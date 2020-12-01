Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
If you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday — don't worry. While the two shopping holidays were likely the best time to score some savings on personal splurges or gifts for everyone else on your list this year, some retailers have turned Cyber Monday into Cyber Week.
Even if you did take advantage of Cyber Monday sales, plenty of brands are rolling out new deals on a daily basis. Whether you have had your eye on a new winter coat or are in need of some office chairs for your home office setup, now is the best time to grab them on sale — we have a feeling these deals won't last very long.
We rounded up some of the best Cyber Week deals that are still happening right now, so you can spend less time browsing and more time saving.
The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:
- Cyber Week 2020 clothing deals
- Cyber Week 2020 beauty deals
- Cyber Week 2020 tech deals
- Cyber Week 2020 laptop deals
- Cyber Week 2020 furniture deals
- Cyber Week 2020 home deals
- Cyber Week 2020 treadmill deals
Cyber Week 2020 clothing deals
Macy's Cyber Week deals
The savings keep coming with Cyber deals on clothing at Macy's. The retailer is offering an extra 25% or 10% off regular-priced, sale and clearance items right now.
- Giani Bernini Pendant Necklace & Stud Earrings Set, $17.99 (was $100)
- Ugg Arielle Booties, $127.50 (was $170)
- Charter Club Plush Long Cozy Robe, $29.99 (was $79.50)
Columbia Copper Crest Hooded Fleece-Lined Jacket
Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Week deals
Need new yoga pants? Winter outerwear? You can save 50% off select apparel at Dick's right now during their Cyber event.
- Nike Women's Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants, $45 (was $60)
- Columbia Women's Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket, $112.50 (was $150)
- Under Armour Women's Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $33.75 (was $45)
Levi's Women's New Heritage Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom Cyber Week deals
Don't miss out to score major discounts at Nordstrom today! On the final day of Nordstrom's Cyber deals sale, you can find deals on Ugg, Adidas and more.
- Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater, $49.90 (was $78)
- Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $84.37 (was $225)
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $36 (was $80)
Ugg Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie
Uniqlo Cyber Week deals
Uniqlo extended its Cyber Week deals, meaning you can still grab winter essentials like down jackets and warm leggings at deep markdowns.
- Uniqlo HeatTech Ultra Warm Leggings, $19.90 (was $24.90)
- Uniqlo Fluffy Yarn Fleece Zip Jacket, $19.90 (was $29.90)
- Uniqlo Seamless Down Short Coat, $129.90 (was $149.90)
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Levi's Cyber Week deals
Score 40% off sitewide plus free shipping at Levi's when you use the code CYBER at checkout. You can also save an extra 50% on sale items too.
- Levi's 501 Stretch Skinny Jeans, $58.80 (was $98)
- Levi's 720 High-Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $41.70 (was $69.50)
- Levi's 311 Plus Size Shaping Skinny Jeans, $29.99 (was $59.50)
Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
REI Cyber Week deals
You can score up to 50% off during REI's Cyber Monday sale across tons of categories, including The North Face gear, Hydroflasks, Fitbits and more through Dec. 7.
- The North Face Cozy Slacker Fleece Jacket, $58.73 (was $120)
- Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Bottle with Flex Straw Lid, $37.39 (was $49.95)
- REI Co-op Men's Flash Jacket, $49.83 (was $99.95)
Columbia OutDry EchoTech Shell Jacket
Lululemon Cyber Week deals
Cyber deals are still in effect at Lululemon, meaning you can save on loungewear essentials and even outerwear this season.
- On the Fly Pant Full Length, $49 (was $98)
- Ready to Rulu Jogger, $69 (was $108)
- Lululemon Align Pant II, $69 (was $98)
Winter Warrior Bomber
Kohl's Cyber Week Deals
Cyber Week deals at Kohl's are here, which means you can snag deals on clothing, jewelry and more — but the retailer also has offers on electronics and smart home gadgets for less than $20.
- Sonoma Goods For Life Essential Crewneck Tee, $7.99 (was $16)
- Men's Croft & Barrow Patterned Flannel Sleep Pants, $10.39 (was $24)
- Sonoma Goods For Life Midrise Leggings, $7.99 (was $20)
Plus Size Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans
Gap Cyber Week deals
Gap is currently offering shoppers 50% off everything, plus a chance to score an additional 10% off when you use the code GAPCYBER at checkout.
- Fitted Funnel-Neck T-Shirt, $12 (was $34.95)
- Flannel PJ Set, $30 (was $69.95)
- GapFit High Rise Print Pocket 7/8 Leggings in Sculpt Revolution, $34.98 (was $69.95)
Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket
Old Navy Cyber Week deals
Right now, Old Navy is offering shoppers 35% off of online purchases through Dec. 3, no code necessary.
- Faux-Fur Lined Hooded Long Puffer Coat, $52 (was $79.99)
- Loose Cozy Sherpa Sweatshirt, $28 (was $34.99)
- Mid-Rise Tapered Jogger Sweatpants, $28 (was $34.99)
Cozy Cable-Knit Blouson-Sleeve Sweater
BaubleBar Cyber Week deals
With deals starting at around $10, BaubleBar's extended Cyber Monday sale is worth shopping. From customized pieces to chic statement earrings, you can catch it all on sale when you use the code BB30.
- Double Pisa Bracelet, $10 (was $30)
- Cyber Monday Fashion Necklace, $15 (was $42)
- Santa Drop Earrings, $33.60 (was $48)
Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
EyeBuyDirect Cyber Week deals
In need of a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses or a new pair of prescription lenses? Don't miss out on EyeBuyDirect's Cyber Extension, where you can take advantage of a BOGO deal and 30% off your purchase when you use the code CYBERSAVE.
- Notting Hill Frames, $32
- Botanist Frames, $32
- Mandi Frames, $35
Pacific Frames
Cyber Week 2020 beauty deals
Olay Cyber Week deals
While 25% off sitewide plus free shipping may sound enticing, Olay's best Cyber week deal involves the famous Amazon coat. You can score a special edition Orolay coat for FREE when you spend $150 or more during Olay's winter protection event.
- Olay Here Comes Hydration Gift Set, $156.95 (was $203.95)
- Olay The Jar Bar Gift Set, $144.95 (was $199.95)
- Olay Richer Than Rich Gift Set, $$144.95 (was $194.95)
Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting Original Serum
It Cosmetics Cyber Week deals
It's "12 days of IT-Mas" at IT Cosmetics right now, which means the beauty brand is offering $12 off the entire holiday gift shop for the next 12 days. Orders placed before 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 11 are expected to arrive by Dec. 24.
- Celebrate Your Makeup Brush Essentials, $57 (was $69)
- Celebrate Your Beauty Makeup Set, $37 (was $49)
- Celebrate Confidence in Your Skincare Anti-Aging Set, $43 (was $55)
Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream
MAC Cosmetics Cyber Week deals
MAC's Cyber Week deals have been extended! Right now, you can score 30% off select items, plus 40% off all foundations both online and in stores.
- Run the Show Kit, $20.60 (was $29.50)
- Wow Factor Eye Kit, $27.65 (was $39.50)
- Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, $19.80 (was $33)
Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar
Ulta Cyber Week deals
Ulta's Holiday Blitz deals are your chance to take advantage of weekly discounts on beauty favorites. You can also score free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $19 (was $27)
- Pattern Leave-In Conditioner, $17.50 (was $25)
- Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara, $13.75 (was $27.50)
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Set
Sephora Cyber Week deals
Sephora's newest savings event, Sephorathon, launches on Dec. 3 but there are still some Cyber Week deals available for shoppers.
- La Mer Miracle Moments Collection, $120 (was $160)
- Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (was $49)
- Glow Recipe Glowing Skin Trio, $29.50 (was $42)
Murad Ready, Radiant, Retinol
Macy's Cyber Week deals
The deals continue at Macy's where you can snag 15% off of beauty products when you use the code FRIEND at checkout.
- Clinique Super Skin Care Gift Set, $54.50 (was $78)
- Paul Mitchell Express Ion Smooth+ Straightener, $91 (was $140)
- StriVectin Skin Reset Intensive Rejuvenation Set, $83.40 (was $139)
Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Anti-Aging Creme
Nordstrom Cyber Week deals
Nordstrom's Cyber deals end tonight, so the time to save on everything from beauty to apparel is running out. The retailer is offering deals of up to 50% off, plus an additional 25% off of clearance.
- Kiehl's Midnight Miracles Set, $58.50 (was $78)
- Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum, $24.65 (was $29)
- Clinique Liquid Facial Soap, $13.30 (was $19)
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Theragun Cyber Week deals
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to splurge on a Theragun device, consider your wait over! You can score a range of highly-coveted Theragun items at low prices, right now since the brand is offering up to $150 off devices.
- Theragun Wave Roller, $99 (was $149)
- Theragun Pro, $449 (was $599)
- Theragun Prime, $224 (was $299)
Theragun Mini
Cyber Week 2020 tech deals
Amazon Cyber Week deals
Looking to save big on a big screen? Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include tons of savings on top-rated TVs from brands like TCL and Sony.
- Samsung 43-inch Class Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $297.99 (was $369.99)
- Apeman Mini Projector, $69.99 (was $109.99)
- TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $179.99 (was $299.99)
Jaybird Vista Bluetooth Headphones
Best Buy Cyber Week deals
Best Buy's Cyber Week deals are still in full swing, and you can save on everything from AirPods to TVs right now.
- Toshiba 32-Inch LED HD Smart Fire TV, $129.99 (was $179.99)
- Hisense 55-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $279.99 (was $399.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129.99 (was $159.99)
Apple AirPods Pro
Walmart Cyber Week deals
With discounts on everything from home appliances to tech gear, Walmart's Cyber Week deals are going fast. We rounded up some of the tech deals worth shopping before they're gone.
- Samsung Galaxy Earbuds, $79 (was $129.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $179 (was $199)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop, $549 (was $699)
Roku Ultra LT
Cyber Week 2020 laptop deals
HP Cyber Week deals
You can save up to 65% on select products at HP right now, and even snag free shipping too.
- HP 27-inch Display, $139.99 (was $289.99)
- HP Envy Laptop, $679.99 (was $959.99)
- HP Elitebook G7, $660.40 (was $959.99)
HP Pavilion x360 Laptop
Best Buy Cyber Week deals
Extended Cyber Week deals at Best Buy mean you can score great savings on laptops, whether you're working or learning from home.
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, $179.99 (was $279.99)
- HP Envy x360, $799.99 (was $999.99)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop, $1,199.99 (was $1,449.99)
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook
Cyber Week 2020 furniture deals
Home Depot Cyber Week deals
Home Depot is offering steep discounts on furniture through Dec. 2. Now is the perfect time to grab select pieces for up to 40% off.
- Home Decorators Collection 6-Drawer Dresser, $486.69 (was $748.75)
- StyleWell Natural Finish Rectangular Dining Table, $174.30 (was $249)
- Home Decorators Collection File Cabinet, $126.75 (was $211.25)
Sophitza Swivel Rocker Chair and Storage Ottoman
Wayfair Cyber Week deals
Right now, you can save up to 80% on home furniture at Wayfair. Even better? Orders over $35 are eligible for free shipping.
- Orren Ellis Mote Floor Shelf End Table, $77.99 (was $99.99)
- Corrigan Studio Blomquist Side Chair Set, $116.99 (was $137.99)
- Big Joe Standard Bean Bag Chair, $46.99 (was $88.88)
Hashtag Home Elkland Mesh Task Chair
West Elm Cyber Week deals
Cyber deals at West Elm end tonight, so this might be your last chance to score up to 70% off nearly everything sitewide. You can also snag free shipping on orders over $79 when you use the code CYBER at checkout.
- West Elm Mid Century Craft Table, $179.40 (was $299)
- West Elm Simple Bed Frame, $254.15 (was $299)
- West Elm Wire Fram Slipper Chair, $244.30 (was $349)
West Elm Mid-Century Nightstand
Cyber Week 2020 home deals
KitchenAid Cyber Week deals
Score up to 30% off kitchen appliances at KitchenAid during their Cyber Week event. One eye-catching deal is a $100 discount on a limited edition stand mixer.
- KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker, $79.99 (was $99.99)
- KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $99.99 (was $129.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $259.99 (was $299.99)
KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer
Amazon Cyber Week deals
Amazon is offering markdowns on all things giftable right now, on their Holiday Deals page. Now is the perfect time to cross off gifts on your list with these can't-miss deals.
- POP AirFry Mate French Fry Cutter, $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Rigolioso Air Purifier, $33.99 (was $39.99)
- Royal Craft Wood XXL Cutting Board, $21.97 (was $27.96)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Keurig Cyber Week deals
Right now, you can save 30% off coffee makers from Keurig when you use the code CM2020 at checkout.
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $69.99 (was $99.99)
- K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker, $132.99 (was $189.99)
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker, $109.19 (was $155.99)
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Nutribullet Cyber Week deals
Score 25% off of your entire purchase at Nutribullet when you use the code GETGIFTING at checkout.
- Nutribullet, $44.99 (was $59.99)
- Nutribullet Pro, $67.49 (was $89.99)
- Nutribullet Select, $74.99 (was $99.99)
Nutribullet Rx Cooking Blender
Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Week deals
All week long, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering special markdowns on home essentials, including robot vacuums and kitchen appliances.
- Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush, $49.99 (was $59.99)
- Bed Bath & Beyond 6-piece Pre-Lit Holiday Decor Set, $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum R77, $224.99 (was $379.99)
Morgan Home Faux Mink 12 lb. Weighted Blanket
Gravity Blanket Cyber Week deals
You can score 30% off at Gravity Blankets as part of Gravity Blanket's extended Cyber Weekend promotion. All you'll have to do is use the code Holiday2020 at checkout.
- Modernist X Gravity Cotton Weighted Blanket, $143.50 (was $205.00)
- Cooling Blanket, $143.50 (was $205.00)
- Modernist X Gravity Flannel Sheets, $52.50 (was $75.00)
Original Gravity Blanket
Macy's Cyber Week deals
Notable home deals during Macy's Cyber Monday sale are markdowns on top-rated brands like Ninja and Martha Stewart. Macy's is also offering Cyber Daily deals all throughout the week, giving you more time to score great deals.
- Pyrex 6-Pc. Rectangular Storage Set, $16.79 (was $29.99)
- Martha Stewart Collection Cast Iron Round 2-Qt. Dutch Oven, $34.99 (was $99.99)
- Corningware French White Bakeware Essentials, $25.59 (was $45.99)
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Staples Cyber Week deals
If your home office is in need of a revamp, you're not going to want to miss Staples' Cyber Monday deals. In fact, the retailer isn't offering deals on just one day — you can save this week during their "7 Days of Deals" event, happening right now.
- Staples Carder Mesh Fabric Desk Chair, $99.99 (was $199.99)
- Staples Ardfield Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair, $69.99 (was $129.99)
- Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Computer Chair, $79.99 (was $128.99)
Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Task Chair
Lowe's Cyber Week deals
Lowe's has been offering Cyber Steals throughout the month of November, including daily deals that are almost too good to pass up on. You can save on everything from last-minute holiday decorations to smart home gadgets.
- Glitzhome Lighted Penguin Christmas Inflatable, $59.49 (was $69.99)
- Glitzhome Antler Artificial Christmas Wreath, $59.49 (was $69.99)
- Amazon FireTV Stick 4K, $29.98 (was $49.98)
Google Nest Hub Max
Target Cyber Week deals
You can expect deals on all sorts of home items during Cyber Week at Target, including kitchen essentials, home appliances, holiday decorations and more.
- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79.99 (was $119.99)
- Bissell Icon Pet Stick Vacuum, $185.99 (was $349.99)
- Bon Voyage Microfiber Weighed Travel Throw, $26.99 (was $29.99)
Philips LED Glitter Baby Penguin
Etsy Cyber Week deals
Etsy's Cyber Week launched on Nov. 23, offering shoppers a chance to catch great deals on personalized items for the holidays. Their Cyber Monday sale is the perfect chance to grab some last-minute gifts.
- KaffSilvers Sterling Silver Name Necklace, $25.50 (was $34.00)
- ZehrDesignCo Wood Cutting Board + Tea Towel Bundle, $88.00 (was $110.00)
- TheKidsCraft DIY Crafts Kit, $33.99 (was $39.99)
BeautivityPremium Cotton Face Mask
Shutterfly Cyber Week deals
In need of a last-minute Christmas gift or preparing to send out Christmas cards for the holidays? Shutterfly is running a 50% off deal on almost everything plus an extra 25% off with the code CYBER25.
- Custom Winter Trees Ceramic Candle, $22.50 (was $44.99)
- Custom String Light Clip Photo Frame, $21.50 (was $42.99)
- Custom "This Will Do" Holiday Card, $46.25 (was $74.75)
Custom Rustic Plaid Red Fleece Photo Blanket
Cyber Week 2020 treadmill deals
Walmart Cyber Week deals
You can catch plenty of rollbacks on treadmills during Cyber Week at Walmart, including one treadmill from Famistar that is on sale for $600 off of the original price.
- Skonyon Folding Electric Treadmill, $489 (was $589.99)
- Best Choice Products Folding Motorized Treadmill, $269.99 (was $399.99)
- Costway Folding Electric Treadmil, $329.99 (was $599.999)
Famistar Electric Folding Treadmill
Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Week deals
While Dick's is offered all kinds of discounts on everything from Nike apparel to up to 50% off great gifts for the holiday season during their Black Friday sale, they are still offering special markdowns on top-rated treadmills.
- ProForm 505 CST Treadmill, $649.99 (was $999.99)
- InMotion T900 Manual Treadmill, $149.99 (was $199.99)
- ProForm Carbon TL Treadmill, $649.99 (was $999.999)