Jenna announces the latest chapter of her book club: A new production company!

Jenna Bush Hager's Read With Jenna book club is expanding into something even more exciting!

On Monday, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host announced that she's partnering with Universal Studio Group to start her very own production company to turn some of her favorite books into TV shows and movies.

(Universal Studio Group is owned by our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Jenna will still be appearing on the show every day, but she said she's excited to work on this additional passion project.

"What makes me most excited is that I love all these authors, so I want as many audiences as possible to get to see their work," she told her co-host, Hoda Kotb, on Monday's show.

While chatting with Jenna about the exciting news, Hoda noted that the book club really does change authors’ lives.

“Sometimes they just need someone to shine a light on their beautiful work, and that’s what you’re doing,” she said.

Ever since she founded her book club with TODAY in 2019, Jenna has highlighted many authors, and she’s ready to kick off this latest chapter while still bringing incredible book selections to viewers on a monthly basis.

“I am excited and thrilled with this natural extension of Read with Jenna’s mission to highlight debut and diverse authors,” Jenna said, according to Deadline. “This new partnership will expand these authors’ voices to new audiences, and for that, I am grateful.”

As part of the production company, Jenna will develop and produce projects for multiple platforms with Universal Studio Group, and the company’s chairman, Pearlena Igbokwe, said the partnership was a natural fit.

“As an author and avid bibliophile, Jenna is uniquely tapped into the stories that resonate most with people and influence our culture,” Igbokwe told Variety in a statement. “Her literary passion is infectious and we are excited to begin this new partnership.”

So, what's the next step for Jenna's production company? The mother of three will be hiring an executive from the film and TV industry to help her find new authors from diverse backgrounds, and she's excited to see how the company evolves.

“I think it will happen really organically, in the way that building this book club has,” she told Variety.

Jenna might still be developing plans for her production company, but she already has one big fan in her corner: her fourth hour co-host.

"This company is built on a rock-solid foundation. You're gonna be amazing," Hoda told her.