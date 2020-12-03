Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

People are preparing for the holiday in different ways this year, from online gift shopping to finding the best baking hacks. Some are even still taking advantage of week-long Cyber Monday deals.

And now that the holiday season is officially here, it's time to swap your regular, old coffee mug for a festive one! Even if you're not a coffee drinker, these mugs will bring joy to any home and can be used for your favorite hot cocoa.

Check out some of this year's most unique and nostalgic mugs — perfect as a gift for yourself or for someone special. They're even cute enough to use year-round if your heart desires. Cheers!

Is your drink floating in mid air? Nope, it's just this really awesome (and festive) mug. This 3D mug is made from extra-strong borosilicate glass and is insulated to keep your drink warm for longer.

You might not be able to travel to Santa's workshop, but you can hold the North Pole in your hands with these glass mugs. They feature a reproduction of an 1898 map of the North Pole.

This sheep and reindeer might look a little chilly, but they'll definitely keep you warm this season.

This camping mug is the perfect gift for outdoor lovers or for yourself. You can personalize it with names or a phrase, and it's 50% off right now. Plus, there are more mugs like this on Wayfair that feature other adorable animals, like this reindeer.

Is there a more perfect mug for sweater weather? This decaled stoneware mug is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, making it easy to snuggle up to each day.

Santa Clause is coming to town! The art on this Pottery Barn mug was originally painted in the retailer's San Francisco studio and features a stunning watercolor drawing of the big man himself. This mug also comes with a matching lid, making it pretty and practical.

This hand-doodled mug will make anyone's day a bit more cheery! Plus, it's dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Have you binged Netflix's newest rom-com "Dash and Lily"? If so, this is the mug for you. It'll make you want to put on your favorite pair of cozy socks and turn on the TV.

Bring a little holiday magic to your home with these festive heat-changing mugs. You can choose from three different designs: penguin, santa or snowman.

These mugs from Anthropologie are hand painted by anthropomorphic-inspired artist Liz Davies and are guaranteed to brighten up any home. The tree mug is sadly sold out, but the snowman is still available for grabs!

Editor's note: If you love the sold-out Christmas tree mug above, we found a few similar options below:

These colorful Kwanzaa mugs will bring out the best of any celebration! They're printed on-site and are dishwasher-safe.

These stunning mugs from Pottery Barn remind us of the busy city streets at Christmastime. For a limited time only, get this set of four for just $30.

This mug is a perfect Christmas gift for the jokester in your life. Sip some eggnog as you rewatch the holiday classic.

Get the pet-lover in your life this adorable Hanukkah mug. There's an option for both dog people and cat people!

This hand-painted collection from Pottery Barn lets you pick from gnomes, reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Claus. There's a mug for everyone!

