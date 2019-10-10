At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

I wish my hair care routine was "wash and go." But, it's not.

My thick, curly hair can easily become one huge mass of frizz. I've tried everything to tame it: different creams, gels, oils and sprays. I even tried a flat iron, but the constant heat basically turned my hair into straw (not to mention, straightening took forever).

Finally, about three years ago, I found a product that allowed me to embrace my natural texture rather than constantly fight it: Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream.

I bought it on a whim at the drugstore once. Now, it’s the only styling product I use.

Cantu’s leave-in conditioner is a white cream with a texture similar to body lotion. It has a light, pleasant coconut fragrance. It’s also a bargain compared to many other curl creams. You can snag a 16-ounce container for just $6 at Walmart.