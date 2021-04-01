Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After the iconic cleansing facial brush company, Clarisonic, closed its doors in 2020 due to the abrasiveness of its products, many folks have been wary of using harsh facial cleansing brushes on sensitive skin. When it comes to cleansing this delicate area, you want to make sure that you’re not disrupting an already compromised skin barrier.

Below, you’ll find the 14 best facial cleansing brushes for sensitive skin. Note: If you find that your skin is super reactive to scrubs or chemical exfoliation, stick to using these devices only 3-5 times per week, rather than every day.

Best facial cleansing brushes for sensitive skin

Created with silicone, this cleansing device is gentler on the skin than more harsh cleansing devices that use tough bristles. The brush uses sonic vibrations to cleanse the skin of dirt, debris and makeup, and has two sides for cleansing — one side uses higher-frequency pulsations for more thorough cleansing, and the other side uses lower-frequency pulsations to massage the face and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Gentle exfoliation on the front, massage party on the back — this double-sided brush from Nooni features super soft bristles and a silicone side that’s ideal for sensitive skin. Work the silicone side over more sensitive areas of your skin and the microfiber bristles on spots that need more exfoliation.

Sometimes, your skin can feel more sensitive and reactive, and other times it can feel stronger and handle a bit more exfoliation. This brush is ideal for these skin types because it comes with three different brush heads — one for daily cleansing, one for exfoliating and one made with silicone for more sensitive skin days.

The bristles on this facial brush are soft enough to use on sensitive skin, and the silicone head, which can be found on the other side of the brush, can be used to gently massage your face, too.

If you’re really missing that clean feeling that your Clarisonic gave, then this pick from Conture is a great dupe. The brush is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin, features sonic technology and uses the power of air to help promote a rich lather from your cleanser.

Made with ultra-soft silicone, this facial massager gets skin super clean without added irritation or abrasion. Plus, it’s created with antibacterial silicone that’s been embedded with antimicrobial silver — meaning, no nasty stuff will be growing on your device.

Use the sensitive care brush head with this high-tech facial device, which has a special dock for added hygiene. Return your cleansing brush to the dock after cleansing, and it will use a UV-C lamp to kill germs, eliminate mildew and actually dry your brush head, so you don’t get bacteria buildup.

Sometimes, you don’t need a fancy, high-tech cleansing device to get the job done. This manual cleansing brush features ultra-soft nylon bristles to gently, yet thoroughly, clean skin and promote lymphatic flow — use with your favorite cleansing balm (we love the Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm) for an ultra-luxe experience.

Made with both fiber and silicone bristles, this brush is ideal for combination skin, as it won’t irritate dry or sensitive skin types, either. The silicone ring is designed to help hold cleanser while brushing, and the detachable brush head makes cleaning the brush super easy.

This vibrating brush is made with silicone, which is ideal for sensitive skin, and can go from low to high sonic vibrations to gently exfoliate and lift any makeup, dirt, oil and dead skin cells from your face.

Using both finely-tapered bristles and silicone cushions, this J-beauty fave is basic, affordable and will last you through many washes.

For those who are willing to splurge, this cleansing tool from ReFa will certainly not disappoint. Created with ultra-fine bristle tips of varying lengths, the brush will perfectly conform to the ridges throughout your face. Plus, the brush head looks (and feels) very similar to a high-quality foundation brush head.

This handheld face scrubber is super gentle on the skin, thanks to the silicone material, and is soft and flexible enough to conform to all the areas of the face. This pick is super easy to clean, and can also be used to apply your moisturizer, too.

A smaller option compared to other cleansing devices, this petite pick from Michael Todd Beauty is ideal for travel (and easy to fit into a carry-on) and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. The device also features a serum infusion head, which allows the user to harness the power of sonic movements when applying serums and creams onto the skin for maximum efficiency.

