Sensitive skin? 8 drugstore products celebrity makeup artists swear by

Those with sensitive skin know that irritation is no joke. From redness to inflammation to windburn, there's simply nothing pleasant about it.

Luckily, the right moisturizers can help heal your skin — especially after a long, cold winter.

As makeup artists, facialists and dermatologists will tell you, the key is to soothe and protect. Try these expert-favorite products (all found at your local drugstore). They are the best moisturizers for sensitive skin.

"It's affordable and a perfect on-the-go moisturizer for hands, elbows etc. I know models who slap it on their face before boarding a 10-hour flight." said Sil Bruinsma, a makeup artist whose clients include Kate McKinnon and Taylor Hill. Plus, Victoria Beckham swears by it.

"Healing and nontoxic, Calendula is used to reduce inflammation, soothe irritation and heal burns. If you hit the slopes this winter and get a windburn, this cream will love you," said Cinthia Lomeli, a celebrity esthetician, whose clients include Sean "Diddy" Combs, Annabelle Wallis, Cheryl Hines and Catt Sandler.