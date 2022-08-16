Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

When you're lucky enough to find a co-worker who becomes a genuine friend, bidding them adieu when they move on to a new job can be tough. Sure, you plan to stay friends after the fact, but it's only natural that you might want to commemorate their exciting news with a little token of your affection.

Not sure what type of gift to buy your work bestie? Shop TODAY did the legwork for you and found several affordable gift options. The best part? Most of them are under $50!

Going away gifts for co-workers under $20

Feeling sentimental? We get it, because co-workers can really become like family after a while. If you share a special bond with your work pal, this sweet trinket tray is a thoughtful gift with a funny message that reads “Dear friend, There's simply no one else like us. That's probably a good thing.”

One of the best parts about working from home is creating a cozy setup and if your pal plans to work remotely in their new role, they’ll think fondly of you every time they light this delightful candle. The Crisp Campfire Apples scent smells like “freshly picked apples cooking over the fire in the crisp night air” according to the brand, and we’re already smiling just thinking about it.

Every office has someone who’s known for their lively desk decorations, and if your work bestie loves to bring a taste of home to their workspace, this cute fragrance plug will leave them feeling tickled pink. It resembles a succulent plant and has a built-in fragrance that gets released every so often to add a pleasant aroma to the air.

Sometimes, it's the little things that get you through a long day at the office, like a nice lotion to keep your hands moisturized when you're regularly sanitizing throughout the day. This set comes with four mini tubes in fun scents, including Lazy Weekends (sweet almond & vanilla bean), Wrapped in Your Arms (blush rose & magnolia), Sunkissed Ocean Waves (sea salt & water blossom) and Sweet Treats (brown sugar & caramel).

Work besties are the folks who know all your endearing quirks, like the fact that you absolutely despise using public restrooms. If you're putting together a care package filled with some work essentials for your number one co-worker, don't forget to add in some of this before-you-go toilet spray that covers up any smelly evidence. The bottles are tiny, too, and can fit discreetly in a pocket or clutch!

Photos on your desk can bring you a little slice of happiness on your most stressful days, and a beautiful frame can also bring a smile to your face. This sleek 8-by-10 frame features colorblock detailing and an ocean-inspired color scheme that's ultra soothing, making it a great option to gift your work bestie.

Love a good greeting card? One that comes with a little something extra is even better! This set includes a cheeky celebratory card and a set of matching socks. Both feature some fabulous flamingos in party hats to celebrate the great news that your pal scored a sweet new gig!

Plan to stay pals forever? This charming notebook features a photo of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, whose bond was arguably undeniable. It can be customized with a name and you can even add in an address book or planner if you so choose.

Shopping for a work pal who's moving to pursue a new career opportunity? Make them feel right at home with this adorable handmade wallet that's decorated with a city skyline. You can choose from New York, Paris, Germany, China and a plethora of places in between. You might even be tempted to pick one up for yourself while you're at it!

Going away gifts for co-workers under $50

Decorating your desk is undeniably one of the most fun parts about starting a new gig, and this sleek organizer will give your bestie a leg up from the get go. It has an eye-catching marbled print and a positive message — "Be happy, be kind, be you" — that's sure to inspire them every time they see it.

Life is sweet when you're blessed with a friend who appreciates and encourages your sweet tooth. And that's exactly what you can do with a tasty treat box from Sugarwish. This one lets the recipient choose two of their favorite candies out of 70 potential options!

The first few weeks at a new job can be a bit stressful, which can result in breakouts. If you're shopping for a skin care savant, they're sure to appreciate this set that comes with three mini treatments that target a range of complexion conundrums. It comes with a cica treatment (for redness and irritation), a vitamin E treatment and a lactic acid treatment.

Starting a new job can be intimidating and can leave you wondering what the heck you'll even talk about with your new co-workers. But a statement piece of jewelry is always a fun conversation starter to help you break the ice. Take these vibrant beaded earrings, for instance. They're sure to turn heads and earn your bestie lots of compliments as they navigate their new office!

Sitting in an office chair all day can leave you feeling stiff and sore, but this lumbar pillow can provide some relief. The lightweight, portable pillow is made with heat responsive memory foam and can be used at the office, in the car and beyond.

Searching for a unique gift that'll make your pal laugh and smile? Consider a customized book! This one can be personalized with some of your favorite memories and everything you love about your dear friend. It's perfect for longtime co-workers who practically finish each other's sentences.

Flowers are a super thoughtful gift, but they don't last very long. Luckily, this petite set of four preserved roses last one to two years without water when kept out of direct sunlight. You can choose from five colors — baby blue, baby light pink, dusty pink, deep purple and red — that all come in a sleek decorative box.

Going away gifts for co-workers worth the splurge

The first few weeks at a new job can be exhausting, and no one would blame your bestie if they’d rather binge-watch the latest Netflix hit than run errands during this hectic time. With an Instacart gift card, they can let someone else pick up their groceries, beauty products and more, giving them some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Ready-made gift boxes are always an easy option, but they tend to be a bit impersonal. Luckily, Knack has an array of boxes based off interests so you can find something your friend will adore. This "Way to Go" box comes with a "congratulations" candle, chocolate truffles, "hip hip hooray!" matches and 30 pop-open cards with inspirational quotes.

If you're sending a group gift, it's easier to splurge on something really nice for your bestie like a sturdy lunch bag that will go the distance. Yeti's Daytrip Lunch Bag comes in several fun colors and is made of a material that's super easy to clean. The water-resistant exterior can stand up to spills and the inside holds temperature well. It also comes with an adjustable grid that lets you increase the size of the bag on days when you're packing a lot.

When you move for a job, one of the first things you tend to miss is the food from "back home." But even if your co-worker is packing up and relocating, they can still enjoy the comfort (foods) of home with a Goldbelly gift card. The site ships nationwide and offers delicious treats from across the country so they're sure to find something they love!