18 books by Latinx authors you'll want to read in 2022

January has come and gone, but there are still 11 months ahead of us in 2022. That means there is still plenty of time to tackle your reading list for the year (and to grow it, too).

If your New Year's resolution is to read more, consider now is the time to ask yourself a few questions about your TBR list. Who are the authors behind the books that you read? How diverse are the characters within them?

If you're looking to tap into a new realm of stories and storytelling in 2022, we spoke to a few members of the literary community to highlight their anticipated Latinx reads for 2022. Their picks cover different age groups, identities and genres that are often underrepresented in literature.

From romance reads to books for younger readers, here are the 18 most anticipated Latinx books of 2022 (most of which are available for pre-order), according to book lovers and authors.

Most anticipated Latinx books for 2022

"I loved this memoir so much. Gomez had me crying and laughing while also taking deep breaths throughout the pages," Lupita Aquino, also known as Lupita Reads on Instagram, told Shop TODAY via email. "This coming-of-age and into-yourself memoir is the queer Latinx/e memoir I’ve always needed. Gomez’s story makes me feel like my own story is worthy of being told."

Meg Medina, author of the forthcoming book, "Merci Suárez Plays It Cool," told us via email that she just finished reading this "delightful" book by Emma Otheguy. It tells the story of a young Sofía Acosta who is trying to figure out how to fit in. Coming from a family of dancers who immigrated to New York from Cuba, she doesn't quite feel like she fits into her new surroundings. Soon, a dance competition forces her to face even more questions about what it means to really belong.

Once Aquino found out that Selena Gomez will be starring in the biopic of this memoir, she says she knew she needed to read it. It centers around a narrative Aquino says we don't often read about: a gay Latina mountaineer in the heart of Silicon Valley. Although she has spent time hiding her sexuality from her family, experiencing alcoholism and repressing the abuse she experienced as a child, she moves these mountains by climbing — and is encouraged to tackle the biggest one yet: Everest. Her heroic story sheds light on risk-taking, faith and resilience. The book hits shelves on Feb. 1, 2022, while there is not an expected release date for the biopic yet, according to Variety.

Margarita Engle, author of the forthcoming book "Rima's Rebellion," told us via email that she's looking forward to seeing "Solimar" hit shelves on Feb. 15, 2022. It tells the story of Solimar, a young girl on the brink of her Quinceañera, who after a magical encounter, has discovered that she can predict the near future. With it, she has also been tasked with protecting young and weak butterflies. In the end, will she be able to save her family, the butterflies and the entire kingdom, thanks to her gifts?

Medina says she is also looking forward to this release, which will hit shelves on March 15, 2022. It centers around sixth graders Isaac and Marco, who already know this academic year is going to be a tough one. How will it change their lives at home, though? They need to team up to find out.

Aquino says she is a "longtime fan of Grande's work" and is intrigued by this novel that is expected to be released on March 15, 2022. It is set in Texas during 1846, during the annexation process. In it, a Mexican army nurse and an Irish soldier have to fight not only for their lives but also for their love.

Abby Jimenez is the author behind the New York Times bestseller "Life's Too Short," and her upcoming release is generating just as much buzz. In it, city girl Alexis Montgomery desires to become a doctor and leave her small town, but a relationship with country boy Daniel Grant might just convince her to fall in love with small town life (and all the small things that come along with it). "An age gap, city girl country boy romance with a goat on the cover? Yes please!" Alana Quintana Albertson, author of the forthcoming novel "Ramón and Julieta," told us via email. "Part of Your World," will be released on April 19, 2022.

Hernán Diaz's debut novel came out in 2017, and Aquino says he has been on her list of authors to read since then. "It was a no brainer for me to add ’Trust’ his upcoming novel that is already gather rave reviews from booksellers and early reviewers," she said.

"Trust" is the story of Benjamin and Helen Rask, two wealthy New Yorkers who have built a fortune during the Roaring '20s — but at a cost. The themes of money, power and perception, among other things, shine as this puzzle of a novel unravels. It is expected to release on May 3, 2022.

"I can’t wait to read this book featuring a sinfully sexy priest and a haunted hacienda," Albertson said. The novel centers around a desperate Beatriz, who has lost her father and her home during the overthrow of the Mexican government. In an attempt to secure her own home, she enters further into a relationship with Don Rodolfo Solórzano, ignoring the rumors surrounding the death of his first wife. But will the home she desires actually keep her safe? "The Hacienda" is set to release on May 3, 2022.

Aquino says she was first introduced to Natalia Sylvester through her release "Running" and was not disappointed. "I am even more excited to read this YA novel that centers a Latinx teen with hip dysplasia," she added. In the story, protagonist Verónica auditions to become a mermaid at a Central Florida theme park (to the dismay of her conservative Peruvian parents) while also juggling her own disability and desire for a real relationship. This pick will be available on May 10, 2022.

Aquino says she is looking forward to this novel hitting shelves on May 17, 2022.

"I have a sweet spot for debut authors and every year I keep an extra eye open for their titles," she told us. "So, when Naima Coster shared her excitement for Neruda In the Park, I immediately added it to my TRB." Aquino added that this novel covers the themes of family, friendship and cultura (culture), which are "everything I love in a novel."

Aquino is also excited to read this book by Sonora Reyes. It centers 16-year-old Yamilet Flores, one of the only Mexican kids at her new, mostly white Catholic school. At her new school, her sexuality is a secret, but her crush on the only openly queer girl, Bo, is making it hard to keep under wraps. She'll ultimately have to decide how to move forward without facing something much worse than rejection. This book will be released on May 17, 2022.

As the cover might suggest, Albertson says this book is a "perfect" beach read. "I loved Chanel Cleeton’s other books and the way she interweaves historical fiction and a splash of romance," she added. From the author of "Next Year in Havana," this book centers around Isabel Perez, who has been exiled from Cuba after the revolution. She heads to Barcelona in search of her missing sister — but discovers more about her family life and her sister's dangerous world of espionage, thanks to an unlikely ally.

"Our Last Days in Barcelona" will hit shelves on May 24, 2022.

"Queer Latinx narratives are hard to track down so I am incredibly grateful I have friends that work in bookish spaces and keep an eye open for me," Aquino told us.

Described by the author as "Part butch memoir, part ekphrastic travel diary and part queer family tree," this collection of essays by Raquel Gutierrez is expected to hit shelves on June 7, 2022.

This novel won't be released until June 7, 2022, but Aquino couldn't be more excited. "I first read 'Sabrina and Corina' (a collection of short stories) by this author almost a whole year before it came out because I was so inspired and intrigued by someone writing about Indigenous Chicano families in the American West," she told us of Fajardo-Anstine. "She does it again with this novel delivering us a wealth of characters that stay with us long after the book has finished. Characters that tackle a history of racism and xenophobia we’ve always known existed but up until now reflected so well in the pages of this fictional realm full of life, love and light."

Magic runs in Ingrid Rojas Contreras's family. So, when a head injury in her 20s leaves her with amnesia and the ability to see ghosts, her family doesn't think much of it. When she embarks on a journey to relearn her family history with her mother as her guide, Contreras has a lot to reckon with, and we are left with a showing in how storytelling is not just an art but also a healing process.

"To say I am excited to read her memoir wouldn't cover it!" Aquino said about "The Man Who Could Move Clouds," which will be released on July 12, 2022.

"I love immersive reads about families and am super excited about this one about the Suarez sisters who live in East L.A.," Albertson told us. The sisters, Dulcina, Claudia and Maritza, have all had to find their own ways to cope with the consequences of having an alcoholic father and passive aggressive mother. They've all left home at some point, but they find themselves returning, ultimately finding that despite the differences in the lives they've lived, there's still one thing they all share: sisterhood. "The Neapolitan Sisters" will be released on Aug. 9, 2022.

Aquino is also a fan of Angie Cruz, author of the award-winning "Dominicana," and said she "immediately jumped out of my chair and did a dance!" when she found out Cruz was working on a novel. It is expected to be released on Sept. 13, 2022.

