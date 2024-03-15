Kohl’s just announced a partnership with Babies R Us — here’s what we know

Listen up parents, parents-to-be and parental figures: Kohl's is upgrading its baby and kid selection in a major way. Earlier this week, the retailer officially announced that it is partnering with Babies R Us and will start carrying their top brands in-store and online, starting in fall 2024.

This isn't the first time the retailer has planned an initiative like this, having partnered with Sephora back in 2020. After seeing strong momentum from the more than 850 dedicated Sephora spaces now open in Kohl's stores across the United States, the retailer is using a similar formula to break into the baby department.

“Evolving our assortment and bringing more relevant product to the millions of customers we serve is a core focus as we continue to deliver on Kohl’s broader growth strategy,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a recent press release. “We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category, and partnering with Babies“R”Us is another example of how we are finding new ways to optimize our assortment and further establish Kohl’s as the go-to brand for families.”

The retailer expects to open its first Babies R Us spaces in Kohl's establishments around August, and then roll out a total of 200 before the end of the year. Customer's will also be able to shop the expanded offerings online and even gain access to the Babies R Us at Kohl’s registry.

So what can shoppers expect to find? Well, just about everything your little one needs: baby gear, furniture, feeding accessories, apparel, toys and much more from top brands like Delta Children, Carter's and Fisher-Price.

Since fall 2024 is a long way off (and we know babies wait for no one), we scoured Kohl's current selection of baby gear and essentials for the moms and dads who need to stock up ASAP.

Baby essentials | Strollers | Car seats | How we chose

Kohl's baby essentials

You know what's worse than an unexpected dirty diaper? Not having the essentials to clean it up. This portable wipe dispenser is designed to take on the go, so you can make sure baby is clean and refreshed anywhere, any time.

Whether baby loves bath time or not, a soft washcloth can help keep them calm (and clean!) during the process. According to the brand, this pack of 10 is made with a "super soft cotton blend" and has been tested for harmful substances, leading to a worry-free wash.

Keep baby's toesies nice and warm with these socks! The come in three sizes (3-12 months, 12-24 months and 2T-4T) and three color combinations.

A baby bodysuit has become an essential for many families, acting as an extra layer to keep little ones warm in the colder months, as well as a quick and easy shirt to pop on (thanks to the snap fasteners) and go when it's warmer.

If you're shopping for a baby shower or just want to grab the kiddo some spring 'fits, this "Smiles and Sunshine" bodysuit pack is a good pick. Between the adorable designs and bright colors, how could you resist?

Keeping baby entertained in the tub can mean the difference between a smooth and a chaotic bath experience. These turtle toys are not only fun to play with, but they are also designed to improve shape and color recognition.

If there's one thing parents want to avoid at all costs, it's germs. This cover is a great way to protect your little one from bacteria riddled store carts. It features a safety strap and an attached crinkle toy (so it won't fall onto an even dirtier floor!).

Keep all your diaper changing essentials all in one place with this nursery caddy. It can help organize all your diapers, lotions, powders, and more in the several included pockets.

Why do babies like to throw things? Maybe we'll never know, but we do know that this suction food set can prevent messes while they learn the mechanics behind eating and drinking.

This diaper backpack will ensure you feel confident and ready for anything while traveling with baby. It includes seven total interior and exterior pockets, an insulated bottle holder (which fits up to two bottles!), adjustable and padded straps and so much more.

This bestseller is a must-have for moms and dads whose arms are going numb holding their little one, who demands to be held every minute of the day. It provides ergonomic support while nursing baby or holding them while they sleep.

This portable playard is an essential item for when you want to travel with baby, but want to make sure they always have a comfortable place to rest and play while not at home. It even comes with its own carrying bag for easy travel.

Potty training. No one likes it, but it's a non-negotiable (and messy) lesson. Set your little one up for success with this potty kit, which comes with all the tools you need at every training stage, including a splash guard, soft foam seat and easy-grip handles.

Your nose will thank you after making this purchase. The pail is designed to keep strong odors trapped and even has a locking system to keep curious kids from unleashing any smells.

If they're not quite walking yet, but they're still itching to sit up and stay active, this activity seat could be a great solution. You can position this with a food tray in front or spin it around to reveal attached toys when it's playtime!

Kohl's strollers

Keep baby protected from the sun with this canopied stroller, which is also lightweight and has an easy-fold system for storage, according to the brand.

Traveling with more than one kiddo? With a double stroller like this one, you can make sure they both have a place to stay comfortable. The seats recline and each one has an extendable European-style canopy.

Your baby may not be ready for exercise, but that doesn't mean they can't join you on your workout! Strap them into this jogging stroller — complete with a shock-absorbing frame, safety tether and five-point safety harness — and they'll be ready for a run with mommy or daddy.

This souped up carrier offers three ways to ride: car seat mode, wagon mode and stroller mode. And it's designed to be taken practically anywhere, thanks to puncture-proof tires, swivel front wheels, a removable canopy and so many more features.

"My daughter is 8-months-old and this stroller has been a life saver and game changing," says one five-star reviewer. " It fits several sized trucks. I have a Jeep Cherokee, my husband has a Jetta and my mom has a Mitsubishi outlander sport. Fits in all trunks. Once you know how to open the stroller and unlock the car seat, it becomes second nature. The basket is huge; I rarely use a car when grocery shopping unless I’m bulk shopping. It is very smooth on grass and concrete."

Kohl's car seats

Once they grow past the infant stage, this booster seat will be ready to accommodate their big boy/girl frame in the car.

If you have more than one child, these car seats are designed to fit three across most vehicles, according to the brand. They're also made with an ergonomic design to offer comfort to where most of your child's weight rests.

Safety is a priority when it comes to car seats, and this Graco option checks all the boxes. It is ProtectPlus engineered (which, according to the brand, can "protect in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes") and also features an anti-rebound bar for rear-facing safety.

This 4-in-1 seat is designed to grow up with your little one and keep them safe and supported the older and bigger they get! Plus, the brand says it's super comfortable for the little one, thanks to the seat's extra padding.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.