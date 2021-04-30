Don't miss out! Shop exclusive Mother's Day deals on items that she'll love

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the start of spring, but somehow May is here, and Mother's Day is just around the corner!

If you're still searching for the perfect item to gift Mom this year, we have good news: The Shop TODAY team has partnered with some of your favorite brands to give you exclusive discounts on items that are perfect for the mother figure in your life. Whether you're looking to surprise her with a beautiful bouquet or help her upgrade her loungewear collection, we have you covered with deals on products that she's guaranteed to love — at prices that you'll love, too!

We're releasing new deals every day, so there's still more to come (including a few fun surprises). But in the meantime, we're highlighting nine of the incredible exclusive Mother's Day deals that you can still shop right now.

You can't go wrong with a classic bouquet, but for something that's just as beautiful (and that won't wilt after a few days), consider surprising your mom with a stunning potted plant.

TODAY has teamed up with the plant professionals at The Sill to give you 25% off their Mother's Day picks. Whether you gift her the quick-growing philodendron or the classic orchid, you can bet that she'll think of you every time she sees the gorgeous greenery sitting on her counter.

And don't worry if she doesn't consider herself to be an expert plant parent, there are plenty of easy-care options in the mix — and even a few that are pet-friendly for the mom who also has fur babies.

Through May 5, you can use code TODAY25 at checkout to get the exclusive 25% off discount. But if anything catches your eye, you'll want to act fast to ensure your gift arrives in time for the big day.

Courtesy Cosobella

Your mom's go-to loungewear set has been getting a lot of love over the last year, so she's likely in need of a stylish upgrade. Gift her a set that she can live in all year long, with this exclusive deal on some of Cosabella's most popular loungewear. Through May 9, you can use the code TODAY30 to get 30% off select styles from the brand's Florida Lounge collection.

Made with ultra-soft Peruvian Pima cotton, the cozy sets and sleep shirts are bound to become her new favorites for lounging around the house or dozing off to dreamland. The sets are usually a bit of a splurge, ranging from $90 to $100, but with this limited-time deal, you can get them for just $63 to $70. You can't go wrong with the spring-ready yellow Florida Lounge Long Sleeve Top & Boxer or the Florida Lounge Print Long Sleeve Night Sleep Shirt, which features a leopard print that's just as fierce as she is.

Courtesy Tarte

You can give your mom the gift of glam this year, thanks to this exclusive 20% discount on Tarte's Mother's Day selection.

Through May 9, you can use the code TODAY20 to save on some of Tarte's bestselling beauty products, all of which have been specially selected for Mom. The female-founded brand's offerings are all cruelty-free and many are formulated with a blend of naturally derived, good-for-you ingredients. And with Tarte's impressive selection, the hardest part of your Mother's Day shopping will be deciding which of the amazing products to buy. (That's why we recommend grabbing a few.)

For the mom who's always looking for ways to upgrade her Zoom game, we suggest the bestselling Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara. Or for the one who loves trying out new skin care products, try the Splash Into Skincare Trio, which includes a moisturizer, cleanser and eye cream. It's a $64 value, but when you use the code, it's practically a steal at just $41.60.

Courtesy Kate Somerville

Your mom was the one who taught you all of the most important beauty lessons when you were growing up. She's also the reason you never fall asleep with makeup on and had a lock on your anti-aging regimen long before fine lines started showing up. This year, as a thank you for all of the influence she's had on your own beauty routine, treat her to some of the most luxurious skin care products on the market.

Shop TODAY has partnered with Kate Somerville to give you a 25% discount on products that will help her look and feel her absolute best. The discount doesn't apply to Last Chance items (which are already marked down), but you can use the code TODAY25 on any of the other skin care staples on the site.

From the award-winning Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment to the popular Peptide K8 anti-aging moisturizer, you're guaranteed to find something that Mom will love. This deal lasts until May 9, and you can only use the code once, so you might as well add a little something for yourself to your cart while you're browsing.

Courtesy Sweaty Betty

Your mom always has a million things on her to-do list, and while you'll likely never be able to convince her to slow down, you can make sure she's outfitted in the most comfortable and stylish clothes to fit her always-on-the-go lifestyle.

To help you do that, Shop TODAY teamed up with Sweaty Betty to give you an exclusive discount on the brand's extensive collection of activewear. You can use the code TODAY25 to get 25% off your entire order (excluding sale items) through May 9.

The brand is known for its comfortable athleisure staples, like the bestselling Power High-Waisted Cropped Workout Leggings, which feature a "bum-sculpting" design and a flattering high-rise waistband. But there are also plenty of other fashionable options to choose from, including dresses and jumpsuits and perfect-for-summer swimwear.

Courtesy Our Place

You may not have been able to see your mom as much as you would have liked to over the last year, but the future is looking bright, and we bet she's already planning plenty of family gatherings to make up for all the time spent apart. To celebrate your time together, Shop TODAY is offering readers 26% off Our Place's Set the Table Bundle with the exclusive code ONEGREATFIND.

While the set normally rings in at $135, when you use the code (which is valid through May 9), you can get the entire bundle for $100. It includes hand-painted, stackable Main Plates, Side Plates and Side Bowls — four of each. And you can choose between three stylish colors, too, so you can have the whole set match or get each in a different shade to complete her fun collection.

Courtesy UrbanStems

Sending your mom a big, beautiful bouquet is one of the easiest ways to show her just how much you care. But finding the perfect arrangement that will make her day feel truly special can be a hard task. To make the process easier, the Shop TODAY team has partnered with UrbanStems to give you 20% off your entire purchase when you use the code TODAY20.

The discount is valid through May 10, so you still have some time to sort through all of the beautiful bouquets and gift sets on the site. And the brand is known for its speedy shipping — you can see the estimated delivery date for each item before you even add it to your cart, so you can easily find options that will make it to her in time for the big day. She'll love any of their classic, colorful spring bouquets, but they also have gift boxes or dried arrangements, perfect for the more modern mama.

Courtesy Happy Box

With a name like Happy Box, there's no question that your gift will bring a smile to your mom's face. The company is known for its unique and fun-packed gift boxes, which are a perfect choice for nearly any occasion. But in honor of Mother's Day, Shop TODAY and Happy Box worked together to create an amazing box of goodies just for Mom.

Each item has been carefully selected to show your mom just how truly special she is. The box is beautifully designed, so she'll want to snap a picture as soon as she opens it up. Even more exciting though, is what she'll find inside. There's a lavender-scented candle, champagne-flavored “Bubbly” gummy bears, a super-cute pink "Mama Bear" hat, a nourishing sheet mask, and a card reading "You’re a Cool Mom," complete with a handwritten note inside.

The bundle is a $60 value, but through May 10, you can get the specially crafted box for just $49. As an added bonus, Happy Box is offering free shipping on all orders through May 4 when you use the code FREESHIP.

Courtesy Olive and June

Many of us can't even remember the last time we stepped foot into a nail salon. And no matter how hard we try to master the art of the mani-pedi at home, it's still a work in progress.

Thankfully, Olive & June's genius nail kits make the process a whole lot easier. They include everything Mom needs to perfect her at-home manicures and pedicures, and through May 10, you can use the code TODAY20 to receive 20% off the brand’s Mani System, Pedi System and Complete System. Each one comes with easy-to-use tools and a selection of the brand's stellar shades. We suggest grabbing one for yourself, too, or you'll have some serious nail envy the next time you see your mom.

