At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Back in April, Lululemon had an unprecedented sale with over 260 popular items. This time around, the sale is back and better than ever.

With over 430 items to choose from, the online "We Made Too Much" section features slashed prices on tights, outerwear, swimsuits, bookbags and hats. Here are 10 pieces that caught our eye.

(Note: shipping is free but there are no returns or exchanges on final sale pieces.)

This sports bra is meant to give you both coverage and support without the dreaded underwire. You can save over 30% on this design, which is meant to keep you covered at all times during your medium-impact workout.

You can get this maxi dress at 50% off its original price of $98. This dress caught our eye because of its versatility — it can be worn to run errands or to brunch with friends. The piece also features a slit toward the bottom giving you the opportunity to dress it up or down while also giving you free range of motion. It is currently available in two colors and most sizes.

If you were looking for a new yoga top, your search ends here. This top has a tighter fit that will keep everything in place but is made out of a breathable cotton material so you don't feel like you're suffocating. Don't fret if the color doesn't match the picture you see online — that's a good thing! The dyeing technique used produces a slightly different result each time, making your tank top unique. It is currently available in most sizes.

This is another versatile piece that looks like a perfect addition to any fall wardrobe. Whether dressing up or dressing down, you can work this wrap into almost any outfit. At $59, this could quickly become a staple in your closet.

These high-rise tights were designed with comfort in mind. They conform to your body and move with you. They're described as feeling like a "comfortable embrace." And the best part? There's a pocket on the waist band! No more attempts to hold everything in your hands or awkwardly trying to store everything in your bra. You can just put your key or card in your waistband pocket.

This pullover sweater is great for when you want to look casual but not too casual. This sweater loosely sits below your waist and also features a back panel (so don't be surprised if you feel a breeze). You can get this piece three different colors — Antoinette (sizes 2-12), Angel Wing (sizes 2-12) and Black (sizes 2-10).

This tank top isn't what you expect when you first look at it. At the bottom of an open back panel, there is a hem that you can cinch, so the top can be as loose or as tight as you'd like. It is currently available for $29 in three colors — Rustic Clay (sizes 0-14), Night Diver (sizes 0-12) and Almost Blue (sizes 0-14).

These tights were designed similarly to the Wunder Under High Rise Tights. They feature a form-fitting material that is meant to move with you and a pocket on the waistband for small items.

Keep yourself and your valuables dry in this rain jacket. There are zippered pockets inside and outside of the jacket, with the outside pockets holding a hidden phone sleeve. You can also cinch the waist and the hood to create the perfect fit for you.

These pants are a versatile pick for your entire day. You can dress them up with a blazer for work and change into the rest of your workout gear later on (or you can just wear them to lounge at home!). They are available in four colors — Red Dust, Grey Sage, Vintage Gold and Silverstone.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!