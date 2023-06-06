The Shop Report: 20 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in May

Another month is here, and with summer around the corner, we have a lot to look forward to — after we take a look back at May. Shop TODAY readers spent the month of May stocking up for all the fun in the sun and adventures ahead, and we've got the receipts to prove it.

Our readers filled their carts with summer beauty staples, problem-solving fashion accessories and affordable home hacks galore last month. Thanks to the launch of Shop TODAY's first-ever Travel Awards, readers also snagged a few award winners just in time for their summer travels.

Ready your cursors to click those 'add to cart' buttons — below, we rounded up all of the products that made the Shop TODAY bestsellers list in May.

Shop TODAY May bestsellers

Skip the hassle of bringing your pants, skirts and dresses to the tailor and DIY a hemming with this smart and easy at-home tool. According to the brand, you simply apply a piece of adhesive along the underside edge of the item of clothing you'd like to shorten, fold the fabric over and iron it to complete the hem — no sewing required!

Who doesn't want long, strong nails? A lot of time in the water in summer can wear down and weaken your nails, but using this growth treatment may help with breakage.

Summer heat can wreak havoc on your makeup. Skip the raccoon eyes and grab this makeup remover stick from Neutrogena (which was a winner in Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards, by the way) for on-the-go touch-ups. The travel-friendly pen will wipe away smudges and stray marks with just a few light sweeps.

It's a pretty niche problem, but few things in this world are as frustrating as trying — and failing — to close the clasp on your bracelet by yourself. Enter: This handy gadget. According to the brand, you simply hold this tool in one hand to keep the bracelet end in place, freeing up your other hand to close the clasp around your wrist.

Pedicure season is here! If, like us, you're not the best at coloring inside the lines, this polish remover pen is a great hack to clean up those stray marks and smudges for sandal-ready feet.

This sweet necklace was a Shop TODAY reader favorite for Mother's Day gifting this year, but it's something Mom can sport proudly year-round.

Shop TODAY readers were loving this Burt's Bees set last month ahead of Mother's Day, but it also makes a great self-care gift. It features favorites like the brand's foot cream, body lotion, cleansing cream and more.

Summer is here, which means we might be baring a little more skin. This top-rated gel-cream from Nivea aims to improve the firmness of your skin in as little as two weeks. It features ingredients like Q10, L-carnitine and lotus extract, which work to tighten the skin and leave it feeling soft and smooth, the brand says. It's also formulated to absorb quickly, so you're not left with any greasy residue.

While we love a giant water tumbler, sometimes you need a vessel that's a little more travel-friendly. This water bottle compacts down into a much smaller shape when it's not in use, making it the perfect travel companion for staying hydrated on the go.

It's no myth that tanning in the sun or tanning beds can be bad for you. Self-tanners are a smart option to achieve a warm, glowy complexion in a much safer way. This gradual option was formulated especially for your face and boasts skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid to moisturize skin and keep the formula from settling into fine lines.

When was the last time you cleaned your phone? If you're anything like us, the answer is not recently enough. This mist cleaner does the trick to clean your most-used devices or even your TV remote, according to the brand. It has a built-in microfiber cloth which you can use to wipe a surface down after giving it a spritz. Thanks to its convenient size, you can keep it with you while you travel or use it during your commute for a quick refresh.

If you're the type who frequently sacrifices comfort for style, you need these inserts yesterday. According to the brand, these anti-slip pads sit right under the ball of your feet and are designed to provide "instant relief" from foot pain.

We all have those tricky spots in our homes where we're short on counter space and outlets, making it tough to find a spot to charge all of our devices. Thankfully, this outlet extender is here to the rescue. It features five outlets, four USB ports and a built-in night light, plus a shelf to keep your accessories off of the counter or the ground.

We love a multitasker at Shop TODAY, and this mini handheld fan does a whole lot more than meets the eye. Not only can it be used for up to 21 hours as a fan to keep you cool on summer's hottest days, but it doubles as a power bank to charge your phone on the go and even has a built-in flashlight.

While we love the convenience of a quick and easy air fryer meal, there's still the post-meal clean-up to tackle. These genius liners are a way to hack the dishwashing process. According to the brand, the liners are dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit and are made from a food-safe silicone, so they can even be used in the oven or microwave, too. They also feature built-in handles, which makes removing them from the air fryer or oven a breeze.

These sunglasses are the perfect balance of style and affordability. This pack comes with four stylish frames, which have a classic, retro feel that's very on-trend for summer 2023 and flatter a range of face shapes. We suggest throwing a pair in every bag, plus the car, so you'll always have shades at the ready this summer.

Summer just got a whole lot more fun. This giant LED beach ball can be controlled via remote and is the perfect accessory for any pool or lake days ahead.

Who doesn't want more good hair days? For volume and lift at the roots, Shop TODAY readers bought this spray last month. One Shop TODAY writer tried it and got some seriously impressive results, so you can add to cart and prepare to kiss flat hair goodbye.

As a winner in our Travel Awards, this neat gadget is Shop TODAY-approved for allowing you to use your favorite bluetooth headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. On the plane, it plugs into the audio jack on the screen in front of you and transmits the sound directly to your earbuds or headphones — no wires required. It can also be used in cars, with a speaker instead of headphones and in so many more useful ways.

No green thumb? No problem. This garden does the work of watering your plants for you, giving the gift of fresh herbs that are ready to go whenever you need them.

