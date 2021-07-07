Black Friday came early — 21 deals to shop during Macy's weeklong summer event

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season is still far away, but that's not stopping Macy's from dropping deals worth celebrating. Today, the retailer announced its "Black Friday in July" event, though it will last much longer than just one day.

Macy's Black Friday in July sale officially kicks off today, July 7, and will end on July 12, so you have an entire week's worth of deals to take advantage of. Even better? On top of the existing markdowns, you can also save an additional 25% off on select items when you use the code JULY at checkout.

You'll find everything from home essentials to trending fashions and more on sale, with discounts up to 75% off. The event specials rival deals typically seen in November, including up to 50% off beauty favorites from Marc Jacobs, up to 40% off items from Calvin Klein, up to 60% off select cookware from Martha Stewart, plus huge markdowns on handbags, shoes and more.

So, whether you need a midsummer beauty refresh, a return-to-office wardrobe upgrade or just want to get a head start on back-to-school shopping, this weeklong event is one you won't want to miss.

We combed through the sale to find the items worth adding to your cart and rounded them all up below — so you can cut down the searching and get to the shopping! To shop this article by category, simply click the links below:

Macy's Black Friday in July clothing, shoe and handbag deals

With the feel of brushed leggings but the style of joggers, these pants from Mango are perfect for lounging, running errands or even as the bottom half of your work-from-home uniform. Right now, they're on sale for 25% off.

This summer-ready dress is on sale for 44% off right now, so we suggest stocking up on all four available color options. It features a flattering tulip hem with ruffle detailing that makes it perfect for work or weekend wear.

Thanks to a 51% markdown, you can add these slimming pants to your cart for just under $30. They feature an elastic waistband and a tummy-control panel that will keep you looking and feeling your best without sacrificing comfort.

Wedges can be worn with practically any ensemble, which makes them a great style to wear during the summer and into the fall as temperatures slowly begin to cool down. These sandals from Style & Co. come in five different colors that can be easily paired with anything, from dresses to jeans.

White sneakers are a wardrobe staple, and this modern style from Clarks is on trend this season. With an OrthoLite footbed and a cushioned insole, a 52% discount is a steal for a shoe that doesn't compromise comfort.

Don't miss the chance to snag this fashionable tote for less than $100 during Macy's Black Friday in July event. It's roomy, polished and features a zip closure to keep valuables secure.

This dreamy satchel is on sale for just $60 in all three colors during Macy's Black Friday in July event. With two interior side compartments, two slip pockets, a card slot and an extra zipper pocket, this chic bag has enough room for all your daily essentials.

Macy's Black Friday in July beauty deals

This bestseller from Color Wow is on sale for 35% off right now, which means you can save more than $10 on this cult-favorite hair product. Wondering what's so great about it? The spray coats each individual strand to protect it against weather-related frizz, making it a summertime savior.

If you're in the market for a new fragrance, take advantage of a 50% markdown on this favorite from Marc Jacobs. With notes of red berries, coconut water and vanilla, among others, it offers a sweet and light scent for summer.

Amp up your beauty routine with the help of this palette from Urban Decay. It includes neutral shades that can be blended and mixed to create a range of different eye looks that won't flake or fade.

A good concealer is always worth the investment, but right now you can grab this top-rated pick from bareMinerals for less than $18. It comes in 13 different shades that you can wear for up to 16 hours at a time without worrying about creasing or smudging.

Another cult-favorite beauty product you can snag on sale is this leave-in treatment from It's a 10. The small spray delivers big results — hydrated, detangled and shinier hair — with just a few spritzes.

Macy's Black Friday in July home deals

If you've been wanting a Dutch oven to help elevate your meals, now's the time to finally snag one. The cast-iron pot can be used to whip up everything from casseroles to slow-cooked meats and be safely used in ovens up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another kitchen essential people can't stop raving about? Air fryers. This appliance from Crux is on sale for 60% off right now, so you can grab it in pink, white, aqua or black to upgrade your kitchen setup.

Whether you're making smoothies or frozen margaritas this summer, you'll need a good blender to get the job done. This compact version from Bella is on sale for less than $20, making it perfect for anyone who wants to save some counter space.

For a limited time, Cuisinart's colorful cutlery is on sale for 65% off. The set includes five knives, and each come with their own blade guard.

Preparing for your next getaway? Save some space in your suitcase with the help of these packing cubes. Right now, they're on sale for just $10 thanks to a 75% discount.

Macy's Black Friday in July kids deals

This chic backpack might actually make your kids excited to head to school this fall. Not only does the design make it too cute to resist, but the included scrunchies are hard to pass up on, too.

These pull-on shorts are both comfortable and polished, so he can wear them for school or play and still look his best. Each of the four styles are on sale right now for $24.

Each of the eight washes of these jeans are on sale for 60% off right now, which means you can stock up on several pairs for just $16 each.

Save big during Macy's Black Friday in July event and get the little guy in your life ready for the classroom, thanks to a 30% markdown on these sets from Nike.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!