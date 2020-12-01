We’re celebrating a week of Steals & Deals! Shop and save on gifts for everyone on your list

The best Cyber Monday deals still available right now

Last call to save big on all of your holiday shopping!
Some retailers have extended Cyber Monday deals into Cyber Week.
Some retailers have extended Cyber Monday deals into Cyber Week. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
By Jillian Ortiz

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

If you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday — don't worry. While the two shopping holidays were likely the best time to score some savings on personal splurges or gifts for everyone else on your list this year, some retailers have turned Cyber Monday into Cyber Week.

Even if you did take advantage of Cyber Monday sales, plenty of brands are rolling out new deals on a daily basis. Whether you have had your eye on a new winter coat or are in need of some office chairs for your home office setup, now is the best time to grab them on sale — we have a feeling these deals won't last very long.

We rounded up some of the best Cyber Week deals that are still happening right now, so you can spend less time browsing and more time saving.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:

Cyber Week 2020 clothing deals

Macy's Cyber Week deals

The savings keep coming with Cyber deals on clothing at Macy's. The retailer is offering an extra 25% or 10% off regular-priced, sale and clearance items right now.

Columbia Copper Crest Hooded Fleece-Lined Jacket

Columbia Copper Crest Hooded Fleece-Lined Jacket

$79.99
$130.00

Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Week deals

Need new yoga pants? Winter outerwear? You can save 50% off select apparel at Dick's right now during their Cyber event.

Levi's Women's New Heritage Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's New Heritage Sherpa Trucker Jacket

$76.80
$128.00

Nordstrom Cyber Week deals

Don't miss out to score major discounts at Nordstrom today! On the final day of Nordstrom's Cyber deals sale, you can find deals on Ugg, Adidas and more.

Ugg Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie

Ugg Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie

$99.90
$149.95

Uniqlo Cyber Week deals

Uniqlo extended its Cyber Week deals, meaning you can still grab winter essentials like down jackets and warm leggings at deep markdowns.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

$19.90
$59.90

Levi's Cyber Week deals

Score 40% off sitewide plus free shipping at Levi's when you use the code CYBER at checkout. You can also save an extra 50% on sale items too.

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

$29.99
$59.50

REI Cyber Week deals

You can score up to 50% off during REI's Cyber Monday sale across tons of categories, including The North Face gear, Hydroflasks, Fitbits and more through Dec. 7.

Columbia OutDry EchoTech Shell Jacket

Columbia OutDry EchoTech Shell Jacket

$92.73
$199.00

Lululemon Cyber Week deals

Cyber deals are still in effect at Lululemon, meaning you can save on loungewear essentials and even outerwear this season.

Winter Warrior Bomber

Winter Warrior Bomber

$149.00
$298.00

Kohl's Cyber Week Deals

Cyber Week deals at Kohl's are here, which means you can snag deals on clothing, jewelry and more — but the retailer also has offers on electronics and smart home gadgets for less than $20.

Plus Size Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans

Plus Size Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans

$15.99
$44.00

Gap Cyber Week deals

Gap is currently offering shoppers 50% off everything, plus a chance to score an additional 10% off when you use the code GAPCYBER at checkout.

Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket

Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket

$40.47
$89.95

Old Navy Cyber Week deals

Right now, Old Navy is offering shoppers 35% off of online purchases through Dec. 3, no code necessary.

Cozy Cable-Knit Blouson-Sleeve Sweater

Cozy Cable-Knit Blouson-Sleeve Sweater

$26.00
$44.49

BaubleBar Cyber Week deals

With deals starting at around $10, BaubleBar's extended Cyber Monday sale is worth shopping. From customized pieces to chic statement earrings, you can catch it all on sale when you use the code BB30.

Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops

Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops

$26.60
$38.00

EyeBuyDirect Cyber Week deals

In need of a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses or a new pair of prescription lenses? Don't miss out on EyeBuyDirect's Cyber Extension, where you can take advantage of a BOGO deal and 30% off your purchase when you use the code CYBERSAVE.

Pacific Frames

Pacific Frames

$35.00

Cyber Week 2020 beauty deals

Olay Cyber Week deals

While 25% off sitewide plus free shipping may sound enticing, Olay's best Cyber week deal involves the famous Amazon coat. You can score a special edition Orolay coat for FREE when you spend $150 or more during Olay's winter protection event.

Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting Original Serum

Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting Original Serum

$25.12
$33.49

It Cosmetics Cyber Week deals

It's "12 days of IT-Mas" at IT Cosmetics right now, which means the beauty brand is offering $12 off the entire holiday gift shop for the next 12 days. Orders placed before 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 11 are expected to arrive by Dec. 24.

Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream

Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream

$36.00
$48.00

MAC Cosmetics Cyber Week deals

MAC's Cyber Week deals have been extended! Right now, you can score 30% off select items, plus 40% off all foundations both online and in stores.

Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar

Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar

$69.30
$99.00

Ulta Cyber Week deals

Ulta's Holiday Blitz deals are your chance to take advantage of weekly discounts on beauty favorites. You can also score free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Set

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Set

$19.00
$27.00

Sephora Cyber Week deals

Sephora's newest savings event, Sephorathon, launches on Dec. 3 but there are still some Cyber Week deals available for shoppers.

Murad Ready, Radiant, Retinol

Murad Ready, Radiant, Retinol

$33.00
$55.00

Macy's Cyber Week deals

The deals continue at Macy's where you can snag 15% off of beauty products when you use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Anti-Aging Creme

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Anti-Aging Creme

$49.30
$58.00

Nordstrom Cyber Week deals

Nordstrom's Cyber deals end tonight, so the time to save on everything from beauty to apparel is running out. The retailer is offering deals of up to 50% off, plus an additional 25% off of clearance.

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

$27.20
$32.00

Theragun Cyber Week deals

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to splurge on a Theragun device, consider your wait over! You can score a range of highly-coveted Theragun items at low prices, right now since the brand is offering up to $150 off devices.

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini

$174.00
$199.00
$174.00
$199.00
$174.99
$199.99

Cyber Week 2020 tech deals

Amazon Cyber Week deals

Looking to save big on a big screen? Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include tons of savings on top-rated TVs from brands like TCL and Sony.

Jaybird Vista Bluetooth Headphones

Jaybird Vista Bluetooth Headphones

$159.00
$179.99

Best Buy Cyber Week deals

Best Buy's Cyber Week deals are still in full swing, and you can save on everything from AirPods to TVs right now.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

$199.99
$249.99

Walmart Cyber Week deals

With discounts on everything from home appliances to tech gear, Walmart's Cyber Week deals are going fast. We rounded up some of the tech deals worth shopping before they're gone.

Roku Ultra LT

Roku Ultra LT

$59.00
$79.00

Cyber Week 2020 laptop deals

HP Cyber Week deals

You can save up to 65% on select products at HP right now, and even snag free shipping too.

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop

$399.99
$579.99

Best Buy Cyber Week deals

Extended Cyber Week deals at Best Buy mean you can score great savings on laptops, whether you're working or learning from home.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

$149.00
$219.00

Cyber Week 2020 furniture deals

Home Depot Cyber Week deals

Home Depot is offering steep discounts on furniture through Dec. 2. Now is the perfect time to grab select pieces for up to 40% off.

Sophitza Swivel Rocker Chair and Storage Ottoman

Sophitza Swivel Rocker Chair and Storage Ottoman

$199.99
$429.00

Wayfair Cyber Week deals

Right now, you can save up to 80% on home furniture at Wayfair. Even better? Orders over $35 are eligible for free shipping.

Hashtag Home Elkland Mesh Task Chair

Hashtag Home Elkland Mesh Task Chair

$42.99
$49.99

West Elm Cyber Week deals

Cyber deals at West Elm end tonight, so this might be your last chance to score up to 70% off nearly everything sitewide. You can also snag free shipping on orders over $79 when you use the code CYBER at checkout.

West Elm Mid-Century Nightstand

West Elm Mid-Century Nightstand

$254.15
$299.00

Cyber Week 2020 home deals

KitchenAid Cyber Week deals

Score up to 30% off kitchen appliances at KitchenAid during their Cyber Week event. One eye-catching deal is a $100 discount on a limited edition stand mixer.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer

$279.99
$379.99

Amazon Cyber Week deals

Amazon is offering markdowns on all things giftable right now, on their Holiday Deals page. Now is the perfect time to cross off gifts on your list with these can't-miss deals.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

$179.95
$299.95

Keurig Cyber Week deals

Right now, you can save 30% off coffee makers from Keurig when you use the code CM2020 at checkout.

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

$99.99
$109.99

Nutribullet Cyber Week deals

Score 25% off of your entire purchase at Nutribullet when you use the code GETGIFTING at checkout.

Nutribullet Rx Cooking Blender

Nutribullet Rx Cooking Blender

$134.99
$179.99

Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Week deals

All week long, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering special markdowns on home essentials, including robot vacuums and kitchen appliances.

Morgan Home Faux Mink 12 lb. Weighted Blanket

Morgan Home Faux Mink 12 lb. Weighted Blanket

$35.00
$70.00

Gravity Blanket Cyber Week deals

You can score 30% off at Gravity Blankets as part of Gravity Blanket's extended Cyber Weekend promotion. All you'll have to do is use the code Holiday2020 at checkout.

Original Gravity Blanket

Original Gravity Blanket

$136.50
$195.00

Macy's Cyber Week deals

Notable home deals during Macy's Cyber Monday sale are markdowns on top-rated brands like Ninja and Martha Stewart. Macy's is also offering Cyber Daily deals all throughout the week, giving you more time to score great deals.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

$199.99
$249.99

Staples Cyber Week deals

If your home office is in need of a revamp, you're not going to want to miss Staples' Cyber Monday deals. In fact, the retailer isn't offering deals on just one day — you can save this week during their "7 Days of Deals" event, happening right now.

Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Task Chair

Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Task Chair

$59.99
$129.99

Lowe's Cyber Week deals

Lowe's has been offering Cyber Steals throughout the month of November, including daily deals that are almost too good to pass up on. You can save on everything from last-minute holiday decorations to smart home gadgets.

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub Max

$179.99
$229.00

Target Cyber Week deals

You can expect deals on all sorts of home items during Cyber Week at Target, including kitchen essentials, home appliances, holiday decorations and more.

Philips LED Glitter Baby Penguin

Philips LED Glitter Baby Penguin

$29.99
$39.99

Etsy Cyber Week deals

Etsy's Cyber Week launched on Nov. 23, offering shoppers a chance to catch great deals on personalized items for the holidays. Their Cyber Monday sale is the perfect chance to grab some last-minute gifts.

BeautivityPremium Cotton Face Mask

BeautivityPremium Cotton Face Mask

$4.99
$9.99

Shutterfly Cyber Week deals

In need of a last-minute Christmas gift or preparing to send out Christmas cards for the holidays? Shutterfly is running a 50% off deal on almost everything plus an extra 25% off with the code CYBER25.

Custom Rustic Plaid Red Fleece Photo Blanket

Custom Rustic Plaid Red Fleece Photo Blanket

$74.99
$99.98

Cyber Week 2020 treadmill deals

Walmart Cyber Week deals

You can catch plenty of rollbacks on treadmills during Cyber Week at Walmart, including one treadmill from Famistar that is on sale for $600 off of the original price.

Famistar Electric Folding Treadmill

Famistar Electric Folding Treadmill

$399.99
$999.99

Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Week deals

While Dick's is offered all kinds of discounts on everything from Nike apparel to up to 50% off great gifts for the holiday season during their Black Friday sale, they are still offering special markdowns on top-rated treadmills.

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

$599.98
$999.99
Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is a digital editorial intern for TODAY E-Commerce. 