This $145 pan is the only cookware you'll ever need — here's how you can win it

There’s nothing better than a home-cooked meal made with love by Mom. But the behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing some of your favorite dishes includes a lot more tools than you’d think. What if there was one piece of cookware that could make the rest disappear? A do-it-all pan that replaces several others, takes up significantly less space and makes cleanup a breeze. This multi-functional piece may sound too good to be true, but we’re here to tell you that it’s not — and you can even win one.

Our Place is a brand that believes food is a universal language that never fails to bring people together. Their collections are largely influenced by all of the cultures and places that exist in the modern kitchen. Shop TODAY knows that the best memories are made around the dinner table, which is why we’re teaming up with the cookware connoisseurs at Our Place to help you give Mom a gift that keeps on giving (and feeding!).

To help you do that, we’re giving away the Always Pan to 34 lucky winners as part of our 15 days of exclusive Mother’s Day deals. You have from now until May 9 to enter to win this $145-value multi-purpose pan, so don't miss out!

Say goodbye to cluttered cabinets and hello to the Always Pan. This Our Place bestseller is specially designed to replace eight different pieces of essential cookware. It can be used as a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest! So, no matter what your meal preparation looks like — from searing and steaming to braising and boiling — this 8-in-1 pan has got you covered.

The Always Pan also comes with a few nifty features, like a nesting steamer basket and colander with pour spouts on the side for easy draining and a modular lid that releases and traps steam with a quick turn of the top. The pan is made with PFOAS- and PTFES-free ceramic and a safe handle that stays cool to the touch to prevent accidental burns. As if all that wasn’t enough, it’s available in eight gorgeous colors — and each giveaway winner can pick the one they like best!

Whether it’s French toast for brunch or chicken cutlets for family dinner, the Always Pan is the only cookware Mom will ever need. Be sure to enter now and follow Shop TODAY on Instagram to check out our latest exclusive Mother's Day deals and giveaways! And don't forget to check out our 15 days of exclusive Mother's Day deals, where we're announcing special Mother's Day discounts daily to help you find the best gifts for Mom.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US states or DC who are 18 or older. Begins May 3, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. ET and ends May 9, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://ul.ink/XXRE. Sponsors: TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.