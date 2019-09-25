After cleansing and moisturizing her face, Lee said that she typically applies a small amount of the ointment to her lips and eyes to keep dry skin at bay. It effectively acts like an eye cream and lip balm in one!

According to the brand, the ointment includes ceramides for renewing the skin's barrier, while hyaluronic acid provides an extra dose of hydration.

Reviewers have also sung its praises on Amazon, writing that it's "great for damaged and eczema-prone skin." Others have had success applying it to cracked hands or applying a thin layer in the evening as a thick night cream.

One reviewer also shared an impressive before and after photo revealing its effect on a case of eczema under her eye.

This Amazon customer raved about its healing properties. Amazon

Lee also loves CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which she alternates with a salicylic acid-based cleanser from her SLMD skin care line to help maintain breakouts.

Dr. Pimple Popper keeps proving that you don't always have to splurge when it comes to great skin care!

For more of Lee's skin care secrets, check out her full routine on Harper's Bazaar.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!