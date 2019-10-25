We're in the final stretch of October, which means it's time to get your Halloween costume ready if you haven't already. While some people plan months in advance and have no trouble spending some serious money on an outfit they'll only wear once, others are looking for something with a little more re-wear value.

If that's what you're looking for, we suggest turning to the British royal family for some costume inspiration. Whether you opt for the Duchess of Cambridge's signature floral style or the Duchess of Sussex's chic trench dresses, you're bound to find another way to incorporate these into your wardrobe again at some point.

Here are some affordable and reusable ways to replicate your favorite royal's signature style.

Meghan Markle Halloween Costume: Trench Dress

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle is known for her growing collection of chic ensembles, including this instantly-iconic trench coat-style dress she wore for baby Archie's first public appearance in May.

If you're looking to recreate the look, this Banana Republic trench dress will certainly do the trick — and it has some serious re-wear value.

If you're looking for something even more affordable, this option from Amazon features a short-sleeve overlay for a bit of extra flair.

Just add a baby doll and a beige pair of pumps to complete the look.

Meghan Markle Halloween Costume: Casual Denim Style

Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

The duchess made an off-duty appearance during Wimbledon to support her good friend, Serena Williams, and her casual look made quite a splash for its surprisingly affordable price point.

Meghan reached for a denim shirtdress by J. Crew, which is still in stock at the time of writing.

If you're looking to spend a little less, this $23.99 design on Amazon will definitely get the point across.

Throw a gray sweater over your shoulders to really finish the outfit.

Kate Middleton Halloween Costume: Bold Red Dress

Samir Hussein / WireImage

The former Kate Middleton's most iconic outfit of recent times has to be the striking red dress she wore after giving birth to Prince Louis back in April 2018. The white Peter Pan collar added an extra touch that made it an instantly-memorable look.

If you're looking to recreate the outfit, this affordable choice from Amazon is similar enough without breaking the bank.

Add a swaddled baby doll and some beige pumps for your own royal photo opportunity.

Kate Middleton Halloween Costume: Floral Favorites

Getty Images

If you're looking for something a little more flowing and casual, you can't go wrong with the floaty floral style that has become a staple in Kate's wardrobe. She typically opts for dresses by designers like Emilia Wickstead, but this design below from Pretty Little Thing would still fit right at home in her closet.

The duchess is also a fan of a classic wedge, and we love this affordable option for only $39.99.

Prince Harry Halloween Costume: Classic Style

Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Duke of Sussex tends to keep his style on the simple side, which makes for a very low-effort Halloween outfit.

Simply pair a sleek gray blazer with matching trousers to channel his signature style (skip the tie for a casual look!).

Bonus points if you can grow a little scruff!

Prince William Halloween Costume: Formal Suits

Dominic Lipinsk / Getty Images

Prince William typically opts for a classic navy suit and tie combo, which is another style that's fairly easy to replicate.

You'll feel classy all night, and you can never go wrong with a sleek new blazer in your closet.

The Queen Halloween Costume: Vibrant Coats

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II always dons vibrant colors so her adoring public can see her from miles away. You can really go with any neon shade of your choice, but we think a light blue coat is simple and chic enough to carry you through the winter.

Add this fancy hat to take the costume up a notch — or go with a crown to really drive the point home.

You'll have everyone bowing and curtsying to you in no time!

