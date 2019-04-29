Yesterday, Glossier teased the new product to its dedicated Instagram following, playing up the anticipation and demand (of course!) with screenshots of eager fans asking (make that practically begging) for the missing piece to their otherwise fulfilled Glossier skin care regimen.

“Tomorrow — eye cream gets Glossier,” the brand posted in its usual cheeky tone.

Come this morning, it made good on its promise with the reveal of Bubblewrap, its most-requested skin care product ever.

"And it isn't just an eye cream — it's an eye *and* lip cream. Meet Bubblewrap," the brand's post read.

Glossier made the product dual-purpose with the idea that the skin around both the eyes and lips is extra delicate, therefore requiring the same delicate treatment. “So we made an extra cushion-y, antioxidant-rich, 'handle with care' layer specifically designed for both zones.”

A third post went into more detail about the product's “featherweight” texture, which comes from “a unique water-in-oil emulsion" and features blueberry extract (antioxidants!), softening peptides and not one, but two forms of skin care heavy-hitter hyaluronic acid to help "boost hydration in skin so it appears visibly plump."

Moisturizing avocado oil and squalane and smoothing vegetable protein and swertia chirata extract round out the hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and vegan formula.

For optimal results, the brand recommends using the cream every morning and night.

Sounds dreamy to us!

