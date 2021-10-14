The Sleepbuds connect to the Bose app on your phone via Bluetooth, so you can choose from a curated collection of sleep-inducing sounds, which includes white noise and tranquil "naturescapes." And when it comes time to get up in the morning, you can set the built-in alarm, so you don't oversleep.

With Daylight Saving Time just around the corner, we'll gladly try anything that might help us sleep through the night — which is why we love that these earbuds have a 10-hour battery life. Once you're done using them, you can pop them right back in the case so they can charge up before nighttime (or your next nap).

These aren't just a glorified pair of ear plugs — reviewers are saying that they actually help them fall asleep at night — and in some cases, help them get right back to snoozing after waking up in the middle of the night.

"At first I was not content with selection of sounds available, as I thought I wanted some sections with less of a constant hum, but I loaded the tumble dry sound and it worked so well it put me to sleep and put me BACK to sleep when I woke up in the middle of the night," one verified reviewer who gave the Sleepbuds a full five-star rating wrote.

Another recent reviewer called them a game-changer, writing that they are "Well worth the money."

While we don't suggest passing up on the opportunity to snag Sleepbuds on sale for the light sleeper in your life, we also rounded up other multitasking earbuds and headphones that are on sale right now during Amazon's Daily Deals event.

Amazon headphones on sale

Anyone that exercises frequently knows the struggle that occurs when sweat and headphones mix. Thankfully, these earbuds from Bose are water- and sweat-resistant, so they can stand up to any workout or hot day. They feature simple touch controls for easy volume adjustment and come with three differently sized soft ear tips to help you customize the shape and fit.

Prefer an over-the-ear fit? These Amazon bestsellers are Alexa-enabled and feature three levels of "world-class noise cancellation." They'll last you for up to 20 hours on a single charge and come in three different colors: Black, White and Silver.

The noise-canceling technology doesn't get any better than with the Bose QuietComfort earbuds. While keeping distracting sounds out, these wireless earbuds use high-fidelity audio for an enhanced listening experience and noise-rejecting microphones for a better phone call experience.

The famous AirPods Pro are on sale right now for less than $180, thanks to a 28% discount. They're also sweat- and water-resistant and utilize active noise-canceling technology. Once you're done streaming music or a show, you can toss them right back in the wireless case, which gives 24+ hours of battery life.

JBL's popular headphones are on sale for 40% off right now and are loved by reviewers for their battery life and sound quality. "While passively blocking out noise, they have a nice seal in the ear without the tight feeling," one recent verified reviewer wrote. "The headphones are not too heavy and stay in the ear with ease even while running." Another reviewer found that they are a great value and sound more expensive than they actually are.

A 33% discount brings the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus down to less than $100 right now! They come in White, Black, Red and a dreamy Cloud Blue colorway and deliver 11 straight hours of nonstop listening power. More than 59,000 — you read that right — verified reviewers have given them a five-star rating for their comfortable feel and long-lasting battery life.

For more stories like this, check out:

