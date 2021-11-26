Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is finally here! While exciting, it can also be overwhelming trying to navigate all of the sales to find the best deals. Luckily for you, we've found the best of the best from different retailers for whatever you're looking for.

Now is also a great time to get all of your gift shopping done for the holidays because you can cross everyone off your list without cringing at the cost. To help you get started, here are 32 of the best deals for kids on toys, clothes, shoes, bedding and more.

Best Black Friday kids toy deals

Holding up to 120 pounds and moving at a maximum speed of 10 mph, the kids are sure to have a blast on this electric scooter. When fully charged, it can ride for up to 6.5 miles or 40 minutes.

Kids can take on the role of pet vet with this Melissa & Doug 24-piece play set that comes with everything they'll need to perform a full checkup, including plush dog and cat patients. When play time is over, everything can be easily stored and stowed away in the tote the kit comes with.

Fitted with LED headlights and wheel lights along with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, the kid in your life won't ever want to get off this hoverboard. For under $100, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

This tablet is perfect for playing games, streaming their favorite shows and even reading books. It has a two-year guarantee, so if it breaks at any point during that time, you can send it back and it will be replaced for free. A one-year membership to Amazon Kids+ is also included with purchase so they'll have access to 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and educational content. Plus, if you buy two of these tablets, you get 50% off list price for each with code 2PACK, making the pair come out to $100.

Walkie talkies are a timeless toy you probably loved as a kid and now you can pass that joy on to the kid in your life. They have a three-mile range, 22 channels and built-in flashlight. Choose from six different colorways including red, orange, pink, blue and purple.

Bring a little bit of the Magic Kingdom home with this celebration castle that plays music alongside a "fireworks" light show display. The castle comes fully equipped with three stories, six rooms and 29 accessories.

Bring their princess dreams to life with this castle play tent. It comes with glow-in-the-dark stars and can be easily folded into a carrying case for easy clean up and storage.

Help Barbie go from on land to under the sea royalty with just a twist of her skirt. She also comes with an additional skirt and accessories!

They won't ever get bored with this giant L.O.L. Surprise set that transforms into a movie studio with four stages and a movie theater green screen, housing 12 dolls and over 70 surprises inside.

Let their imagination run free with this Lego box set that has 484 pieces in 35 different colors so they can bring all of their ideas to life.

Feed the baby with solid reusable food that can be shaped into different snacks with the molds provided. It also eats and "poops" that can be changed from its convenient click-change diaper flap.

This jumbo stamp set is a fun, hands-on way for younger kids to learn about animals while getting creative. Right now, you can take it home for over 50% off.

Keep them active with this 3-in-1 sports set that can be used to play basketball, soccer and golf. Aside from the stand, it also comes with an inflatable basketball and soccer ball, a plastic golf club and two plastic golf balls.

Save almost 50% on this magnetic chess set. According to the brand, the magnetism in the board is so strong that the pieces will stay put even if you flip the entire board upside down. The board is also foldable, has storage slots for each piece and the set comes with an extra pair of king and queen pieces.

Kids can create over 100 pieces of jewelry with this kit that comes in a convenient carrying case. It comes with alphabet beads, sparkling accent beads, smiley beads, friendship thread and more.

Best Black Friday kids clothes and shoe deals

Save 30% on outerwear accessories during Target's Black Friday sale and score sets like this one for just $7.

Outerwear is also on sale for 30% off at Target. This lined puffer jacket is a must-have as temperatures continue to drop as we head into winter.

Every parent knows you can never have too many of these bodysuits for babies. Get this pack of four for just under $6, making them about $1.35 each. Whether you're getting them for yourself or someone else, this set is sure to be appreciated.

During Old Navy's Black Friday sale, a 50% discount is automatically applied in your cart, no code needed. Score pieces like this absolutely adorable faux-fur hooded coat with ears for less than $15. It also comes in brown if you really want to embrace the teddy bear look.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on cute pajamas. This flannel set from Old Navy comes in several colorways that are perfect for the holidays.

This character pajama set is on sale for over half off at Gap. Other styles on sale include Sonic the Hedeghog, Star Wars and dinosaur prints.

Keep the kids dressed in the latest trends without breaking the bank with these mom jeans. Right now, you can score them for less than $18. Not only are they cute, they are also brushed on the inside to keep them warm and cozy.

Finding jeans for less than $10 is a deal you don't ever want to miss. Right now, H&M has 30% off sitewide so you'll want to stock up on all the basics while you can. These jeans also come in three other washes.

Find boots for the whole family for up to 50% off during Target's Black Friday sale. These precious cable knit booties from Carter's are less than $5 and are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Don't get stuck on rainy days without a proper rain boot to keep their feet dry while they stomp around in puddles. These sturdy boots are designed to keep water from entering inside and a soft insole will keep them comfortable. "We keep rebuying these as our oldest daughter goes up in sizes." one reviewer shared.

For the kid who likes a bit more sparkle, they'll love these multicolored combat boots. Instead of fiddling with laces, these have a convenient zipper on the side so they can just slip their foot in, zip up and go — perfect for younger kids who are still getting the hang of tying laces.

Other Black Friday kids deals

Keep lunch neatly organized in this bento-style lunchbox that comes in 16 different designs. "The different compartments are the perfect size for her little fingers & big appetite," raved one verified five-star reviewer. "Once you close the lid everything is air tight. I’ve packed oatmeal, noodle soup and yogurt without a problem."

Pair their new lunchbox with a new water bottle! It comes in shark and mermaid prints. Use code ENJOY15 to save an additional 15% off the sale price, making this bottle just $8.49.

Making brushing their teeth something they'll look forward to with this Hum toothbrush set. It can be connected to an app so that they can play games while they brush their teeth, earn points and unlock rewards. The app teaches them where and how to brush, has a toothbrush timer and will alert parents when they've missed any spots.

When they're ready to upgrade, get them this electric rechargeable toothbrush. It also connects to an app and has a KidPacer that will signal the kids to move on to the next quadrant of their mouth via a musical alert.

Bedding, especially kids bedding, can be sneakily expensive. Right now, Macy's has a great sale on bedding like this Minnie Mouse set that is 60% off! It has seven pieces including a full comforter, full flat sheet, full fitted sheet, two pillowcases and two shams.

Every Star Wars fan dreams of being in the Millennium Falcon at least once. Transform their bed into the Millennium Falcon and they'll go to a galaxy far, far away every night with this reversible comforter set. In addition to the comforter, it also comes with two shams.

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!