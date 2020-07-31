This gadget makes delicious s'mores in 30 seconds without a campfire

The design is unique and functional in all the right ways. In order to keep the graham crackers crisp and crunchy, the water basin in the back of the maker should be filled to the designated “fill” line. This will make sure that all of the ingredients melt evenly — no one wants soggy (or extremely crunchy) s'mores.

The adorable arm-like pieces hold the ingredients together and keep them from toppling in the microwave. While the process is kid-friendly, it does require a gentle touch since the arms are just heavy enough to keep the graham crackers in place.

Rather than heading to the grocery store, we also ordered this Hershey's s'mores kit that came with all of the essentials needed to make the treat. Constructing a s'more with this contraption is simple, but it's important to pay attention to the order of your layers. The directions specify that it should be one layer of graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow and then a final layer of graham cracker. This ensures that both the marshmallow and the chocolate will melt into ooey-gooey perfection — but not all over the microwave.

After the layers are assembled, it only takes 30 seconds for the two s'mores to heat up in the microwave. Although the marshmallows are not as crispy as they would be if they were roasted over a campfire, they are still gooey enough to be delicious.

While typical campfire s'mores leave you with unmelted chocolate, s'mores made with this device just need to be gently pushed together to completely melt everything — so you might want to grab a few napkins before you take a bite.

Whether you're looking to satisfy a sweet tooth or just can't make it to the campground, this s'mores maker is a simple way to bring summer fun indoors, even after the season ends.

