Winter is not the time to be air drying our hair, so it's no wonder we turn to hot tools to give our locks volume, shine and a little extra oomph during the colder months. While the traditional method of an at-home blowout with a brush in hand can feel more like a workout than an effortless way to get glammed up, there are certain hot tools that can make the process a lot easier.

We stumbled across a ceramic straightening brush last year from Drew Barrymore's line, Flower Beauty, and we've been hooked ever since. Now, the brand is offering a special deal on the hair tool — and five others — so you can get in on some big beauty savings ahead of the holiday season.

The brand is offering shoppers a chance to save by purchasing select products in duos during its Bundle Up event. Through Nov. 25, when you purchase one tool at full price, you can score another for 25% off. Whether you need a new blow dryer or a straightening iron, why not treat yourself to both and save while doing it?

Consider this the perfect excuse to upgrade your beauty routine with one tool and knock a gift idea off of your list with another. Keep reading to see all the ways you can create your own bundle right now.

Step 1: Choose your first tool

To get the BOGO deal, you'll pay full price for the first tool in your bundle.

This dryer is lightweight, has a high-power motor and operates on two heat settings. According to the brand, this tool is also made with an aerospace-designed airflow system and can dry hair in half the time. Plus, it is suitable for all hair types.

With a ceramic barrel, three heat and cool settings and a swivel cord, this hot air brush makes it easy to style hair. The multitasking tool can dry and add volume to tresses all at once, so you don't have to make it a two-step process.

Whether you want curls, waves or to simply straighten your hair, this rotating iron can help. The rounded design means you won't find creases in your 'do once you're done — just body.

Step 2: Score 25% off the next!

The second tool in your bundle will be 25% off, so long as it is of lesser value than the first.

We've tried — and loved — this straightening brush. It makes it easy to get sleek, straight hair without clamping it between hot plates over and over again. It works best for wavy, thick and curly hair types and can heat up to 410 degrees.

Digital temperature control, tourmaline ceramic plates and a round barrel shape make this styling iron stand out. According to the brand, the tool helps to remove frizz and add shine to hair and can also be used to create curls and waves.

Easily style bangs and short hair — and then say goodbye to bed head for good — with this volumizing styler. It adds volume from root to tip, and its small size makes it easy to control and create the look you want.

