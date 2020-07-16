The gentle formula has a creamy consistency that lathers nicely to provide a deep cleanse. After a few seconds of using the cleanser, you'll notice a cooling sensation that leaves your skin feeling refreshed and clean thanks to the inclusion of menthol and salicylic acid.

I usually use it in the shower, so I just put a small amount on my electronic face brush and cleanse my skin for about a minute. I've also applied it using just my fingertips and found it was just as effective.

The Clean & Clear Deep Action Cream Cleanser is designed to remove dirt, oil, and makeup — although I'd still recommend using your makeup remover of choice beforehand. It's also oil-free, so it shouldn't clog your pores.

According to New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the formula's salicylic acid makes it a great choice for breakout-prone skin.

"This cleanser has a low amount of salicylic acid which helps remove excess oil and dirt from the skin to keep the pores clear," Zeichner said. "It is a great option for people who have oily or acne-prone skin because it contains salicylic acid."

Although Clean & Clear says it's suitable for all skin types, Zeichner recommends people with very dry or sensitive skin to steer clear.

After falling in love with the product, I started doing my research and it seems like I'm not the only fan! It was launched in this spring of 1994 and has become a cult-favorite drugstore cleanser with hundreds of reviews online.

"I have been using this cream cleanser for almost 20 years. I remember my cooler, older cousin with perfect skin used it in high school, so I had to try it and I have been hooked ever since. I don’t even know if I have gone any span of time where I have not had this in my beauty routine," shared one Walgreens customer.

Another reviewer raved about its acne-fighting ingredients.

"I had really bad skin and nothing seemed to clear it, I tried other cleansers but nothing worked. Then, I got this product and after about a week, I saw a difference and it completely cleared my skin," wrote another Walgreens reviewer. "It made my skin look healthy, clear and hydrated. It also smells really good."

After using this cleanser for over a month, I definitely agree with the rave reviews. I can confidently say my skin has never felt so fresh, clean and blemish-free!

