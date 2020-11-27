Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's officially Black Friday, and if you've already stocked up on leggings at Lululemon and beauty from Ulta, it's time to take advantage of deals for the home. And if you're looking for the best Black Friday vacuum deals, we have you covered,

From Roomba and Dyson to Shark and Black & Decker, we searched high and low for the best vacuum sales happening right now. But hurry, because these Black Friday vacuum deals won't last past today!

Now's your chance to score a bestselling Roomba for under $200. The popular top-rated Roomba 675 is on sale today for just $179.99.

More Roomba Black Friday deals:

Score $100 off the Dyson V7 Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaner exclusively at Dyson.com The powerful appliance is one of the brand's bestsellers and comes with six attachments, a docking station and charger.

More Dyson Black Friday deals:

Wither over 10,000 reviews and a 4.6-star Amazon rating, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on. The lightweight Shark Navigator NV360 has all the basics of a solid vacuum in addition to a wallet-friendly price: a powerful HEPA filter, two attachments, large capacity and swivel steering to make chores a breeze.

Score 37% off eudy by Anker's most popular model that boats the strongest suction ever without the loudness. The slim design is just 2.8 inches high, can handle hard floors and carpets and can be easily controlled via WiFi.

More Eufy Black Friday deals:

Looking for the perfect handheld vacuum? Consider this Black & Decker model, now 38% off at Target.

Another sale to score from the Target Black Friday deals is this lightweight Hoover vacuum, now just $79.99.

If you have a pet at home, consider the Bissell 2999. At just $139.99, the powerful vacuum seamlessly removes pet hair and debris with its tangle-free brush roll. It also has a HEPA filter, trapping 99.7% of dust and allergens.

Good things come in small packages, like this deep cleaning machine from Bissell, now 25% off. The small wonder removes tough spots and stains, is easy to store and is a must-have for any home.