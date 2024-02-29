How to shop hundreds of Carhartt essentials for as little as $22

Carhartt is known for its long-lasting, durable clothing that stands up to tough weather and working conditions. But did you also know that the brand has a resale site that expands the lifespan of its clothes and gives you the chance to score essentials for less?

Carhartt's Reworked site allows shoppers to purchase "like new," "slightly worn" or "broken in" clothing and accessories from the brand at a lower price. Plus, people looking to get rid of their Carhartt items that are in good shape can also trade in their gear (either by mail or in the store) and get a gift card.

From sweatshirts to the brand's beloved Duck Jackets, here are some of the top finds that you can score on the resale site. Plus, we're highlighting more top-rated picks and bestsellers that you can grab new as well.

Carhartt Reworked for women

Cozy up in this sweatshirt, which the brand describes as a mix between your favorite soft sweatshirt and a durable jacket. The relaxed fit means that you can easily layer it over a tee or under a thicker jacket.

Carhartt says it was inspired to create these leggings after visiting a woman at a pig farm and seeing the flexibility and durability someone in that position needed from their clothes. The stretchy fabric is said to wick sweat and fight odor. Plus, they’re reinforced at the knees for strength.

For cooler spring days, this jacket should keep you feeling warm and comfortable. It comes in multiple sizes and colors, including some that are in "like new" condition.

You can finally get one of Carhartt's warm and durable Duck Jackets for less than $100. It features featherless insulation for added warmth without extra weight and reinforced sleeves, which help prevent wear and tear, the brand says.

Carhartt Reworked for men

Don't miss your chance to grab a pair of Carhartt jeans for just $22. They feature extra room in the back and thigh areas to allow for easier movement. Plus the heavyweight denim material is made for durability, the brand says.

With a quilted-flannel-lined hood and heavyweight cotton duck material, this jacket is sure to keep you warm on chilly mornings. Grab it in one of the five available colors: Dark Navy, Coffee, Black, Gravel or Carhartt Brown.

For tough jobs that require full coverage, opt for these overalls. They're insulated for full-body warmth and have openings at the knees for adding pads or easily removing debris.

More Carhartt bestsellers and shopper favorites

Carhartt's cozy and easy-to-style beanie is a TODAY and Amazon shopper-favorite with more than 138,000 perfect five-star ratings. The classic beanie comes in a wide range of colors and is perfect for both men and women.

Airy, odor-fighting and fast-drying, this is more than your average T-shirt. It even has UPF protection to help keep you protected from the sun, according to Carhartt.

Whether you're looking for a new backpack for work or travel, this top-rated option should do the trick. It's made with durable water-repellent technology to help prevent the contents from getting wet if you get stuck in a storm. And it even has plenty of pockets to help you keep all your belongings organized.