We shop for a living — these are the Cyber Monday deals we're most excited about

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two events the Shop TODAY team waits for all year — because if there is one thing we know about, it’s shopping the best deals.

From fashion to food to tech, the Shop team has their eye on a lot of good sales this year. To see all of the things we can’t wait to add to our carts during Cyber Monday, scroll through our picks below. And for more great deals, keep checking back for our live coverage.

Editors' Cyber Monday picks

The Shop team can't resist a good Lululemon sale — including Commerce Editor Julie Ricevuto.

"I bought this top in multiple colors!" she said. "It's so flattering and beyond comfortable. I often wear it to the gym, but also sometimes dress it up with high waisted jeans and booties for a night out."

Fran Sales, Associate SEO Editor, is grabbing some much-needed hair care.

“As someone with thinner hair at the top and a sensitive scalp, it's been tough finding the right shampoo that is both gentle and strengthening. This fits the bill — and it has such pleasant mild scent that doesn't smell chemical-y. My scalp always ends up feeling clean, and my hair gets a natural-looking boost to it (I don't even use a hair dryer). Looking forward to adding the conditioner bar to my cart as well.”

Note to anyone shopping for Editorial Assistant Shannon Garlin's upcoming birthday — she already persuaded her mom to get her this classic Kate Spade necklace, currently 61% off at Nordstrom.

"I've been looking for a dainty necklace and I love the crystal initial," she added. "And a Kate Spade necklace for $22? What a deal!"

“I've been working on enhancing my kitchen and adding products that I can use for a long time," Vivien Moon, Commerce Editor, said about her quest to curate the perfect living space for her needs. "This tea kettle is not only beautiful in its minimalism, but offers a variety of settings other than just ‘boil.’”

Senior SEO Editor Jess Bender is stocking up on denim for Cyber Monday. Use code CLICK to get 50% off.

“Shopping for the perfect pair of jeans that equally accentuates my hips and masks my lower belly a bit has been a daunting process for years. Madewell's curvy line is well worth the splurge, but, I like to stock up on 2-3 pairs whenever they go on sale!”

“My roommate and I just started fostering a cat, and our years-old robot vacuum just isn’t cutting it anymore. I'm thinking about adding this one to my cart while it's $100 off. It's designed to pick up pet hair and works on multiple surfaces so it seems like just what we need,” Emma Stessman, Associate Editor, said.

SEO Editorial Assistant Kamari Stewart is crossing some people off of her holiday shopping list during the sales. “My best friend has been wanting to a polaroid-style camera for a while now. I've been waiting for a good sale to snag one and once I saw this, I couldn't resist. It already comes with a pack of film and batteries so she doesn't have to wait to start capturing memories.”

It's no secret the Shop team adores Hokas — and Editorial Assistant Sierra Hoeger finally jumped on the bandwagon to up her running game! "Hokas have been on my list for a while now and I waited until Cyber Week to get them because I knew they're one of those products that rarely goes on sale," she mentioned.

Moon is contemplating buying her second Larq bottle to use at the office. "I don't love cleaning water bottles constantly, and this one does the heavy-lifting for me by self-cleaning and purifying my water with one touch," she mentioned. "The battery life on it is also phenomenal for those who forget to recharge all their gadgets like myself."

Commerce Writer Hannah Baker can’t wait to shop the J. Crew sale — specifically these “perfect animal print booties.”

“These have the same silhouette as the beloved Staud Wally boots but at a much lower price point. Everything on J. Crew is 50% off right now through the 29th which is huge savings. I may snag some sweaters, too!” she said. Get 50% off site-wide and an additional 10% off with code CYBER.

Ricevuto is constantly on the hunt for a good pair of headphones that stay put during her workouts — and these fit the bill. “I'm a runner and these are both comfortable & stylish, while still delivering crystal clear sound during my long runs.”

Bender is also considering her kitchen needs while shopping this weekend. “I literally just ran out of the Lucid (lemon-flavored) olive oil, so it's time to stock up again. Might as well take advantage of the Oprah's Favorite Things love and get three more EVOOs!”

“These are my absolute favorite pair of straight jeans,” Baker gushed. “They keep their shape and don't stretch after many wears without washing, they have a little give but still feel like they stay put. They're just as chic with a tucked-in tee for a coffee run or a blazer and heels for drinks out. I have the Indigo color way and love, but want to try a slightly lighter wash.”

A good video game deal is hard to find. For Social Editorial Assistant Dani Musacchio, though, this Nintendo Switch bundle was way too good to pass up.

"The Nintendo Switch hype doesn't seem to be dying down any time soon!" Musacchio said. "So when I saw this bundle for $100 off, I couldn't resist adding it to my cart. I'm looking forward to plugging this into my TV and having game nights with my roommates on chilly nights."

Francesca Cocchi, Branded Commerce Editor, is planning on buying this Xbox bundle for her husband for Christmas while it’s $50 off during Cyber Monday and comes with a $50 in-store gift card from Target.

Deputy Editorial Director Alexandra Deabler plans on finally updating her tech this year. “I have been saying I’m going to get a new TV for the last 3 years. But I have decided this is actually going to be the year — and this is the one I have my eye on. I like that it has Google Assistant built-in and even with a soundbar, it is under $500."

In an effort to be “more of an adult,” Bender is going to upgrade her towels. “I'm guilty of not replacing my towels as often as I should. I'm excited to stock up on a few sets of ‘ridiculously soft and luxurious’ Brooklinen towels made with 100 percent Turkish cotton."

For Bender, another bathroom addition comes with a verified recommendation. My brother has this stone bath mat in his apartment, so naturally I had to have it," Bender said. "It's super quick-drying, which helps keep mold away (a huge fear I have when it comes to bathroom anything)."

“I’m in the same boat as Jess,” Deabler said. “But I need a whole home overhaul, so I’m shopping the bedding and bath set. It’s convenient in that it comes with both sheets and towels — both I’m in desperate need of.”

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.