Stay home and relax with these fun and affordable backyard date night ideas

Whether you're at home with your significant other or not, scheduling a date night can be a good way to unwind and relax. But if you can't go to your favorite restaurant or the movies, you can still make the evening memorable at home.

TODAY welcomed lifestyle expert Amy Goodman to share her tips for pulling off a fun date night in your own backyard. She found ways to set the mood with lights and music. She also came up with some entertaining activities, like couples yoga and gin making.

Ahead, find the best date night ideas and the products you need to make it one for the books.

These candles look real but they're battery-operated and flameless. They feature a soft yellow glow and flicker to mimic the bounce of a flame.

"What's great about flameless is there's no worry about fire," said Goodman. She explains that they're great for small spaces like balconies.

Spruce up a basic wall with these outdoor curtain lights. This pack has eight different modes so you can set them to twinkle, hold a steady glow or brighten in waves. They also come with a convenient remote control so you can turn them on and off from a distance.

Goodman loves the way these glow balls from Frontgate create ambient lighting in her yard. You can choose a 14- or 19-inch option — either way, the lighting transitions through a rainbow of colors once you turn it on.

"Don't forget about the music to create a calming atmosphere," says Goodman. With the Home Zenergy Portable Sound Speaker, you can spruce up your night with some tunes or nature sounds.

It allows you to stream music wirelessly and comes with a speaker, charging cable and carrying strap.

Goodman is a fan of this homemade gin making kit and likes that it keeps everyone busy in a fun and unique way. Start with a bottle of your favorite vodka as a base and add the spices and botanicals to achieve your preferred gin flavor.

While it's an engaging activity for a date night you shouldn't drink it right away. Let it steep for 36 hours before pouring yourself a glass, says Goodman.

This double hammock can be tied between trees or set up on a hammock stand. It's made with dyed polyester and has two spreader bars on each end that keep it in a flat position.

