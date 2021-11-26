Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We've been covering the hottest Black Friday sales from retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart, Target and Amazon since they kicked off as early as October. And because Black Friday deals started earlier than the actual shopping holiday itself this year, TODAY readers got a head start on shopping.

Whether you've got a major gift haul to complete this Black Friday or simply want to browse, we rounded up all of the trending items that people are loving right now to give you some inspiration. From robot vacuums to Chelsea boots, these are the 16 Black Friday deals that TODAY readers have been absolutely loving this season.

Apple AirPods Pro are at one of their lowest prices yet this Black Friday. The popular wireless headphones feature silicone tips for a more secure fit and have Active Noise Cancellation, so you can truly immerse yourself in whatever you're listening to.

Stream music, listen to podcasts or take calls with these wireless in-ear headphones. They come with two gel sleeves that you can add on to the tips so they're extra secure during workouts or walks.

For people who love fresh herbs — but might not have the green thumb it takes to keep them alive — this indoor garden with LED grow light is perfect. It's compact and has places to plant up to six herbs, vegetables or flowers.

With Shark's Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, you won't have to give any thought to cleaning your floors for about a month. Simply schedule it to clean daily from the app on the app on your phone and it will suction up dirt and debris from your floors and empty itself into its base so it's ready for the next cleaning session.

This deal on iRobot's top-rated Roomba i7+ Vacuum is another popular pick. Just like the above option, it automatically empties dirt into its base and can be paired with a Google Assistant or Alexa device.

Whether you want something crisped, roasted or dehydrated, this air fryer has you covered. And with a 5.5-quart capacity, you can make enough to feed the entire family in one go.

Kids can get in on the fun of having a tablet, while parents can have peace of mind with built-in parental controls.

Chunky shoes are all the rage this season, so it's not surprising that shoppers were loving Nordstrom's deal on a pair of lug-soled Chelsea boots. They run small, so the brand recommends ordering in a half-size up.

No one wants to wear real pants when it's freezing outside, so pretty soon we'll all be living almost exclusively in our leggings. And right now, you can add this stylish pair to your rotation for a big discount. They have a no-slip waistband and are made from a moisture-wicking rib-knit fabric, so they're perfect for lounging or running errands.

These sweat-wicking tights with four-way stretch are great for everything from yoga to cross-training and they come in seven different colors — though they've been selling out, so get your pair quick.

Fitness trackers are always a hot holiday gift and this model from Fitbit is currently marked down at multiple retailers. It has a long-lasting battery life (it can run for up to 10 days off one charge) and can be used to track sleep, daily activity and calories burned.

This TV works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can search for title or pause and play a movie using your voice. And when you can't find the remote, the TV can be controlled from an app on your phone.

With the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4, you'll have no problem crushing all your health goals. It allows you to track workouts, sleep and heart rate. Plus, it's a great pick for runners since it features advanced running coaching technology and assesses your oxygen levels throughout your workout.

Any kid would be thrilled to unwrap the Razor electric scooter this holiday season. They'll love zooming around the neighborhood and showing off all the cool features like LED lights and an electroluminescent wire on the deck.

If a vacation is on the horizon for you, a new suitcase might be just the thing you need. This one from Samsonite has a hard shell, so it will keep all of your contents inside safe, and comes in five different color options.

This reversible down comforter is hypoallergenic, OEKO-TEX certified, machines washable and comes in seven colors. Plus, at more than $100 off, you can't beat the price.

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!