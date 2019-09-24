At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a royal tour of South Africa, and all eyes have been on the former Meghan Markle's travel-friendly wardrobe. The duchess stepped out in two chic dresses on Monday, but on Tuesday she went with a much more casual look.

Denim jackets have long been a fall wardrobe staple, and the duchess proved they're also fit for royalty.

epa07865281 Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is welcomed during a visit with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, to the NGO 'Waves for Change' at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 24, 2019. Waves for Change supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under resourced communities. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. EPA/CHRIS JACKSON / POOL CHRIS JACKSON / POOL / EPA

Meghan visited Monwabisi Beach wearing a classic jean jacket and, according to Harper's Bazaar, the affordable piece is from Madewell. The duchess was there to chat with participants of the Waves for Change program, which advocates for mental health services for children.

The duchess's jacket is surprisingly still in stock at the time of writing and available in a wide array of sizes from XXS to 3X. She wore the jacket over what appears to be the white Misha Nonoo button-up from her Smart Works capsule collection, though that hasn't been confirmed.