How to shop hundreds of Carhartt essentials for as little as $22

Carhartt is known for its long-lasting, durable clothing that stands up to tough weather and working conditions. But did you also know that the brand has a resale site that expands the lifespan of its clothes and gives you the chance to score essentials for less?
Carhartt's Reworked site allows shoppers to purchase "like new," "slightly worn" or "broken in" clothing and accessories from the brand at a lower price. Plus, people looking to get rid of their Carhartt items that are in good shape can also trade in their gear (either by mail or in the store) and get a gift card.
From sweatshirts to the brand's beloved Duck Jackets, here are some of the top finds that you can score on the resale site. Plus, we're highlighting more top-rated picks and bestsellers that you can grab new as well.
Carhartt Reworked for women
Carhartt Women's Relaxed Fit Midweight Sweatshirt
Cozy up in this sweatshirt, which the brand describes as a mix between your favorite soft sweatshirt and a durable jacket. The relaxed fit means that you can easily layer it over a tee or under a thicker jacket.
Carhartt Force Utility Knit Legging
Carhartt says it was inspired to create these leggings after visiting a woman at a pig farm and seeing the flexibility and durability someone in that position needed from their clothes. The stretchy fabric is said to wick sweat and fight odor. Plus, they’re reinforced at the knees for strength.
Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Jacket
For cooler spring days, this jacket should keep you feeling warm and comfortable. It comes in multiple sizes and colors, including some that are in "like new" condition.
Carhartt Reworked Loose Fit Washed Duck Jacket
You can finally get one of Carhartt's warm and durable Duck Jackets for less than $100. It features featherless insulation for added warmth without extra weight and reinforced sleeves, which help prevent wear and tear, the brand says.
Anrabess Open Front Cardigan
Add a warmer layer to any outfit with this cardigan that comes in sizes XS-XL. Plus, it has pockets!
$46.99
$66.99
Amazon
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch
These soft high-rise leggings are editor-approved for everything from workouts to errands.
$69.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Bondi 8
Keep comfortable during the colder months with these fleece-lined leggings.
$131.99
$165.00
Hoka
Democracy Ab Solution High Rise Jean in Deep Black
Shop TODAY editors love these sneakers for their soft, thick insoles.
$68.00
Amazon
Prevent Pain Lower Body Protective Insoles
Stretchy and slimming, these high-rise jeans are great for everyday use.
$14.97
Amazon
$14.97
Walmart
$12.59
$17.99
Dr. Scholl's
Shapewear Bodysuit
Relieve foot, knee and lower back pain with these editor-approved insoles.
$37.99
$47.99
Amazon
Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
Designed with a stretchy fabric, this shaping bodysuit is designed to enhance your natural shape.
$29.50
$59.00
Sheertex
Anrabess Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck
Avoid having to constantly replace ripped tights with this resilient, rip-resistant pair.
$45.99
$60.99
Amazon
New Balance 608v5 Trainers
Roomy yet stylish, this sweater is perfect for everyday wear.
$62.97
$74.99
Amazon
$74.99
L.L.Bean
Carhartt Reworked for men
Carhartt Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Jean
Don't miss your chance to grab a pair of Carhartt jeans for just $22. They feature extra room in the back and thigh areas to allow for easier movement. Plus the heavyweight denim material is made for durability, the brand says.
Carhartt Duck Insulated Flannel-Lined Jacket
With a quilted-flannel-lined hood and heavyweight cotton duck material, this jacket is sure to keep you warm on chilly mornings. Grab it in one of the five available colors: Dark Navy, Coffee, Black, Gravel or Carhartt Brown.
Carhartt Duck Insulated Bib Overall
For tough jobs that require full coverage, opt for these overalls. They're insulated for full-body warmth and have openings at the knees for adding pads or easily removing debris.
More Carhartt bestsellers and shopper favorites
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt's cozy and easy-to-style beanie is a TODAY and Amazon shopper-favorite with more than 138,000 perfect five-star ratings. The classic beanie comes in a wide range of colors and is perfect for both men and women.
Carhartt Force Midweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Airy, odor-fighting and fast-drying, this is more than your average T-shirt. It even has UPF protection to help keep you protected from the sun, according to Carhartt.
Carhartt Classic Backpack
Whether you're looking for a new backpack for work or travel, this top-rated option should do the trick. It's made with durable water-repellent technology to help prevent the contents from getting wet if you get stuck in a storm. And it even has plenty of pockets to help you keep all your belongings organized.