Cyber Monday 2023 is here! We're keeping an eye out for the best sales on just about everything, but when it comes to fashion, we thought we should let you know about the best Cyber Monday deals on all things Ugg. Scroll below to see markdowns on Ugg Slippers, booties and so much more. Plus, we're taking it a step further and sharing even more deals on popular shoe styles you don't want to miss, including Birkenstock slides — all for up to 35% off.

Here are the best Cyber Monday Ugg deals our editors have found based hours' worth of deal hunting and brands we love. Keep checking back throughout the day for even more Cyber Monday Ugg sales as we update throughout the day!

(And for even more ways to save on Cyber Monday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.)

Ugg deals | More trending shoe deals

Cyber Monday 2023 Ugg deals

Stay cozy and on trend this holiday season with these mini boots. The familiar look of these boots will pair perfectly with your winter looks this season. The 30% Cyber Monday deal makes the purchase more than worth it.

Add a little something special to your classic boots with this cutesy bow detail. The familiar look and $119 deal is guaranteed to carry you through the chillier seasons. We also think it makes for a great gift for a fashion-loving somebody.

When it's time to slip out of your work shoes, choose to slide into something with a little more cushion. For under $100, you get a super fluffy slipper that works perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

When Ugg says all weather, they really mean it. The sturdy rubber outsole, the cozy inner lining and the 30% off Cyber Monday deal suggests these boots will protect your feet in all kinds of weather.

A closed toe slipper with faux fur lining sounds like a fantastic treat for achy feet. According to reviews, these slippers are thick, fluffy and suitable for outside use.

The classic silhouette and chestnut color will never get old. You can snag this iconic pair for over 25% off this Cyber Monday.

These boots were made for walking and stomping through puddles. Never worry about a soggy sock (or paying full price) again with these waterproof boots on a 33% off deal.

Add some personality and prep to your boots this winter with these bow-accented snug booties. Paired with jeans or leggings, you are guaranteed to serve off the "preppy" look.

Make a statement with these ultra plush versatile slippers. As temperatures drop, these easy slip-ons are an absolute must (especially at 30% off for Cyber Monday).

These modern men's slippers offer a fun take on the "sluffer" shoe trend. The lightweight puffer detailing makes these slip-ons flexible and ready to be worn while you're out and about.

Your new go-to black boots are now on deal for 35% off. The quintessential black boot graced with the logo strap adds a slight edge that you may not have known you needed.

Step with confidence this winter with these moisture-wicking suede boots. For 33% off, you get a structured black bootie that is perfect for any occasion.

More Cyber Monday 2023 trending shoe deals

New Balance sneakers might have been dubbed a "dad shoe" for their chunky style, but Shop TODAY editors say they're a wardrobe staple — and one podiatrist we spoke to said they regularly recommend them to patients. This retro-inspired sneaker from the brand is on deal for under $70 right now.

Another '80s-inspired shoe that has made a comeback in 2023 is this Samba-inspired style from Adidas. The signature stripes and versatile design of this sneaker makes it easy to pair with just about anything. Thanks to Kohl's Cyber Monday deals, you can add this pair to your cart for less than $60.

Another pick that feels like a throwback is this simple style from Adidas. The Stan Smith has been trending in the sneaker world for quite some time now, and you can grab it for for 20% off during the Adidas Cyber Monday sale.

Birkenstocks aren't just a summer shoe! While styles from this podiatrist-approved brand tend to be expensive, we found this cozy shearling-lined style on deal for $70.

Add some trendy Western flair to your wardrobe with this sleek cowboy boot. The simple style is on sale for $80, and you can save an additional 10% off at checkout — no code necessary.