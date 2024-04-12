This 3-in-1 device takes my scalp care routine to the next level

What does this electric hair applicator do?

The brand calls this a 2-in-1 device but to me, it's more of a 3-in-1. The beauty gadget is meant to evenly distribute your favorite hair and scalp oils — but takes it to the next level. It has comb-like prongs (similar to a scalp brush) with small roller balls to dispense the product, and produces microcurrents for a gentle massage. And experts previously told Shop TODAY that scalp massaging can stimulate blood circulation to encourage hair growth, which motivates me to use this even more.

It has three modes: one with just the gentle vibration, one with red light and vibration, and one with just the light. The red light was super exciting to me (the brand doesn't really advertise this as a feature!) because I love the results that LED devices provide for my face. Experts say red LED light can provide growth benefits, too, but do note that it could take up to six months to see results.

What I like about it

When I use scalp oil, I tend to go a little overboard and apply too much. This device solves that and disperses the perfect amount, and I don't end up wasting product, experience any dripping or have saturated hair. I also felt like I had more control over the placement and was able to target a larger section.

The massage effect is really nice and calming. Not only is it stimulating and provides circulation benefits, but it's also incredibly relaxing and stress relieving; I can feel the tension melt away. Not to mention, this is all happening on top of my already hydrating and growth stimulating serum I'm using.

It's easy to use

The device doesn't hold too much product; it only has a 6ml reservoir and you can easily pour the serum in (or use the dropper depending on the package). After it's filled, all you do is gently glide it across your head.

And it's rechargeable! The gadget comes with a little cord and I found that it charged really quickly and the battery lasts a long time. I've only had to charge it once in the last couple of weeks!

Courtesy of Shannon Garlin

What to consider

I will note that this gadget can be tricky to clean, especially if you want to change out the serum you're using. The brand says it's waterproof but the products I used were oily and left a residue in the reservoir. To troubleshoot, I just used a couple of cotton swabs to really get in there and clean it out.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the brand says while you can use most serums, oils and minoxidils with this, you won't want to use lotions, castor oil or anything that's highly concentrated, which I assume is to avoid clogging the device. They also recommend rinsing the prongs and rollerballs for this reason — I give it a quick rinse after and so far haven't experienced any blocks.

You might also see that this only has 99 ratings so far, but I wouldn't let that amount deter you. I'd like to think it's truly an under-the-radar find and it has really elevated my scalp care routine. I went from over-applying product every now and then, to prioritizing my hair serum time — which, as you can imagine, will only boast better results over time.