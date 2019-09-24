At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a royal tour of South Africa, and all eyes have been on the former Meghan Markle's travel-friendly wardrobe. The duchess stepped out in two chic dresses on Monday, but on Tuesday she went with a much more casual look.
Denim jackets have long been a fall wardrobe staple, and the duchess proved they're also fit for royalty.
Meghan visited Monwabisi Beach wearing a classic jean jacket and, according to Harper's Bazaar, the affordable piece is from Madewell. The duchess was there to chat with participants of the Waves for Change program, which advocates for mental health services for children.
The duchess's jacket is surprisingly still in stock at the time of writing and available in a wide array of sizes from XXS to 3X. She wore the jacket over what appears to be the white Misha Nonoo button-up from her Smart Works capsule collection, though that hasn't been confirmed.
Madewell The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash
It's a rare occasion when the duchess's look is still in stock, but if you're looking for something a little more affordable, we love this $30 options from Amazon.
She paired the jacket with a sleek pair of black skinny jeans from Mother Denim for a twist on the denim-on-denim trend. The duchess previously stepped out in a pair of Mother Denim jeans back in Sept. 2017 when she made her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.
Mother Denim Looker Skinny Jeans — Not Guilty
She accessorized her denim look with the $78 Key Style canvas bag by Madewell in the shade "British Surplus." The versatile bag features handles at the top that allow you to carry it like a tote, while the strap turns it into a roomy crossbody bag.
Madewell The Canvas Medium Transport Tote
She finished the look with a pair of brown huarache flats by Brother Vellies, proving that a combination of black and brown can definitely be stylish.
The duchess is known for pulling out some impressive looks during her royal tours, so we're sure she'll debut even more must-have fall staples in the coming days.
