J. Crew, Madewell, Amazon and more of the best sales to shop this weekend — over 80% off

There's nothing we love more than a long weekend! Not only does it allow us to spend some extra time with family and friends and sneak in some bonus snoozing time, but it's also a great time to score some deals.

From Madewell to Amazon, so many of our favorite retailers are hosting big sales for the holiday weekend, and some of the deals seem too good to be true! For example, J. Crew is offering an additional 75% markdown on already-discounted styles, and Madewell is also slashing prices on sale items by an extra 70% — so you can score discounts on discounts!

Below, we’re highlighting some of our favorite sales and deals that we’ve seen so far. Keep scrolling to see them all, or click one of the links below to shop by retailer.

Amazon deals to shop now

Although we’re two weeks into 2023, Amazon’s New Year Sale is still going strong. And it’s filled with deals on items that will help you elevate every area of your life, from your fitness routine to your home. Amazon’s popular Fire TV device will help you stay up-to-date on all the latest and greatest shows and movies. Simply plug it into your TV to access streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Dirty makeup brushes can wreak havoc on your skin. If your old set is past the point of saving, consider tossing those and replacing them with this affordable set. Included are 14 different brushes, featuring ones for concealer, eyeshadow and more — and right now, you can score it for less than $10!

We may still be a few months away from spring, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait to get started on cleaning and refreshing your home! And one easy way to do that is by replacing the old sheets with a new set. This pick has more than 165,000 five-star ratings, so it's a tried-and-true favorite. They’re designed to give you a luxury feel at an affordable price.

Pura D’Or’s anti-thinning hair products are a popular choice for those hoping to add thickness to their mane. The blend of plant-based ingredients is made to increase volume, improve shine and reduce split ends, the brand says.

While these top-rated leggings are normally $36, you can get them now for just under $20. That’s a nearly 50% discount! They’re said to be soft, flattering and stretchy. Plus, they have pockets! What more could you ask for?

Exercise bands are an easy and affordable way to up your at-home workouts. This set comes with five bands of varying resistance that you can use for Pilates, strength training and more.

Walmart deals to shop now

Walmart’s clearance section is currently filled with impressive discounts on top items, so you can score savings of up 50% on must-haves for your home, beauty cabinet and more. For example, this set of pillows is currently marked down by nearly 50%. The pillows feature a down-like fiber and are said to have antimicrobial properties to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

We’re big fans of Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Woman fashion collection at Walmart, and right now, you can score this jacket from the line for $20. It’s cute, colorful and perfect for chilly days.

Perfect your pout with Maybelline’s liquid lipstick. According to the brand, it provides up to 16 hours of color and features a unique arrow brush, which allows for more precise application.

Old Navy deals to shop now

Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Event is on! You can score up to 75% off fashion favorites for women, men and kids. These jeans are perfect for anyone hoping to add a trendy mom-style pair to their closet. While they have the cool, relaxed look that’s so in right now, they’ll still flatter your frame. According to the brand, this pair features Secret-Smooth front pockets to hold you in and provide a smoothing effect.

You’ll love the feel of this mock neck top for workouts or lazy days around the house. It features Old Navy’s CozeCore fabric, which is brushed on the inside. Plus, it’s designed to be stretchy and moisture-wicking for comfort.

Meet your new favorite winter sweatshirt! With its color-blocked design and sherpa material, this top will keep you looking cute and cozy for walks, grocery store runs, school pickups and everything in between.

Finding a good pair of pants that are both comfortable and office-appropriate can be a tough task, but Old Navy has you covered with these ones. They’re designed to be soft and stretchy, with a professional look, so they’re a step up from your WFH sweats (but are bound to feel nearly just as comfortable).

Target deals to shop now

If you’re only going to invest in one piece of equipment for your at-home workouts, let it be a good yoga mat. This one features a non-slip surface and “the perfect amount of cushioning” to make floor workouts at home more comfortable.

Stay on top of your health and fitness progress with Fitbit’s Inspire 3 Activity Tracker. It’s designed to track metrics like activity level, blood oxygen, temperature and more. Plus, when you have a Fitbit Premium membership (you’ll get six months free with your purchase), you can get access to a Daily Readiness Score that will tell you whether you should exercise or recover and how well you’re managing stress.

Don’t miss your chance to score nearly 25% off Dyson’s V8 Origin Vacuum! The popular cordless model, which is said to feature powerful suction and a lightweight design, is currently marked down by $100 at Target.

J. Crew deals to shop now

When you use the code EPIC, you can score 25% off almost anything on the J. Crew site. That same code will get you another discount of up to 75% off sale styles. Use it to upgrade your winter basics and save on this turtleneck tee, which the brand says has been a customer favorite since it launched in 2007.

Sweater vests, like those you wore in the ‘90s, are trendy again. And you can add this version to your closet for just $25. It features fun rhinestone details and a slightly cropped fit. Throw it on over your favorite long-sleeved tee and a pair of high-waisted pants and you’ll have an easy and on-trend outfit!

Searching for a cute oversized sweater to wear this season? Look no further! This option is simple, soft and stylish. Sizes are selling out, so you’re going to want to add it to your cart while you still can.

Bed Bath & Beyond deals to shop now

During Bed Bath & Beyond’s Winter Weekend Savings event, you can score up to 70% off sale and clearance items. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on new basics for your home, like this set of baking sheets.

If one of your goals for this year is to cut down on your soda consumption, consider investing in a Sodastream. You can use it to make sparkling water right in your kitchen to get your fill of bubbly whenever you want, without the extra sugar.

Your towels need to be replaced more often than you might think — you should be swapping yours out for new ones when they start to lose their absorbency (which is typically after about two years). Upgrade yours and score this option for a discount. The cotton towel comes in more than 20 color options and is designed to get fluffier with every wash, according to the brand.

Skip the long lunch lines at the office hot spot, and bring your own meals instead. This 22-piece container set makes it easy to store all of the dishes you’ve prepped for the week and transport them to work. Each one has a leak-proof seal, so you won’t have to worry about spills.

Kohl's deals to shop now

Kohl's is currently hosting its biggest clearance event of the season — and you don't want to miss out! The retailer is marking down thousands of items by up to 70%. Plus, you can use the code EXTRA15 to save an extra 15% off select items. When you enter that code at checkout, you can score these jeans for just under $14! "Love these jeans, they are so comfortable and the fit is wonderful," one reviewer wrote.

With soft Cloudfoam cushioning and a mesh upper, we bet that these running shoes will deliver comfort with every step. While the white option will go with almost any outfit, from athleisurewear to jeans, there are 12 different colors that you can choose from.

This high-powered blender is normally $130, but during the sale, you can grab it for just $61. It has six stainless steel blades, which the brand says easily cut through seeds, stems, ice and tough skins for smooth and delicious smoothies and frozen treats every time.

Best Buy deals to shop now

If you're hoping to upgrade your tech, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer is offering deals on all kinds of hot gadgets. For your kitchen, we found a great deal on a popular air fryer with a 4.7-star average rating. It has a five-pound capacity, so the brand says that you can make enough food to feed five to seven people (so it's perfect for those game day snacks!).

If you didn't take advantage of one of the many holiday deals on AirPods, don't worry! You still have a chance to save. Best Buy is marking down the second generation model of the popular earbuds by $30, so you can grab them for less than $100.

The big game is almost here! And football fans will be able to watch all the action with Ultra-HD picture and maximum color when they upgrade to this TV during the sale. It combines an LG Quantum Dot NanoCell display with miniLED backlighting, so you get higher contrast, brighter colors and deeper blacks. Don't miss your chance to grab the TV while it's $700 off.

Madewell deals to shop now

When you use the code GOODMOOD, you can save an extra 50% on sale styles at Madewell (and select styles are 70% off). Add this pullover to your collection to wear with your favorite pair of jeans. "This sweater is the perfect combination of form and function," one reviewer wrote. "The different knit patterns and the detailing on the shoulders keep it from being just another boring sweater."

Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jeans are its most popular style. A representative for the brand previously told us that one pair sells every minute! And you can add these ones to your cart for just under $60. The brand says that this pair are basically mom jeans "...if your mom was a '90s supermodel." Plus, they're brushed on the inside to help you stay cozy on cold winter days.

From the boardroom to brunch, you can throw on this blazer to look polished and put together for nearly any occasion. Dress it up with slacks or go for a more casual look by pairing it with jeans and a tee.

