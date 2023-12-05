Don’t forget to buy yourself a gift this year! Here’s what our editors are treating themselves to

We spend almost every day of the year and long hours searching for the best products and deals. So naturally, we deserve a little "treat yourself" moment — or two — to celebrate a job well done this holiday season (and for research purposes, of course!).

If you want to practice a little retail therapy or need more gifting ideas, you're more than welcome to take a peek under our Christmas tree. Below, we rounded up a few items we gifted to ourselves this year. But if we’re being honest, we have already opened these self-bought presents!

From splurge-worthy shoes to cozy grown-up pajamas, keep reading to learn more about all the products Shop TODAY editors just had to have this season.

Gifts editors are buying for themselves

"I wear eye masks multiple times a week so I’ll be stocking up on these de-puffing eye masks ASAP. They’re super hydrating and my eye area is visibly brighter after I pop them on," says commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto.

The brand says these eye patches are infused with caffeine and aloe vera to help reduce puffiness. Ricevuto is on to something because these are a great way to treat yourself after a long, tiring day.

To help curb her coffee addiction and help her save money, social editorial assistant Annie Shigo says she's going to buy herself this cute to-go tumbler for work. This tumbler is made for iced coffee and Shigo says it's always sold out.

Editor Nina Bradley wants this happy face beret from ASOS, which has a crochet, "handmade" design.

"It makes me happy," says Bradley.

"I got the new iPhone recently and just bought myself this chic phone case from Burga. I’d been eyeing the brand for a while as an alternative to the plain clear cases I typically use and was excited to find a few patterns available for less than $25 on Amazon," says senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi.

"It’s been the year of chai in my kitchen — I’ve been brewing more of it, baking it, working it into savory dishes, and that’s just the beginning. So, I’ve naturally spent a lot of money on it lately. I’m hoping this Spicewalla blend bag (one of my favorite spice companies) will last me a few weeks," says senior SEO editor Jess Bender.

If you want to test it before committing to the big bag, the brand also sells the spice in a smaller tin for $12.

Shop TODAY SEO intern Domonique Tolliver says her only wish this Christmas is for a pair of cute and simple pajamas. That's why she is going to grab herself this J.Crew cotton pajama short set.

"I have a few other sleep shirts from them and their quality is unbeatable," says Tolliver.

"I am very much a robe girl and have been wanting a more 'dramatic' option to get ready in so I can make the process more fun," says commerce editor Vivien Moon. She has her eye on this luxurious option from Amazon, and it comes in eight different colors and ostrich feather trim sleeves.

"I just bought myself this sweater that’s on sale at Saks Off 5th, because all I want to wear these days are cozy sweaters. It’s super chic and comfy for everyday wear [and] with a pair of jeans, but I plan to dress it up for the holidays with a satin skirt and heeled boots," says production associate Audrey Ekman.

"I love smaller-sized intro sets for new beauty or skin brands, since I don’t know if I’ll like it and don’t want to spend a lot of money upfront. Fenty has been a Shop TODAY fan-favorite (and Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winner) for a long time, but I hadn’t tried any of their products. This Start’r Set is something I bought myself as a holiday treat. It’s an all-in-one three-step set, so it takes all the thinking out of how to use these products," says deputy editorial director Ali Deabler.

This set comes with travel-size bottles of a cleanser, toner and moisturizer with SPF, and is meant to target clogged pores and dark spots, says the brand.

Shigo says she's been trying to retire her old T-shirts and buy proper pajamas, that's why she's grabbing a pair of J.Crew pajamas, too. According to the brand, this pants set is made of 100% cotton so you can expect them to be super comfortable.

"Recently, we launched our Shop TODAY Savings browser extension. And through it, these were 30% off, so I felt like I had to! I’ve never had Birdies before, but I know how popular they are and after receiving — I understand why. The quality is great. They are so soft and comfortable, I love them. I would recommend wearing little no-show half-socks though, since my feet tend to get hot," says Deabler.

"I try to thrift whenever possible but wasn’t having any luck so I treated myself to a new faux leather jacket this season," says associate partnerships editor Lauren Witonsky. And she scored because it's currently 50% off at Old Navy.

My Kate Spade wallet had seen better days, so I recently treated myself to a new one while it was on sale. Since I normally carry small crossbody bags, I needed something small that could also hold different cards. I loved how slim this one looked, but had so many card slots, and a zip pouch to hold cash or even jewelry that I take off at the gym.

Editorial assistant Madison San Miguel says she will be buying this Artizia puff bag to match her puff jacket because "who doesn't love a matching moment."

According to the brand, it has a lightweight, water-repellant fabric and it can be worn crossbody or around your waist.

"I’m finally breaking down and buying a four-pack of Bombas socks. It hurts because they are way out of my happy price range for socks," says Bradley.

Her feet will be thankful thought, the brand says it's designed with a honeycomb arch support that's meant to offer comfort and stability.

"This candle smells like literal heaven and I’m almost out of my current one so I think I’m going to have to just bite the bullet and buy another one. It’s a splurge, but it smells so insanely good that it’s worth every penny," says production coordinator Camryn Privette.

I have been betraying my millennial generation and slowly swapping out my skinny jeans with straight-leg ones (I know, I'm sorry!) and I was on the hunt for a black pair that fit me well. Leave it up to Abercrombie to have exactly what I was looking for. These are extremely high-waisted and are so flattering.

Bender says she's been searching for a statement art piece for her living room and will be purchasing this Lego home decor set. It contains over 1,800 pieces to build the classic Japanese painting, "The Great Wave."

"After trying Athleta leggings, I have a new favorite brand for my workouts! They don’t ride down and feel like butter! I am looking to purchase multiple colors," says Shigo.

Deabler also happens to be a huge fan of Alo! Especially the Airbrush leggings, which feature moisture-wicking fabric and a smoothing effect. She most recently bought the Alo Airlift Allure bra, too.

"When my Airbrush leggings are in the wash, I almost don’t want to work out until they’re clean. So, every year for Black Friday, I treat myself to a splurge and get a bra and legging," says Deabler.

"I’ve been window shopping for a loafer that’ll give me some height, and I think I’ve settled on getting myself this Sorel pair," says Bender. "I’m already a fan of the brand, but I really love that it’s constructed with a waterproof leather upper and I already know I’m going to feel really comfortable rocking these pretty quickly."

Moon says she's kicking herself for not grabbing this dress during the Reformation Black Friday sale because now her size and color are out of stock — but will be grabbing it as soon as it's back.

If you're looking for a holiday dress, it comes in other fabrics including velvet and shimmery sparkles.

Privette says she wears these shoes so much that she'll be buying one of the new colorways. She loves them for running errands, taking long walks and for styling everyday outfits.