IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

  • Now Playing

    Books to add your reading list in March

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia

    03:48

  • Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers

    04:52

  • How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy

    07:51

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature

    03:29

  • Hoda and Jenna are hitting the road to New Orleans for book festival!

    02:28

  • School librarian shares love of reading, gets special surprise on TODAY

    09:04

  • Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

    05:02

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for March is ‘Groundskeeping’ by Lee Cole

    01:20

  • See new trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

    00:51

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ book club discusses ‘Black Cake’ with author

    05:32

  • Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir, report says

    00:36

  • Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’

    04:14

  • Would you bring a book to a bar? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    05:30

  • Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company

    01:18

  • Mom of 5 fulfills lifelong dream of becoming an author

    03:40

  • ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’: See the new trailer for the series

    00:58

  • The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

    04:45

  • ‘Educated' author Tara Westover shares how she overcame a sheltered upbringing

    04:22

  • 8-year-old sneaks his own book onto library shelf and becomes a hit

    03:28

TODAY

Books to add your reading list in March

03:41

Bestselling author Jasmine Guillory joins TODAY with book recommendations for March, including “Civil Rights Queen,” “The Family Chao,” “Lulu and Milagro's Search for Clarity” and “A Song Called Home.”March 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Books to add your reading list in March

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia

    03:48

  • Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers

    04:52

  • How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy

    07:51

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature

    03:29

  • Hoda and Jenna are hitting the road to New Orleans for book festival!

    02:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All