5 books to read this March, according to bestselling author Jasmine Guillory

Now that we have entered March, warm weather is right around the corner, which means you might be building a long list of books to read outside for when the sun and heat arrive. Whether you have spring break plans that involve reading on the beach or are itching to start a new book, we have recommendations for all kinds of readers.

New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her favorite reads right now. Guillory is the author of "The Wedding Date," "The Proposal" and most recently "While We Were Dating." She has a new book, "By the Book: A Meant to be Novel," coming out May 3.

From a suspenseful yet comedic novel about family drama to a swoon-worthy romance, Guillory's recommendations highlight stories from people of color across genres. Read on to see her top picks for the month of March.

Best Women’s History Month read

“This book is a fascinating and incredibly readable biography of a woman who shaped so much of civil rights history, and whose story is not told nearly enough,” Guillory said. “I was totally absorbed while reading this and learned so much!”

The woman Guillory is referring to is Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court. Motley helped argue multiple change-making court cases such as Brown vs. The Board of Education, which established that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, worked to rid the South of racist Jim Crow laws and much more. She accomplished many firsts for Black women and was seen as an inspiration for African Americans across the country. Written by civil rights and legal historian and dean of the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Motley’s life comes alive on the page.

Best spring break read

This novel centers around an Americanized Chinese food restaurant in Haven, Wisconsin, and the family that owns it. Big Leo Chao, the owner, is found dead and his three sons find themselves together again, each with their own motives. Family secrets, hidden resentments and more are uncovered in this suspenseful, comedic novel, which was a Goodreads Readers' Most Anticipated Mystery of 2022 pick.

“If you love family sagas, juicy secrets, and twisty mysteries, you'll adore ‘The Family Chao,’” Guillory said. “This story of three very different brothers and their parents is surprising, insightful, touching, and funny, and I couldn't get enough of it.”

Best romance read

This romance pulled Guillory in from the first page, she said. This love story starts when two women have six weeks to plan their fake wedding for a reality TV show in order to win $100,000. Between convincing family, friends and viewers they are for real, feelings start to blossom, however the challenges of reality TV put their new relationship to the test.

Best new release

This story about two teenage sisters journeying from Baltimore to San Francisco is "charming, thoughtful and warm," Guillory says. On a cross-country college road trip, Lulu and Milagro unpack the stress of family expectations, uncover their sister Clara's secrets and more.

What Guillory is reading now

This book, which will be released on March 15 and is currently available for pre-order, is "a story about a girl in the midst of so much change," Guillory said. The plot follows Lou, a middle school student who is moving away from the city, her school and dad because her mom is getting remarried. After mysteriously receiving a guitar for her birthday, she decides that learning to play it will help her keep a piece of her dad and old life with her.

