While the focus of Black Friday is usually on big-ticket items like laptops, AirPods, vacuums and more, there are still plenty of amazing deals to shop on smaller, more affordable products.

We scoured today's sales and found 28 of the best items that are on sale for less than $25 right now. They include kitchen staples, makeup essentials and even tech — all of which would make great gifts!

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Black Friday beauty deals under $25

Can't decide whether you want to go with a matte look or something shimmery? Get both with this eye set, now on sale at Glossier. Choose your favorite colors of their Lidstar glistening eye glow and the Skywash sheer matte lid tint and wear them together or on their own.

This highlighter kit is on sale for 50% off at multiple retailers right now. With white, pink and gold shades, you'll love the soft glow each one gives your complexion.

Use code SHARETHELOVE to get 25% off this top-rated cleansing oil at Dermstore. The oil removes excess makeup and dirt, while providing hydration. Even though it's an oil, you'll never be left with a greasy residue after using.

With a range of colors, from classic golds to glittery browns, you're going to want to snag this popular palette while it's 50% off.

There are plenty of great deals to shop during Fenty's Black Friday sale (all beauty products are 30% off), but we love this affordable limited-edition set. It includes travel-sized versions of two fan favorites, Diamond Bomb and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, so you can add radiance to your lips and face. It's the perfect size for gifting, and with a deal this good, you'll want to grab one for yourself as well.

Black Friday toy deals under $25

Does your little one love to join in on kitchen activities? Help them feel like a real chef with this super cute costume. It includes a chef's jacket, hat, oven mitt and tools to get them started in their play kitchen (or the real thing!)

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and you can help your little one get even more excited with this Lego advent calendar. Each day, they can open the designated door to reveal a fun Christmas-themed Lego character.

Fans of the "Jurassic World" movies can grab this popular toy for 50% off right now while they wait for the next installment of the series. The robotic T-Rex can move its arms and legs and make chomping and roaring sounds.

If you're searching for a cheap toy that your kids are guaranteed to love, look no further. Plenty of little ones have L.O.L Surprise dolls on their lists and this fun edition is currently more than 50% off. Each doll includes three wigs and additional accessories, so they can create endless hairstyles for their doll.

Encourage kids to develop their inner artist with this easel set. With both a dry erase board and a chalk board, they can create tons of drawings and doodles.

Black Friday home deals under $25

This miniature version of the popular cookware is perfect for making individually-sized portions of soups, casseroles and more. You can get it now for under $25 as a part of Sur La Table's Black Friday sale.

This elegant toaster from Ree Drummand, the Pioneer Woman herself, boasts two extra-wide slots so you can toast breads, bagels, waffles and so much more. The floral design will look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

Blenders don't have to cost you an arm and a leg. In fact, you can get this one right now for just $20. The basic blender feature eight speeds, so you can make smoothies, grind coffee beans, blend sauces and more.

With fewer people to serve, odds are you're going to have a lot more leftovers this holiday season. Keep them fresh for days with this 38-piece storage set, currently offered at a 55% discount.

Looking to up your charcuterie board game? This elegant wooden serving board will help you do just that. Made from teak-finished maple, you'll want to use this to serve appetizers and snacks at small get togethers and family dinners.

Keep warm all season long with this comfy sherpa throw, on sale now at Kohl's. Choose from classic patterns, like tartan or plaid, or select fun holiday designs like snowmen or penguins.

One of Yeti's bestsellers, this tumbler can preserve your drink’s temperature longer than most. It also includes a splash-resistant lid to protect you from any accidental spills.

Black Friday tech deals under $25

For the person who is always connected, this charging pad allows you to wirelessly charge two devices at once. It's compatible with select versions of iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. The small size makes it perfect for placing on your bedside table.

These affordable wireless headphones have more than 11,000 5-star reviews and you can get them now for just $20. They have up to 100 hours of play time with one charge, and there are multiple color options to choose from, like rose gold, black, purple and silver.

Multiple retailers are offering big discounts on Amazon's Alexa for Black Friday, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your home tech. Use Alexa to answer questions, plays music, connect to your TV for hands-free streaming or pair with other smart home tech.

Make waking up a breeze with this smart clock, now just $24. With a bold display, you'll be able to see the time from anywhere in the room. Its smart capabilities allow you to check the weather, set a timer or ask Google questions and the dimmable night light will come in handy when you need to search for something in the dark.

For kids, these bluetooth headphones are both cute and comfortable. They feature soft ear pads, two bright color options and a volume limit, to ensure that they will always stay at a kid-safe level.

If you don't already have a forehead thermometer, you're going to want to take advantage of this Amazon deal. You can get this bestselling option for 60% off right now, to help you stay on top of any changes in your health. The thermometer features no-touch temperature measurement, and an easy-to-read LED display.

Black Friday fashion deals under $25

A chunky sweater is a winter essential and this one from Gap is currently just $20. The cable knit design gives it a classic look that can be paired with almost any bottom.

These super cute leggings were made for yoga or lounging. The stretchy fabric allows for freedom of movement and the high waist makes for a flattering fit.

Baublebar's popular, stackable bracelets are just $10 for Black Friday. Get multiple letters to wear on your wrist, one with your initials and another with a loved one's.

You'll want to live in this cozy jacket all season long, and you can get it now for just $20 at Old Navy.

Grab one of these beanies in black, blue, red or beige. Reviewers love the casual and cool look and how warm it is, thanks to the wool.

