As soon as the first leaf hits the ground, we’re ready to make pumpkin a staple in our routines. And from lattes to candles, there are plenty of ways to do it. But if you have yet to use the ingredient in your skin care, you could be missing out because, as it turns out, it has some real benefits.

"Pumpkin extract is great for aging skin and dull skin to help brighten and even skin tone and texture," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City told Shop TODAY. Pumpkins contain exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which can help the skin shed dead cells from the outer layer to brighten skin and even skin tone. "The other benefit is that pumpkin contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in the skin and protect the skin from environmental damage," he said.

Because of its exfoliating benefits, you'll most often see it in face masks, scrubs and cleansers, Zeichner said. Here, we found seven pumpkin-filled skin care products that you can use for all of fall and beyond.

This cleansing butter blends fermented pumpkin enzymes and acerola cherry, both of which are naturally rich in AHAs, with nourishing mango butter and chia seed oil. The multi-purpose formula can be used as a daily cleanser, brightening face mask or as a makeup remover.

This popular pumpkin mask has an average 4.4-star rating from more than 5,300 reviews. Not only does it smell like pumpkin spice, but many reviewers say that they noticed a difference in the way their skin looked and felt after just one use. “This mask is absolutely amazing,” wrote one verified reviewer. “It literally feels and looks like I had a professional facial.”

This Pumpkin Enzyme Mask comes from Peter Thomas Roth, the brand behind TikTok’s favorite under-eye cream. According to the company, the three-in-one mask exfoliates, peels and polishes skin to leave your complexion looking smoother and brighter.

Urban Skin Rx’s Purifying 2-in-1 Pumpkin Pore Detox Mask and Scrub features cleansing and detoxifying ingredients like clay, salicylic acid and willow bark extract. It's self-warming, so it heats up when you first put it on and then cools as you massage it in.

This sugar scrub can be used two to four times per week to help clear away excess oil and buildup. Suitable for all skin types, it provides gentle exfoliation without stripping the skin. As an added bonus, it smells like pumpkin spice, so it’s the perfect way to switch up your skin care routine with the new season.

This treatment includes key ingredients like papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes, which naturally exfoliate skin. One Shop TODAY writer who tried the product said it visibly reduced the size of her pores and helped improve the texture of her skin.

This cleaning oil can be used on its own or as the first step in a double cleansing routine. It's good for all skin types, but was designed especially for those with dry, dehydrated skin. Along with pumpkin, it features exfoliating pineapple and citrus enzymes, so you'll be left with a delicious tropical scent every time you wash.

