This holiday-themed Ambush Makeover left this mother and daughter in awe

The end of December is almost here and we can't believe this was our last Ambush Makeover of the year!

With the beautiful holiday decorations and festive feel of the plaza, everyone was excited to end the season with one last head-to-toe transformation.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari brought two lucky guests into the studio for a holiday-themed makeover — just in time for all those fun-filled parties.

Check out their stunning new looks and snag some wardrobe necessities to look fabulous at your own holiday events!

Haley

Haley, her mother and her father trekked all the way from Ohio to visit New York City during the holiday season. She just graduated from college and was thrilled to announce she landed a consulting job in engineering in downtown Cleveland.

She and her mother describe themselves as best friends and have watched TODAY together for years. She never thought she'd be chosen for an Ambush Makeover but she's excited about her new festive look.

Black Midi Dress

Wavy Dot Silkdress

The Wavy Dot Silkdress has a mid-length silhouette with a gathered style at the waist. Perfect for a day in the office or a dinner at a fancy restaurant, this dress can be worn time and time again.

Sleveless Victoriana Midi Dress

A high-neck design is elegant and timeless. This dress is covered in beautiful lace which makes us super unique.

Metallic Strap Heels

Metallic Leather Mules

Metallic accessories are definitely popular this season — and this pair of shoes fits right into that category.

Fabulist Pump Pewter

A pump with a strap is perfect for an entire night of dancing. Get these ones on Amazon starting at just $20.

Crystal Studs

Save the Date Pave Princess Cut Studs

Everyone needs a good pair of studs and these ones from Kate Spade will be your next go-to jewelry item. Martin loves the detail of the small cubic zirconia crystals around the outside of the center stone.

Pave Flower Stud Earrings

For under $8, we're loving these flower stud earrings. They have a halo design and are finished with a beautiful gold look.

Laurie

Laurie stood alongside her daughter, Haley, and her husband on the plaza this morning and was ecstatic to be picked as a lucky Ambush Makeover guest.

She currently resides in Ohio and it is the first time she and her family have lived in one place for an extended period of time. They're a military family — so picking up and jumping to the next location became the norm — but now she's finally able to settle down into her home with her loved ones.

Black Star Tunic

Aubree Tunic in Starry Night Black

Add a little flair to a basic black tunic with this starry night design. This Leota shirt is speckled in little white dots and is made for ultimate fit and comfort.

Split-Neck Peplum Top

Made with smooth rayon, this shirt will become a style staple in your winter wardrobe.

Black Pant

The Perfect Black Pant

Shout out to Spanx for creating Oprah-approved black pants. Designed with a smoothing knit fabric and a pull-on design, it will become a wardrobe staple.

Full Length Soft Knit Jegging

These jeggings look like pants but feel like soft, comfortable leggings. They are only $13 and come in multiple trendy colors!

Zebra Heels

Zebra Calf Hair Mules

Martin is loving the animal print trend which is why she chose these beautiful zebra heels. They have a slip-on design so you can quickly head out the door to your next holiday party.

Majer 2 Pump

These heels are fitted with a sling-back addition that makes them perfect for walking around or dancing the night away.

Stud Floral Earrings

Primina Flower Drop Earrings

Floral earrings are a timeless design that can easily accessorize any outfit, regardless of the season. These Baublebar ones are uniquely covered in two-toned crystals.

Flower Stud Earrings

Score these stunning studs for under $20 at Loft. They add a touch of bohemian glam to any winter outfit.

Black Wrap Dress

Eliza J Dotted Ruffled Wrap Dress

This star-studded wrap dress has a sheer and light look. We love how it works with everything from a pair of exquisite pumps or a pair of casual booties.

Long Sleeve Wrap Tie Chiffon Dress

Chiffon is great for the winter because you can layer it with jackets, wraps or cardigans without getting too hot. This one has a plunge neck and a tie fastening around the waist.

Metallic Leather Heels

Ella Metallic Leather Pumps

Looking for a glamorous pump that's also super versatile? Look no further than these champagne-colored ones from White House Black Market.

Sam Edelman Women's Hazel Pump

These Sam Edelman pumps have a padded sole for comfort that will last through any festive get-together. Buyers say that they're true to size and can work with a wide variety of outfits.

Gold Floral Bangle

Monica Crystal Bangle

Wear this elegant bangle during any season. It's made with crystal quartz and an 18-carat gold plating.

Crystal Flower Bangle Bracelet

If you're in need of an affordable accessory for the winter months, we recommend this gold-toned bangle bracelet. It comes with a clasp closure and is adorned in sparkling crystals.

Star Drop Earrings

Callisto Drop Earrings

These dazzling drops are sure to draw some attention when you're surrounded by friends and family.

Starburst Dangle Drop Earrings

Statement pieces are super trendy right now which is why these starburst earrings are a hot buy this holiday season. You get them for only $14 so you might want to snag a few pairs as last-minute stocking stuffers.

