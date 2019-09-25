At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
If you struggle with dryness, you know that the fall and winter months can wreak havoc on dry skin. No matter how proactive you are about moisturizing, a cold climate can cause flaky skin to rear its ugly head.
Luckily Dr. Pimple Popper herself, Sandra Lee, has a handy trick for targeting particularly stubborn areas. In her skin care routine video with Harper's Bazaar, the viral sensation revealed that she uses the CeraVe Healing Ointment to banish dry spots — and it's only $14.
CeraVe Healing Ointment
After cleansing and moisturizing her face, Lee said that she typically applies a small amount of the ointment to her lips and eyes to keep dry skin at bay. It effectively acts like an eye cream and lip balm in one!
According to the brand, the ointment includes ceramides for renewing the skin's barrier, while hyaluronic acid provides an extra dose of hydration.
Reviewers have also sung its praises on Amazon, writing that it's "great for damaged and eczema-prone skin." Others have had success applying it to cracked hands or applying a thin layer in the evening as a thick night cream.
One reviewer also shared an impressive before and after photo revealing its effect on a case of eczema under her eye.
Lee also loves CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which she alternates with a salicylic acid-based cleanser from her SLMD skin care line to help maintain breakouts.
Dr. Pimple Popper keeps proving that you don't always have to splurge when it comes to great skin care!
For more of Lee's skin care secrets, check out her full routine on Harper's Bazaar.
