Everything you need to throw a fun and safe summer party in your backyard

Although this summer looks different than it did last year, we're discovering new ways to make the most of it. We learned how to create the ultimate date night, how to set up summer camp from home and how to go on a camping trip without leaving your backyard.

But if you want to host a small get-together, you can throw a safe, socially distant backyard barbecue bash.

Men's Journal contributor Clint Carter joined TODAY to share some must-have items for a backyard bonanza. Whether you're looking to fire up the grill for a tasty dinner or set up entertaining activities for the kids to enjoy, you'll find a way to create a fun summer get-together in no time.

Ahead, find the best products for a backyard barbecue bash that both kids and adults will enjoy.

Daytime products for a backyard bash

Setting up an inflatable pool is the simplest way to cool down when the summer temperatures rise. This one is made with a thick PVC lining to protect against sharp edges or rambunctious kids. It also comes with an electric pump for easy inflation.

This rainbow sprinkler toy can be used as a fun activity for the kids or vibrant decor. Just plug in a garden hose, and it shoots water under the rainbow to keep the little ones cool on a hot day.

You don't have to be a golf pro to play with this fun set. A swing-arm is activated with the press of a button and a golf ball is set neatly on the top of a tee — all you need to do is swing!

It includes a ball feeder, golf balls, a putter stand and a few clubs so you can put your skills to the test.

This chipping net is great for those who already have their own set of clubs at home. It's has a bullseye design and can be twisted into a compact carrying case that can easily be thrown into a bag for on-the-go fun.

Lunchtime products for a backyard bash

You can always buy a pint of ice cream from the store, but this ice cream ball will give you a new, fun way to indulge in your favorite treat.

Just add your ice cream ingredients into one end and add a mix of ice and rock salt to the other. After 30 minutes of play, the leak-free container will make a delicious pint for everyone to enjoy!

This versatile and compact gill is a good addition for your backyard, even if you already have a full-size version. It can help you whip up extra food, and you can take it along for your next camping trip. It includes a flat-top griddle, a matchless ignition and a heat control knob.

This outdoor oven is for all the pizza lovers at your get-together. It works like a wood-fired brick oven and will give you a fresh pizza in just a few minutes. Since it's relatively lightweight and compact, you can take it on the go or keep it on a small patio.

Evening products for a backyard bash

Ditch your old cooler and upgrade your space with this multi-use table. It has a hidden cooler that can hold up to 40 12-ounce cans with ice. It also has a pop-up top that can be used as a cocktail table.

There's no need for a full-size fire pit if you have this convenient and compact table version. It's practical, decorative and can produce a long-lasting flame.

Starting a fire is simple, too. Just light a clean-burning fuel canister and set it in the middle of the fire pit to enjoy an evening glow.

This unique gadget allows you to play your favorite tunes in style. While it may look like a lantern, it's actually a portable Bluetooth speaker that can play up to six hours of music at a time. It's water- and dust-resistant, which makes it a good choice if you're using it outdoors.

Allow guests to lounge with this quilted backyard hammock. It's made with weather-resistant fabric and a steel frame designed for durability.

This affordable mini projector can project videos from your phone, TV shows or movies from streaming services and more — plus, it can fit in the palm of your hand! It's battery-powered, works wirelessly and includes a powerful speaker.

Complement your projector with this outdoor screen from Vivo. It has a standard black backing to eliminate light penetration and an auto-locking mechanism that allows you to adjust the screen height.

This tiki bar is bound to be the star of the whole party. It features a waterproof cooler that can hold a case of drinks and a tabletop to serve your guests. The chairs and umbrella are easy to transport, and the entire structure can be set up in just a few minutes.

Right now, you can receive 20% off your Best of Times purchase with code TODAY20.

