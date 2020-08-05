“Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel. We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel,” said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Emirates Group chairman and chief executive, in a statement.

This announcement comes after the president of Emirates, Tim Clark, told the BBC that it was poised to slash 9,000 jobs.

Emirates' coronavirus coverage begins from the moment of departure and remains valid even if passengers go to other destinations after their initial flight with the airline. As an added incentive, the airline is equally dedicated to covering the fees for a 14-day quarantine at 100 euros per day.

The airline is the first to roll out such a plan that is effective from July 23 to Oct. 31, according to the Emirates COVID-19 Cover Assistance document.

Instead of going through a registration process or filling out a questionnaire, customers who have contracted COVID-19 during their travels can call a hotline service that will aid them in accessing the benefits. Emirates recommends that people contact the hotline as soon as possible since you will not be able to claim these expenses if you've already paid.

For those who wish to return to the U.S. after testing positive for COVID-19, Emirates will cover the actual cost of a repatriation flight with one other passenger and any children or minors.