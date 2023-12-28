Shop TODAY wrapped: Here are editors’ top products of 2023

As shopping editors, we spend the majority of our time trying new products and hopping on the latest trends. So when a product is so amazing that it falls into our daily routine or rotation, we want to shout it from the rooftops.

That's why we rounded up some of our top picks of 2023. These items are things that we pretty much use every day and simply can't live without. Yes, you can safely assume that we will be buying more when we run out or wear it into the ground. Below, you'll find our favorite skin care from brands like Sunday Riley, marathon-approved sneakers from New Balance and more editor favorites.

Keep scrolling to check out items that Shop TODAY editors declared their top picks of 2023.

Shop TODAY editors' top picks of 2023

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender says purchasing his TubShroom shower drain has saved her from her plumbing problems — and hopefully for good.

"After having to have our pipes snaked three times in the span of two years, my boyfriend and I agreed that we needed to find a long-term solution to avoid our drains getting clogged with our hair," she says. "I was honestly shocked at how much hair it caught after just one shower, so the long-term benefits our plumbing has seen is hard to argue with."

Associate social media editor Dani Musacchio says she doesn't have the budget for frequent pedicures, so she loves this heel repair balm, which contains squalane and jojoba seed oil. She says it helps soothe her dry, cracked heels that tend to happen during the winter months. She even gave one to her mom and turned her into a fan, too.

"This under-$15 shower speaker is probably my favorite purchase of the year," says senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi. "I love to listen to podcasts or music while I’m in the shower, but I got tired of straining to hear my phone speaker resting on the sink. This handy little speaker is the perfect solution: It’s easy to connect, the suction cup is excellent and I rarely have to charge it."

Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto says she recently got into Eva NYC and has been using the leave-in conditioner almost every day. According to the brand, the conditioner is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen to help combat frizz and damaged hair.

"I spritz it on damp hair when I’m out of the shower and my strands are instantly softer & tangles are easily removed," says Ricevuto.

Associate partnerships editor Lindsey Witonsky says this lip liner has earned a very hard-to-get spot in her makeup rotation. She says likes applying it with lip balm and it has since become her go-to lipliner for nights out — and it gains her so many compliments.

Associate editor Emma Stessman has been using his mascara since the beginning of the year and says it "delivers" on lengthening and volumizing her lashes. According to the brand, the formula is infused with castor oil to help strengthen and condition your lashes.

Production coordinator Camryn Privette has declared this lip balm her favorite lip product ever. According to the brand, it's "packed" with shea butter and vegan waxes that will help hydrate and heal dry, cracked lips. Choose from a variety of shades and flavors including vanilla and cherry.

"I never thought I’d become so passionate about underwear, but here we are. The lace thong from Hanky Panky has become the only underwear I want to wear," says production associate Audrey Ekman. "It’s so lightweight and seamless, so it’s basically undetectable, which I find rare in a thong, and the one-size design ensures there’s no issues in getting the right fit — even if you’re shopping online."

“My dark circles and dry under-eyes make finding the right concealer a challenge. But this Hourglass concealer tackles both of my concerns by providing full coverage without emphasizing my dry areas,” says editorial assistant Madison San Miguel.

She also notes that the finish is both natural and radiant and finds that it blends well with any base.

Bender has been a long-time fan of Korres and started using the brand's Poreless Skin Cream this year, and she says she sees a noticeable difference in her pores: "The minimizing effects that this skin cream delivers is an understatement. It also does a solid job of decreasing my early morning redness."

“I always repurchase this face oil from Sunday Riley before I run out because I don’t want to go a day without it,” says Stessman. “It’s so hydrating for my dry skin and really does improve brightness. As someone who is acne-prone, I’m a little wary of using too much oil but I have not had any issues with breakouts since I started using.”

Editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger says she bought these wide-leg trousers at the beginning of the year and probably wears them to the office once a week. "

They’re stretchy, comfortable and pair well with a bulky sweater in the wintertime or a work-appropriate tank in the summertime!" says Hoeger.

Stessman is a side sleeper and says since she started sleeping on this memory foam cervical pillow, she has felt a noticeable difference in support and comfort. The pillow even has the option to adjust in height by adding or removing inserts, says the brand.

After running my favorite white sneakers into the ground this summer, I was on the hunt for a new pair and stumbled upon these platform Pumas during a DSW sale. They are the most comfortable, casual shoes I have ever worn; the insole is cushy and my feet feel supported on long walks in New York City. Once I wear these out, I will be purchasing another pair.

"As someone with constant under-eye bags, I’ve been on the hunt for an eye cream that will help diminish if not get rid of them on a daily basis," says Hoeger. This one from Drunk Elephant does just that! The price is a little bit of a sticker shock, but it lasts a long time. I’ve had my current bottle for almost six months, use it every day and it hasn’t run out yet!"

“After finding out how often you should replace your pillows, I finally got some new ones this year. I love Brooklinen’s Marlow pillows because you can adjust the firmness of the pillows with the zipper,” says Musacchio.

Hot sleepers will be happy to know that it’s made with cooling memory foam to keep your body temperature regulated through the night, according to the brand.

Cocchi found a solution for her small outdoor space with this tabletop fire pit. According to the brand, it's compatible with wood or pellets and a 360-degree air vent to help the fire last.

“It was incredibly easy to set up, and we were impressed by the flame it created and sustained for hours. We even roasted marshmallows for s’mores over it!" says Cocchi,

My friends know to stop asking me where I get my clothes because 99% of the time my answer is 'I rented it on Nuuly,'" says Cocchi. "I got so much out of my subscription this year because I attended seven weddings (not to mention the bridal showers and bachelorette parties that went along with them). And the selection of office and casual attire is great, too. I wouldn’t be surprised if I actually spent less on clothing overall this year because every time I was tempted to shop, I just scrolled the app to pick out options for my next rental."

A monthly rental membership costs $98 and includes six pieces from brands such as Badgley Mischka, Hutch, Free People and more.

For her oily skin type, Ekman loves the new version of the fan-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, which then brand says contains a peptide complex and niacinamide.

"I have used it twice daily for the last few months (as a base for my makeup and overnight) and I have really seen my skin’s texture and hydration improve. For the first time in my life, I’ve actually gotten complimented on my skin!" says Ekman.

"Gotta shout out my New Balances! I ran over 500 miles this past year while training [for the New York City Marathon] and the majority of them were run in these shoes (the brand sent me two pairs)," says Stessman. "They’re great for long distances and have a bouncy feel and they really feel like they help propel you forward."