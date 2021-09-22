Bug shield blankets, fire pits and more outdoor entertaining must-haves

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cold weather is fast approaching, and although we are saying goodbye to warm summer nights, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors. The key to hosting outdoor gatherings as temperatures drop is staying warm, so that means plenty of blankets, comfortable chairs, lots of warm food and of course a fire pit complete with s'mores.

To help you prepare for a fun-filled fall spent out in the fresh air, lifestyle expert Barbara Mijeski joined Hoda & Jenna to share the hottest new trends in outdoor entertainment.

Whether you are spending time in your backyard, camping or even enjoying a tailgate, these products will bring your outdoor entertainment game to the next level. Read on to shop bug shield blankets, insulated serving bowls, portable fire pits and more.

If you are out and about and need a comfortable seat, pull one of these pod rocker chairs out of your trunk and instantly feel at ease. The chair, which supports 250 pounds, is fully collapsible and comes with a carrying bag. On the side of the chair there is also a beverage and phone holder.

This portable rocker chair will quickly become your new camping, picnic, concert and festival companion. The sturdy powder-coated steel construction can hold up to 250 pounds and has a built in beverage holder and phone pocket.

Lightweight and with a flattering fitted design, this battery-operated vest will keep you warm as the temperature drops. The vest is rechargeable and generates heat across the collar, back and front core-body. Both water and wind resistant, the vest only takes three to five minutes to heat up.

PROMO: Get The Mozy for $59 with the code TODAY20 when you check out on the brand's website.

The Mozy is a versatile and hands-free blanket option. Lightweight, weatherproof and even machine washable, this blanket for your legs keeps the heat trapped so you can stay warm and cozy. With a fleece interior, this is a great option for camping.

Say goodbye to pesky bug bites with this stylish blanket. Available in prints such as striped plaid, houndstooth and pinstripe, these blankets repel insects so you can relax and enjoy your time outdoors.

No matter where you go, the Tail Table makes it so that you will always have a surface to eat or serve food on. Tail Table is the first-ever leg-less car table. Made for four people seated and eight standing, this table has a no-slip silicone surface and holds six wine glasses.

Perfect for personal portion lunches or even serving dips, this 20-ounce Crockpot is the perfect vessel for any warm food. When in use, the exterior does not get hot and the spill-proof lid makes it a great option to take on the go.

By using double-wall insulation, this Hydro Flask bowl will keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot for longer. Even when the contents of the bowl are steaming, your hands will feel comfortable holding it. What's more, these bowls are also dishwasher safe for an easy cleanup.

This insulated travel bottle and cup ensures your drink stays cold or hot for longer, making it the perfect outdoor companion. The bottom of the bottle detaches to form a cup so you can sip your drink leisurely from anywhere.

This portable fire pit is handmade and environmentally friendly. Each campfire weighs only one pound and burns between three and five hours. City Bonfires is also reusable — you just have to put the lid back on and let it cool to save it for next time.

Nothing ruins a campfire more than shuffling to avoid the smoke. With this fire pit, the double-wall design allows for more airflow, which means more flame and less smoke. Your clothes won't smell like campfire and you can spend more time roasting marshmallows, cooking hot dogs and enjoying the heat.

If you are looking for a quick and easy way to start a fire, this kit will get flames going in five seconds. No matches, lighters or flames needed when you have the Pull Start Firestarter. It works by simply pulling a string that sets off safety smoke to alert you that the product has started. After three seconds, a flame emerges from an eco-friendly ignition pack that lights the brick and burns for 30 minutes. This fire is waterproof and windproof, so it is great for any camper or hunter.

Enjoy the outdoors and stay warm this fall with this propane patio heater. The electrical pulse ignition results in a quick three-second start, and the temperature control knob means you will always be comfortable.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!