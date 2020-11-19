Watch 2 lucky TODAY viewers get holiday makeovers

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You'll want to dress to impress, no matter what your plans are this season. That's why TODAY gave two deserving viewers a complete style transformation ahead of the holidays.

Peggy from Florida and Joi from Texas were both having trouble dressing their age, so style expert Amy E. Goodman and celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin joined the show for two Style Me Somethin' Good makeovers — to ensure these wonderful women would be looking and feeling their best.

Peggy is a grandma but doesn't want to look old-fashioned, while 24-year-old Joi often gets mistaken for a teenager, thanks to her youthful wardrobe choices. Goodman selected styles that would bring out their vibrant personalities, while delivering timeless looks.

Check out the style and makeup staples that they'll be sporting for the rest of the season.

Joi

Shearling is having a big moment right now, but since Joi lives in Texas she only needed a touch to stay warm. The white shearling trim here adds a cozy twist to a casual jean jacket.

This faux leather skirt is essential for any wardrobe. Pair it with a sweater and tights for holiday gatherings or a cute top and jacket for a night out.

Made of chic vegan leather, these booties turn any outfit into a statement look. Reviewers say they're super comfortable, too, so you won't have to worry about your feet aching at the end of the night.

Complete the look with a small crossbody clutch that will add a pop of color and hold all of your essentials.

This lip crayon from Lady Gaga's makeup line goes on smooth, then dries for a long-lasting matte color. It comes in a variety of shades to match any outfit.

This palette offers 16 different shades that you can combine or apply alone to achieve the perfect eye. The creamy shadows range from light pinks to glittery golds.

Keep your makeup looking fresh throughout the day with this setting powder. It's formulated with micro-minerals and vitamin E to nourish your skin, while absorbing oils for a smooth matte finish.

This blush and highlighter duo is the perfect finishing touch to Joi's look. The complementary blush and highlighter seamlessly melt together to bring a beautiful color and shine to your skin.

Peggy

TODAY viewers can get 40% off their purchase at Chico's using the code 79855.

This is the ultimate power blouse, Goodman says. The neck tie adds a refined touch to the top, but it can be removed easily for a simpler look. The unique pattern and sleek design pair well with jeans or dress pants.

Long jackets are trending, but for those who don't have a natural height advantage they can feel weighty. Goodman chose this three-quarter-length faux leather coat because it makes Peggy's five-foot, three-inch frame look taller. The subtle snakeskin pattern and flattering fit of this jacket will look good on anyone.

These block heels are both stylish and stable, so you'll want to wear them for every event this holiday season. The pumps feature a sleek pointed toe and comes in a range of colors.

These beautiful gold hoops are an elegant way to complete your outfit (not to mention, they match the design of the blouse!). Goodman suggests pairing them with this necklace to round out the accessories.

This palette is so versatile Medhin used it for both of today's makeovers. Use it for the perfect smokey eye or for a light and colorful look.

This drugstore staple is a timeless mascara for good reason. It glides on smoothly and adds volume and definition to your lashes. Plus, it's washable so you'll have no trouble getting it all off at the end of the night.

