'Too soon??' Jenna shares precious pics of her kids ready for Christmas

‘Tis the season for indoor evergreens, twinkling lights and stockings hung by the chimney with care — or rather, ‘tis almost the season.

According to some conventional wisdom, holidays have a particular order, and therefore Christmas decorations traditionally go up after Thanksgiving. But where’s the fun in conventional wisdom?

Jenna Bush Hager and her family have decided to forego the wait and kick off the Christmas fun early.

These kids are ready for Santa! jennabhager / Instagram

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared several pictures on her Instagram stories featuring her three little ones — daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, and son Hal, 2.

The first photo in the set shows the siblings gathered close around a towering tree that’s filled with adorable family ornaments. Poppy has her arms around the other two and her jaw dropped with delight. In text over the pic, Mom wrote, “Too soon??”

Hal likes his beverages hot and chocolatey. jennabhager / Instagram

A couple of other photos focus on little Hal, who appears to be making short work of a cup of hot cocoa. On one of them, Jenna noted, “He says he’s into hot chocolate and lights so screw Thanksgiving.”

Good to the last drop. jennabhager / Instagram

And while Thanksgiving isn’t officially canceled in their home, a final photo of the festive trio comes with a caption that proves it’s certainly not the main event.

“Plus look at those faces,” Jenna wrote. “From Halloween to tree decorating it is."

Christmas can't come soon enough for these kids. jennabhager / Instagram

Or, as Jenna said on the show Wednesday: "You want to look at the Christmas lights for as long as possible." So it just makes sense. Besides, she had something to prove this year.

"Mila and Poppy went over to Savannah’s house and came home and said, ‘You don’t decorate like Vale’s mommy,'" Jenna recalled. "So what happened is somebody poked me. I was like, ‘I don’t decorate like Vale’s mommy?! Let’s start decorating Nov. 15th, baby!'”

But even though it’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit at the Bush Hager home, there are those who say it’s best to wait until after turkey day — like recent TODAY guest Michael “The Miz” Mizanin.

"Honestly, I don't think Christmas trees should be put up right now," he said during a visit to the show Tuesday, despite the fact that his wife has already had him put up multiple trees.

It led us to poll TODAY.com readers and find out their thoughts on this Christmas décor controversy.

So far, just one day after asking “When should Christmas decorations go up?” a whopping 60% of respondents selected “Only after Thanksgiving."

Just don’t go telling cocoa-loving Hal that!