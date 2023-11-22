Black Friday sales are already dropping! Shop home and kitchen deals up to 75% off

When it comes to the holiday season, there's a lot of running around involved. But on the actual holidays, most of us are spending them in one of two places: At home or, more specifically, in the kitchen. If you're one of the lucky ones hosting, you're probably looking into ways spruce up your space. Luckily for you, we've found some early Black Friday deals to help you do just that.

After countless hours of searching, these are the best Black Friday home and kitchen deals our editors have found based on available discounts and brands we love. Below, you can check out some major sales on everything from Shark vacuums to KitchenAid mixers — all for up to 75% off.

Early Black Friday vacuum deals

According to Amazon, over 70,000 shoppers purchased Bissell's Little Green vacuum — and with nearly 50,000 five-star ratings to its name, we bet they'll like it. Now's the time to gift one to the person in your life who needs some reminding to tidy up, especially now that it's under $90.

Walmart's early Black Friday deals do not (nor do they ever) disappoint. And if you need proof, we just found this powerful Hoover vacuum for over $50 off, bringing it to under $100.

Shop TODAY editors fully support and highly encourage the act of treating yourself during the holidays. Now that I've said that, don't feel bad adding this bestselling Shark Robot vacuum to your cart. It's just about half off and practically calling your name.

Early Black Friday small kitchen appliance and cookware deals

Cold mornings and even colder nights call for hot drinks to warm you up. When you're looking for that extra whipped topping on your hot cocoa or a delightful foam on your latte, this device will make sure every beverage has the perfect froth.

Cook smarter, not harder! This air fryer is design to make cooking easy, allowing you to air fry, bake, broil or roast with a single press. of a button.

The holiday season may call for caffeine, but let's be honest, so does every season after that. Grab this Keurig machine for a pick-me-up any time of day. We're super intrigued by the device's multistream technology, which the brand says "extracts full flavor and aroma in every brew."

If you're already worried about accidentally serving your holiday guests uncooked turkey, this wireless thermometer is the gift you've been needing.

Bakers, rejoice! Walmart is discounting KitchenAid's bestselling stand mixer by $140 right now. Grab one before it sells out (and just in time for cookie-making season!).

Early Black Friday furniture deals

Get yourself a gorgeous shoe rack that you'd be proud to place in your entryway. This bamboo shelving is a homeowner's dream with its aesthetic design and multiple racks to store all your footwear.

Whenever you think your room is missing something, just look down — a rug can work wonders when it comes to interior. And we found a handmade option on sale for over 70% off.

Whether you want matching nightstands on either side of your bed or taller shelving in your living space, these tables will deliver. Not only do they function well on their own, but they're also stackable, so it they can serve multiple looks.

Now all your guests can serve themselves to a cocktail or two! This bar cart neatly puts all of your wines, liquors and beverage-making accessories on display for easy access.

That vanity upgrade you've been waiting to do? Now's the time. This lovely desk with extra lighting, multiple storage options and generously-sized mirror is 40% on Amazon — and available to help you get ready for your close-up.

Furnishing a home can be hard on the wallet, but Wayfair's early Black Friday sale can offer some relief. Velvet sofas are all the rage, and this one is on deal for under $300.

Early Black Friday home decor deals

For just $10, you can add a touch of elegance to your living room, bedroom, office space or any place that needs a little light and interior love.

To add a little flair to your classy space, these modern vases are sure to make for conversation starters at your next holiday event or house party.

You don't know how much you need a full-sized mirror, until you start living without one. While this serves functionally as a way to check your outfits from head to toe, it's also a cute and easy addition to your wall decor.

Early Black Friday bath essentials deals

No one likes freezing toes on cold, hard tile! Keep them cozy and cushioned on this memory foam mat. Not only is it just $10, but you can also score an extra 30% off when you click the available code.

Keep your shampoos, soaps, shaving creams and more off your limited bathtub and shower spaces with the help of these caddies!

And don't forget that precious sink space! This two-tiered can hold anything from makeup and skin care to perfume bottles and hand soaps.

If you can't remember the last time you updated your towels, that might be your sign that now's the time. This six-piece set comes with two bath towels, two washcloths and two hand towels — all made from 100% Turkish Genuine Cotton.

For even more space, this storage shelf fits snugly above your toilet, giving you easy access to bath essentials and even some decor.

Early Black Friday bedding deals

Another can't-miss early Black Friday deal from Walmart — this cloud-like comforter for an eye-catching 75% off. According to the brand, the fabric offers a smooth, lightweight feel to help you drift off to sleep effortlessly.

Speaking of sleep, it's impossible to catch quality zzz's without the right sheets. Walmart is shaving over $30 off this micro-fiber four-piece set that's available in almost 40 shades to match every bedroom.

Roommate movie nights. Game nights. Sleepovers. There are a million scenarios where this giant blanket will come in handy, but you just need one to grab it on sale. You won't regret it.

As an owner and constant user of the Purple Harmony Pillow, I can attest to how worth it this sleeping essential is. I don't understand to the magical engineering behind it, but I do know how soft and comfortable it is (and how I'm tempted to rest my head on it every second of the day).

If you're going to splurge on your bedding, you can't go wrong with anything from Brooklinen. The brand is taking 20% off select items during its Black Friday sale, including bundles!