I've always believed in investing in a top-rated mattress since we spend so much of our lives in bed. That said, I don't know why it's taken me so long to think about where I sit during the day. My back deserves to be supported during these hours, too. Since I'm a freelance travel writer, it doesn't make sense to buy an expensive office chair. Instead, I decided to try the #1 bestseller on Amazon's list of bestselling lumbar pillows. I knew it wouldn't hurt my back since it's made of memory foam. At $30, it wouldn't hurt my wallet either.

It has almost 9,000 five-star reviews

Just like thousands of shoppers swear by Amazon's bestselling office chair, thousands of shoppers recommend the Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow. From over 12,600 reviews, it has an impressive 4.5-star average rating. In fact, 70 percent of its reviews have a five-star rating. The negative comments mostly concern the size. Apparently this pillow — which is also meant to be used in the car — is too large for some car seats. In that case, it might be better to get this popular lumbar support cushion designed for car seats.

It fits my seats just fine

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I got this pillow, which comes in five colors, in black. While it doesn't aesthetically match every seat I've used it with, it fits just fine. Two adjustable back straps with plastic buckles hold it in place. The straps even come with extenders for extra wide seats. I haven't needed to use my extenders yet.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I don't even use the straps most of the time. For example, instead of a couch, I have a practical but punishing futon. I use this pillow when I'm working from there and it never slides around. I've also read of people using it in wheelchairs, and it's popular with gamers.

The magic is in the memory foam

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Memory foam was originally invented for NASA in the 1960s, but you don't have to be an astronaut to have access to this material that molds to your body nowadays. I have slippers with memory foam insoles, and my bathroom MVP is this memory foam bath mat. This pillow is made of a memory foam that is thick yet breathable. Combined with this bestselling memory foam seat cushion, I can see how it can turn even the hardest chair into a heavenly throne.

One reviewer references Goldilocks in their write-up, saying it's not too firm and not too soft. I'm happy to report that I agree; it's just right. Another satisfied reviewer writes that she and her daughter have scoliosis and this pillow relieves so much back pain she's thinking of buying more. But perhaps the review that sold me the most was titled "Saved a Family Vacation." It was written by a guy who took his for a test drive on a 1,300-mile RV trip.

Easy to travel with and wash

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Recently, I brought my lumbar pillow on long-haul flights from Lisbon to Dubai and Dubai to Zambia. Even though I fly Emirates which is known for being one of the most comfortable airlines, I still appreciated the extra support. It made seven hours of flying feel like two. It also weighs less than two pounds and can fold down into about half its size. Finally, I love that the removable mesh cover is machine-washable and dryer-friendly.

I plan on giving my Everlasting Comfort pillow a long, well-traveled life. Will it be everlasting? It's too soon to tell — but it comes with a lifetime warranty. And the brand's logo is the infinity symbol, so that has to be a good sign.

