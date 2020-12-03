Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you thought you missed out on some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are still plenty of Cyber Week deals to take advantage of, including a rare sale on bestselling vacuums and hair tools. Dyson just dropped a special deal for some of its loyal customers, so you can have another chance to save this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 20, Dyson customers can take advantage of an exclusive 20% discount on a machine of their choice — and yes, that includes the highly-coveted Dyson Airwrap styling tool.

Accessing the deal is simple for those who have already registered their machine with Dyson, as registered customers will receive a one-time use promotional code that can be applied to their order during checkout. If you own a Dyson device but haven't registered it yet or received a code, all you have to do is give them a call.

Aside from enjoying the exclusive 20% discount during savings events, Dyson registered owners can get free maintenance checks on their machines, invitations to exclusive launch events and can even test products before they launch, among other perks.

If you're looking for all of the products that you can apply this exclusive discount to, we rounded up some of the best ones below, along with their discounted price. From hair tools to air purifiers, you won't want to miss the chance to save big on these appliances. Happy shopping!

Dyson corded and cordless vacuums

With up to 60 minutes of run time, this new release is exclusive to Dyson shoppers only. It features a half-gallon and a wider brush bar for easy clean-up.

This model is powerful enough to deep clean carpets and boasts whole machine filtration to trap allergens inside. It can also transform into a handheld vacuum to clean smaller messes.

The V7 Absolute includes its own cleaner head for hard floors and can provide up to 30 minutes of suction on a single charge. It also features two power modes.

With a 4.6-star rating from more than 260 reviewers, this cordless machine doesn't seem to disappoint customers. It provides twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum and can operate for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand.

This corded vacuum comes with eight different tools to help clean just about any surface, from mattresses to stairs. It's designed for homes with pets and is certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

This Allure Best of Beauty winner rarely goes on sale, but now is the time for Dyson customers to snag it with this exclusive deal. It comes with several attachments and even its own storage case that can be personalized when you shop in-store.

This popular hair tool operates at three different speeds and four different heat settings to protect hair from heat damage as it dries. All of the four styling attachments are magnetic and can easily be interchanged to make styling easier.

This styler is perfect for anyone with thin or fine hair. Another Allure Beauty winner, it provides body and shape to the hair for a look that lasts. It also operates on three different airflow speeds and four heat settings, as well as a cold shot option to set your style into place.

This set is ready for gifting! The hair straightener can be used both with and without a cord, along with the paddle brush and detangling comb that prep hair for styling. The plates on the straightener are flex plates, meaning they bend to glide through your hair and help prevent breakage, frizz and flyaways.

This exclusive gift set has been re-engineered to work with different hair types and includes several different attachments to cater to straight or curly styles. It weighs less than two pounds and has amassed a 4.8-star rating from more than a thousand reviewers.

Dyson air treatments

This three-in-one machine purifies and humidifies the air as it cools, even in larger rooms. HEPA filters and activated carbon filters inside work to capture 99.7% of allergens in the air, so you can breathe easy.

This tower fan is already on sale for $100 off, but you can also snag some extra savings on the WiFi-enabled device as a registered customer. All of its features can be controlled through an app, and you can even gain some insight into how the machine is working through data reports on the app too.

This purifier also eliminates 99.7% of airborne pollutants that are as small as 0.3 microns. It oscillates to provide your entire space with clean air and can also generate data reports via the Dyson app to tell you just how clean the air is.

This purifying fan is available in an exclusive color: nickel. The machine projects airflow from both sides as it oscillates, and even operates in a backward airflow mode so that you can enjoy its purifying effects without feeling the cool air in the wintertime. Even better? This model is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa.

