15 places in your home you're probably forgetting to clean

Routine house cleaning typically calls for dusting, vacuuming and mopping, but spring cleaning is an excuse to take a deeper dive and give your home the refresh it deserves.

While you might remember to give the microwave a good scrub or clean the ring around the tub, there are plenty of other places in your home that often go overlooked, even when you think you've reached every nook and cranny.

From under your refrigerator to the tops of your cabinets, we asked cleaning experts for all of the areas in our homes that might need some extra attention and all of the tools we'll need to get the job done. We also found a few other clever cleaning gadgets to help take the effort out of laborious tasks (like vent cleaning).

Read on to learn all about how you can finally tackle the spots in your home you've probably forgotten about.

In the bathroom:

"I would say that vents are the most overlooked area in the house. Especially the exhaust vent in the bathroom," Warren Weiss, owner of Scrub! Residential Cleaning of Philadelphia told Shop TODAY. "It’s important when cleaning your bathroom to run a whisk broom over your exhaust vent before cleaning the rest of the bathroom because you don’t want to get dust all over your clean bathroom."

This compact brush set is small enough to get the job done and can be conveniently stored away without taking up too much room in the closet. The small size means you can target crevices in the exhaust fan in the bathroom with precision, and without getting dust everywhere.

"The area between the faucet and the wall behind the faucet can be overlooked," Weiss said. "A little multi-purpose cleaner and a toothbrush can easily clean that area."

Microban's top-rated cleaner is perfect for bathrooms, counters and more.

You can skip the toothbrush to opt for a more diverse cleaning tool like this scrub brush. The bristles are angled in such a way that you can scrub tiles, corners in the sink, drawers and more without overextending yourself.

In the kitchen:

"Doors, tops of door frames and tops of window frames can get pretty dusty," Weiss told us. "A damp microfiber cloth is great for gently wiping down a door and removing dust or fingerprints."

These microfiber cloths from The Original are machine washable and can be used dry or damp to clean everything from doors to picture frames and blinds.

"No matter how clean you keep your home, under the appliances always seem to be the one dirty area of even the cleanest homes," Kadi Dulude, owner of Wizard of Homes NYC, told Shop TODAY. "Scrub under your oven and fridge at least every three months."

This under-appliance duster from OXO can reach under cabinets, washing machines, refrigerators and more. It's made with two kinds of microfiber to help you get a deep clean and can be tossed in the washing machine once you're done.

Your window tracks and shower door tracks might not have seen a good scrubbing in a while. These uniquely designed cleaning tools can get in those hard-to-reach areas and remove dirt, dust and grime with ease.

Just because hot water runs through your Keurig doesn't mean oils and bacteria aren't building up in your machine. These rinse pods help remove oils and build up with just one use, giving you a better tasting brew and a cleaner machine with the push of a button.

While "Chilly Mama" might not be a cleaning gadget (like her counterpart, Angry Mama), she can help your refrigerator smell better, and isn't that almost the same thing? Once filled with baking soda, it traps bad odors and pushes out fresh air to keep your fridge smelling fresh for up to three months.

When was the last time you cleaned your reusable water bottle? Even if you are just filling it with water, bacteria can accumulate inside. This top-rated bottle cleaner features two sets of bristles and a straw cleaner to help give your reusable bottles a much needed deep cleaning.

In the laundry room:

Yes, your washing machine needs to be washed, too. These tablets can be used once a month (or every 30 loads) to remove grime and residue that builds up over time. They're safe to use in high efficiency machines, top loading and front loading washing machines.

The lint trap in your dryer isn't catching all of the dust, so you'll need a vent brush to remove the fibers from deep within the crevice. It's also small enough to be used in air vents and even under the fridge to trap and remove dirt and dust lingering in hard-to-reach places.

Around the house:

Struggling to find ways to clean the dirt and dust on your laptop keyboard or between buttons of your TV remote? This cleaning gel traps dirt, dust and other particles, preventing them from lingering in the nooks and crannies in your home (or car) and won't leave any residue behind.

"Stair risers are another area that get overlooked. They can have lots of scuff marks," Weiss said. "They’re pretty easy to remove with a dry Mr. Clean Magic Eraser."

These top-rated scrubbers work almost like magic, and can also be used in kitchens and bathrooms.

Your blinds likely trap more dust than you think, and a feather duster won't remove the stuff that has found its way onto your blinds or air conditioning. This duster brush is a smart pick to easily and completely clean off all of the settle debris.

Finding dust in your hairbrush? This 4.6-star rated tool works to remove dust, hair and fluff without damaging your favorite hairbrush. Reviewers found it not only easy to use, but also easy to clean after the fact.

