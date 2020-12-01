Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday — don't worry. While the two shopping holidays were likely the best time to score some savings on personal splurges or gifts for everyone else on your list this year, some retailers have turned Cyber Monday into Cyber Week.

Even if you did take advantage of Cyber Monday sales, plenty of brands are rolling out new deals on a daily basis. Whether you have had your eye on a new winter coat or are in need of some office chairs for your home office setup, now is the best time to grab them on sale — we have a feeling these deals won't last very long.

We rounded up some of the best Cyber Week deals that are still happening right now, so you can spend less time browsing and more time saving.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:

Cyber Week 2020 clothing deals

The savings keep coming with Cyber deals on clothing at Macy's. The retailer is offering an extra 25% or 10% off regular-priced, sale and clearance items right now.

Need new yoga pants? Winter outerwear? You can save 50% off select apparel at Dick's right now during their Cyber event.

Don't miss out to score major discounts at Nordstrom today! On the final day of Nordstrom's Cyber deals sale, you can find deals on Ugg, Adidas and more.

Uniqlo extended its Cyber Week deals, meaning you can still grab winter essentials like down jackets and warm leggings at deep markdowns.

Score 40% off sitewide plus free shipping at Levi's when you use the code CYBER at checkout. You can also save an extra 50% on sale items too.

You can score up to 50% off during REI's Cyber Monday sale across tons of categories, including The North Face gear, Hydroflasks, Fitbits and more through Dec. 7.

Cyber deals are still in effect at Lululemon, meaning you can save on loungewear essentials and even outerwear this season.

Cyber Week deals at Kohl's are here, which means you can snag deals on clothing, jewelry and more — but the retailer also has offers on electronics and smart home gadgets for less than $20.

Gap is currently offering shoppers 50% off everything, plus a chance to score an additional 10% off when you use the code GAPCYBER at checkout.

Right now, Old Navy is offering shoppers 35% off of online purchases through Dec. 3, no code necessary.

With deals starting at around $10, BaubleBar's extended Cyber Monday sale is worth shopping. From customized pieces to chic statement earrings, you can catch it all on sale when you use the code BB30.

In need of a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses or a new pair of prescription lenses? Don't miss out on EyeBuyDirect's Cyber Extension, where you can take advantage of a BOGO deal and 30% off your purchase when you use the code CYBERSAVE.

Cyber Week 2020 beauty deals

While 25% off sitewide plus free shipping may sound enticing, Olay's best Cyber week deal involves the famous Amazon coat. You can score a special edition Orolay coat for FREE when you spend $150 or more during Olay's winter protection event.

It's "12 days of IT-Mas" at IT Cosmetics right now, which means the beauty brand is offering $12 off the entire holiday gift shop for the next 12 days. Orders placed before 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 11 are expected to arrive by Dec. 24.

MAC's Cyber Week deals have been extended! Right now, you can score 30% off select items, plus 40% off all foundations both online and in stores.

Ulta's Holiday Blitz deals are your chance to take advantage of weekly discounts on beauty favorites. You can also score free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Sephora's newest savings event, Sephorathon, launches on Dec. 3 but there are still some Cyber Week deals available for shoppers.

The deals continue at Macy's where you can snag 15% off of beauty products when you use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Nordstrom's Cyber deals end tonight, so the time to save on everything from beauty to apparel is running out. The retailer is offering deals of up to 50% off, plus an additional 25% off of clearance.

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to splurge on a Theragun device, consider your wait over! You can score a range of highly-coveted Theragun items at low prices, right now since the brand is offering up to $150 off devices.

Cyber Week 2020 tech deals

Looking to save big on a big screen? Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include tons of savings on top-rated TVs from brands like TCL and Sony.

Best Buy's Cyber Week deals are still in full swing, and you can save on everything from AirPods to TVs right now.

With discounts on everything from home appliances to tech gear, Walmart's Cyber Week deals are going fast. We rounded up some of the tech deals worth shopping before they're gone.

Cyber Week 2020 laptop deals

You can save up to 65% on select products at HP right now, and even snag free shipping too.

Extended Cyber Week deals at Best Buy mean you can score great savings on laptops, whether you're working or learning from home.

Cyber Week 2020 furniture deals

Home Depot is offering steep discounts on furniture through Dec. 2. Now is the perfect time to grab select pieces for up to 40% off.

Right now, you can save up to 80% on home furniture at Wayfair. Even better? Orders over $35 are eligible for free shipping.

Cyber deals at West Elm end tonight, so this might be your last chance to score up to 70% off nearly everything sitewide. You can also snag free shipping on orders over $79 when you use the code CYBER at checkout.

Cyber Week 2020 home deals

Score up to 30% off kitchen appliances at KitchenAid during their Cyber Week event. One eye-catching deal is a $100 discount on a limited edition stand mixer.

Amazon is offering markdowns on all things giftable right now, on their Holiday Deals page. Now is the perfect time to cross off gifts on your list with these can't-miss deals.

Right now, you can save 30% off coffee makers from Keurig when you use the code CM2020 at checkout.

Score 25% off of your entire purchase at Nutribullet when you use the code GETGIFTING at checkout.

All week long, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering special markdowns on home essentials, including robot vacuums and kitchen appliances.

You can score 30% off at Gravity Blankets as part of Gravity Blanket's extended Cyber Weekend promotion. All you'll have to do is use the code Holiday2020 at checkout.

Notable home deals during Macy's Cyber Monday sale are markdowns on top-rated brands like Ninja and Martha Stewart. Macy's is also offering Cyber Daily deals all throughout the week, giving you more time to score great deals.

If your home office is in need of a revamp, you're not going to want to miss Staples' Cyber Monday deals. In fact, the retailer isn't offering deals on just one day — you can save this week during their "7 Days of Deals" event, happening right now.

Lowe's has been offering Cyber Steals throughout the month of November, including daily deals that are almost too good to pass up on. You can save on everything from last-minute holiday decorations to smart home gadgets.

You can expect deals on all sorts of home items during Cyber Week at Target, including kitchen essentials, home appliances, holiday decorations and more.

Etsy's Cyber Week launched on Nov. 23, offering shoppers a chance to catch great deals on personalized items for the holidays. Their Cyber Monday sale is the perfect chance to grab some last-minute gifts.

In need of a last-minute Christmas gift or preparing to send out Christmas cards for the holidays? Shutterfly is running a 50% off deal on almost everything plus an extra 25% off with the code CYBER25.

Cyber Week 2020 treadmill deals

You can catch plenty of rollbacks on treadmills during Cyber Week at Walmart, including one treadmill from Famistar that is on sale for $600 off of the original price.

While Dick's is offered all kinds of discounts on everything from Nike apparel to up to 50% off great gifts for the holiday season during their Black Friday sale, they are still offering special markdowns on top-rated treadmills.