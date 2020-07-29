What is HelloFresh?

HelloFresh sends a weekly box of unique recipes and all of the ingredients you need to make them. There’s something about getting an organized box of high-quality ingredients that really helps raise your spirits during such hard times. Plus, it's perfect if you are trying to cut down on your trips to the grocery store.

In general, meal delivery services are a great way to expand your palate because you get to dabble with special meals you probably wouldn’t think twice about making on your own. Though there are several subscription services available, HelloFresh stood out to me because its recipes are super easy to make (and re-create!) and it's also relatively cost-effective. Better yet, the included sauces and spices are always delicious and they even have healthy options available.

Camryn La Sala / TODAY

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

How does HelloFresh work?

HelloFresh lets you pick three to five recipes per week, with portions for either two or four people. The menu varies every week and you get to handpick all your meals a few days before shipment. If you’re into surprises, that works too! HelloFresh will automatically choose for you if you prefer.

Another great HelloFresh factor is that if you don’t want to get a box every week, you don’t have to. If you’re not excited about any of the recipes offered during a particular week, or you simply won’t be home, you can always choose to skip a box. Although, with over 2,500 delicious recipes in constant rotation, it's unlikely that you'll ever be disappointed with the selection!

The cost of a HelloFresh box depends on how many recipes you want and how many people you’re cooking for, but meals start at as low as $7.49. For instance, I live alone so I get the two-portion option and usually eat one for dinner and one for lunch the next day. I’ve done both four and three recipes a week, but I find that the three meal option gives me enough food to have fun in the kitchen and still order in from my favorite restaurants in the city as well.

Camryn La Sala / TODAY

I’ve tried a handful of meal delivery kits over the years and one thing that really grinds my gears is when all the ingredients for various meals are scattered in one box. It makes the whole process far less enjoyable when you have to go searching for every spice packet or veggie. With HelloFresh, each batch of ingredients comes organized in their own individual brown paper bag while the meats for each meal are placed at the bottom of the box to avoid cross-contamination.

Camryn La Sala / TODAY

To give you an idea of the type of food HelloFresh offers, I had three meals sent to me this week: Yucatan citrus chicken bowls, pork bulgogi meatballs with carrots and zucchini over rice, and chicken ramen in a shoyu-style broth with mushrooms and crispy onions. Aside from culinary staples like butter, oil, sugar and other basic ingredients most people have in their kitchen, HelloFresh sends you every little thing you’ll need to create the perfect meal.

Whether you’re an experienced chef or you’re just starting out, all HelloFresh recipes are super easy to follow with clearly explained steps. Coming from someone who has tried a variety of different meal kit subscriptions, HelloFresh is definitely my favorite of the bunch.

For more of my recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!