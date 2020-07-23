I first came across Sun Bum when my sister started raving about anything and everything the brand makes. She's a fan of the Sun Bum SPF 30 Spray and Sun Bum Lip Balm, but I wanted to give the SPF 50 face sunscreen a try.

Before using this product, I would usually just use whatever happened to be nearby when my friends or family would nag me about applying sunblock. These days, I always start my morning routine by applying this sunscreen lotion onto my face — and I actually look forward to it!

For starters, the formula is fragrance-free and extremely lightweight. It glides on effortlessly and is easy to wear underneath my makeup and daily moisturizer. Better yet, its fast-absorbing consistency never leaves behind a white cast on my skin.

Another added bonus is that it's oil-free and doesn't break me out. When I finally cleared my skin with my new favorite face wash, I didn't want to reverse all of the progress I made with an oily sunscreen that would clog my pores. Fortunately, this has never caused me any irritation and the water-resistant formula doesn't burn my eyes when I inevitably sweat in the summer heat.

While the aesthetically pleasing tube seems small at just 3 ounces, this product will last you a surprisingly long time since a little goes a long way!

