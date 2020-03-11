Hundreds of TODAY viewers bought this popular wireless bra

Made of nylon and spandex, it was designed with flexibility in mind so that you can easily fold it and pack it without worries.

"What people love about this is you can bend it, you can twist it, there's no underwire — but it gives you the same support," Post said on the show.

Reviewers on Lively's site have recommended it due to how well the design stayed in place without sliding down.

"I don’t know how many strapless bras I’ve purchased over the years, but I’ve come to expect the same discomfort and shifting around from them all," wrote a reviewer on Lively's site. "This one exceeded my expectations. Supportive without being restrictive, flattering and stays in place throughout the day. Definitely recommend."

Some shoppers have also noticed how well it maintains its shape.

"You also don't have to worry about bending it out of shape, because even when I stuffed it in my suitcase to go on vacation, it still kept its shape once unfolded," another reviewer wrote.

Though the bra has been described as "smooth" and "soft," it's still made to be supportive thanks to the four-clasp design on the back.

"I've always hated strapless bras because it never fits right, but this lively strapless is the best ever," wrote another reviewer. "I love that it stays all day very comfortably, it is well-made and I appreciate that there are four clasps on the back instead of just two. Definitely worth every penny."

If you're tired of dealing with tricky underwires, it might be time to give a wireless bra a try.

